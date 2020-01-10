10 Most Luxurious Events To Attend During SOBEWFF

Photo Credit: SOBEWFF
The highly-anticipated South Beach Wine & Food Festival is just weeks away, when some of the world’s most esteemed culinary figures will make their way to Miami Beach for a weekend celebrating the art of cuisine and wine. The festival will take place from February 19-23, throughout various locations in Miami, all the way north to Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach. With a long lineup of incredible events offering exquisite food and beverage, it’s tough to narrow down which events to secure your tickets for. To help, we’ve rounded up our annual haute list of the most luxurious events that should be on your list to attend this year at the 2020 SOBEWFF. Find all the details below. Bon appétit!
Dinner Hosted by Katie Button, Martha Stewart and Clay Conley
A one-of-a-kind dinner blending traditional American and East Coast flavors with a Spanish flair, paired with Neyers wines portfolio
When: Thursday, February 20th
Time: 7 p.m.
Price: $375
Location: Buccan Palm Beach
Tickets: Purchase here
Dinner Hosted by Mauro Colagreco
Dinner prepared by the chef behind 2019 Best Restaurant in the World, Mirazur in Menton, France
When: Friday, February 21st
Price: $500
Location: Fiorie’s at Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach
Tickets: Purchase here
Fontainebleau Miami Beach presents Wine Spectator’s Best of the Best
A tasting from 60 of the nation’s top chefs that will showcase their most gourmet samplings, paired with over 100 wines rated 90 points or higher on Wine Spectator’s scale
When: Friday, February 21st
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Price: $350-$400
Location: Fontainebleau Miami Beach
Tickets: Purchase here
Heineken Burger Bash
Hosted by Rachel Ray, a panel of judges will sip on Heineken and taste a lineup of mouth-watering burgers to decide who will receive this year’s Schweid & Sons The Very Best Burger Award
When: Friday, February 21st
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Price: $250-$350
Location: Beachside at The Ritz-Carlton South Beach
Tickets: Purchase here
Dinner Hosted by Dario Cecchini, Eyal Shani and Fabio Vaccarella
Italy’s famed butcher Dario Cecchini of Antica Macelleria Cecchini will join forces with Israeli chef Eyal Shani of Miznon and HaSalon, as well as Miami-based chef Fabio Vaccarella of The Patio Restaurant at Continuum for a special dinner paired with exquisite wines
When: Friday, February 21st
Time: 7 p.m.
Price: $275
Location: The Patio at Continuum
Tickets: Purchase here
Beachside BBQ hosted by Guy Fieri
A barbecue on the beach hosted by Emmy-Award winning chef and personality, Guy Fieri, where guests will indulge in a lineup of beef, pork, poultry and seafood from more than 30 chefs
When: Saturday, February 22nd
Time: 7 p.m.
Price: $175-$225
Location: Beachside at Delano
Tickets: Purchase here
Chicken Coupe hosted by Tyler Florence
Led by Chef Tyler Florence, more than a dozen chefs will ascend upon Miami Beach’s W South Beach Ballroom to serve up their best versions of fried chicken—paired with champagne, of course
When: Saturday, February 22nd
Time: 7 p.m.
Price: $350
Location: W South Beach
Tickets: Purchase here
Tribute Dinner honoring Marcus Samuelsson and Jim Clerkin
The Festival’s pinnacle event pays tribute this year to Chef Marcus Samuelsson and the beverage industry’s Jim Clerkin, with a menu created by Chefs Michelle Bernstein, Daniel Boulud, Scott Conant, Frederic Delaire and Edouardo Jordan, led by Andrew Zimmern and Melba Wilson
When: Saturday, February 22nd
Time: 7 p.m.
Price: $500
Location: Loews Hotel Miami Beach
Tickets: Purchase here
Dinner Hosted by Dwyane Wade and Alex Guarnaschelli
TV personality and famed chef Alex Guarnaschelli teams up with NBA legend Dwyane Wade for an intimate dinner, paired with wines from Wade Cellars
When: Thursday, February 20th
Time: 7 p.m.
Price: $300
Location: The Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour
Tickets: Sold out
Cantinetta Antinori Dinner
Hosted by Alessia Antinori, Duccio Pistolesi and Alex Olivier Celebrating the 26th Generation of the Tuscan Winemaking Family
When: Saturday, February 22nd
Time: 7 p.m.
Price: $250
Location: Area 31 at Kimpton EPIC Hotel
Tickets: Sold out
