Haute Auto, News | April 24, 2024

Porsche Is Having A Fashion-Forward Moment As The Official EV Of The 2024 Met Gala

Laura Schreffler
By Laura Schreffler

Macan TurboPhoto Credit: Porsche
Porsche is looking pretty fashionable these days, especially given that its new Macan has been announced as the official electric vehicle of the 2024 Met Gala.

As the luxury brand’s first large-scale fashion activation in the U.S., the new all-electric Macan will take center stage on fashion’s biggest night out. With this new partnership, select gala guests will be among the very first in the world to experience the new all-electric Macan as they ride to and from the event. That could mean the biggest of names, including this year’s co-chairs Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth and Bad Bunny, and honorary chairs Mr. Anderson of Loewe and Shou Chew, the chief executive of TikTok. Additionally, the brand will host an all-star celebration of fashion and design at Soho House New York on 9th Ave on fashion’s biggest night, Monday May 6th. Hosted by actor Barry Keoghan, the evening will include a live musical performance by British singer and songwriter RAYE.

“Porsche and fashion are connected, and have been for decades,” said Ayesha Coker, vice president of marketing for Porsche. “And the all-electric Macan will be no different, offering an unmatched level of customization to be as bold and unique as each and every one of our customers. Collaborating with The Met Gala is the perfect setting to elevate the striking new design of the Macan, as it is the must-attend-event in the world of fashion.”

Yet, the new vehicle will be just as much a star of the show as the fashion. Ten years after its launch, the new iteration of the Macan, in EV form, indicate top-class e-performance: In combination with Launch Control, the Macan 4 produces up to 300 kW (402 hp) of overboost power, while the Macan Turbo generates up to 470 kW (630 hp). A maximum torque of 479 and 833 lb-ft, respectively, enables strong acceleration. The Macan 4 accelerates from a standstill to 60 mph in 4.9 seconds, while the Macan Turbo takes just 3.1 seconds. The two models achieve top track speeds of 136 and 161 mph, respectively.

Related Articles

Tiffany & Co. x Fondation César Homeware Collection Launches As The Perfect Holiday Gift
Fashion

Tiffany & Co. x Fondation César Homeware Collection Launches As The Perfect Holiday Gift

By Adrienne Faurote

The Tiffany & Co. x Fondation César collection merges the bold artistic vision of the renowned French sculptor César Baldaccini.

Haute Living Welcomes Cindy Crawford To Miami
Haute Scene

Haute Living Welcomes Cindy Crawford To Miami

By Adrienne Faurote

On Sunday evening, November 3rd, Haute Living raised a glass to Cindy Crawford, the November Miami 2024 cover star.

Inside The First-Ever Standalone Dior Beauty Fragrance & Beauty Boutique In The Heart Of SoHo
News

Inside The First-Ever Standalone Dior Beauty Fragrance & Beauty Boutique In The Heart Of SoHo

By Adrienne Faurote

Christian Dior Parfums is ushering in this holiday season with a major moment: the first Fragrance and Beauty boutique in North America.

Travel In Style With Kith & Tumi’s New Collaboration
Fashion

Travel In Style With Kith & Tumi’s New Collaboration

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Kith and luxury travel and lifestyle brand Tumi have teamed up to debut a luxurious collection of premium travel bags and accessories.

Carlos Sainz Is Throwing A “Smooth Operator” Dance Party During F1 Las Vegas
News

Carlos Sainz Is Throwing A “Smooth Operator” Dance Party During F1 Las Vegas

By Laura Schreffler

F1 Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz is throwing the ultimate bash during the Las Vegas Grand Prix — what’s being called the “Smooth Operator” bash.

This Hotelier Is Reinventing The Hospitality Space
CEO Corner

This Hotelier Is Reinventing The Hospitality Space

By Haute Living

Meet Jason Brown, the CEO bringing change to Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket through his innovative Faraway hotels.

