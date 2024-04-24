Photo Credit: Porsche

Porsche is looking pretty fashionable these days, especially given that its new Macan has been announced as the official electric vehicle of the 2024 Met Gala.

Photo Credit: Porsche

As the luxury brand’s first large-scale fashion activation in the U.S., the new all-electric Macan will take center stage on fashion’s biggest night out. With this new partnership, select gala guests will be among the very first in the world to experience the new all-electric Macan as they ride to and from the event. That could mean the biggest of names, including this year’s co-chairs Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth and Bad Bunny, and honorary chairs Mr. Anderson of Loewe and Shou Chew, the chief executive of TikTok. Additionally, the brand will host an all-star celebration of fashion and design at Soho House New York on 9th Ave on fashion’s biggest night, Monday May 6th. Hosted by actor Barry Keoghan, the evening will include a live musical performance by British singer and songwriter RAYE.

Photo Credit: Porsche

“Porsche and fashion are connected, and have been for decades,” said Ayesha Coker, vice president of marketing for Porsche. “And the all-electric Macan will be no different, offering an unmatched level of customization to be as bold and unique as each and every one of our customers. Collaborating with The Met Gala is the perfect setting to elevate the striking new design of the Macan, as it is the must-attend-event in the world of fashion.”

Photo Credit: Porsche

Yet, the new vehicle will be just as much a star of the show as the fashion. Ten years after its launch, the new iteration of the Macan, in EV form, indicate top-class e-performance: In combination with Launch Control, the Macan 4 produces up to 300 kW (402 hp) of overboost power, while the Macan Turbo generates up to 470 kW (630 hp). A maximum torque of 479 and 833 lb-ft, respectively, enables strong acceleration. The Macan 4 accelerates from a standstill to 60 mph in 4.9 seconds, while the Macan Turbo takes just 3.1 seconds. The two models achieve top track speeds of 136 and 161 mph, respectively.