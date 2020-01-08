Photo Credit: Beverly Hills Hotel

The Beverly Hills Hotel has just unveiled its last legendary bungalow, Bungalow 9, which is inspired by frequent hotel guest, Charlie Chaplin.

Photo Credit: Beverly Hills Hotel

The bungalows were first introduced in 1915 to accommodate families that wanted more space and privacy, but now remain an important part of the hotel’s character. They are known the world over for their history with Hollywood royalty and colorful anecdotes, which include Gloria Swanson temporarily residing in one after getting divorced, Elizabeth Taylor spending six of her eight honeymoons there, and Lauren Bacall and Marlene Dietrich each calling them home for over a year. Marilyn Monroe spent weeks at a time in her favorite Bungalows 1 and 7, and filmed “Let’s Make Love” in Bungalows 20 and 21. Howard Hughes lived on-and-off in the Bungalows for 30 years, and registered several others under his name so no one would know which one he was occupying. He also requested that one of his meals of choice, roast beef sandwiches, be left under a tree outside his bungalow almost every night.

Photo Credit: Beverly Hills Hotel

This completes the entire, extensive restoration project; four of the 21 bungalows focus on a different star who called the Pink Palace his or her home away from home. These include Marilyn Monroe (with gold leaf ceilings and a Chanel No. 5 fragrance bar), Howard Hughes (those who book Hughes’ suite will note the model airplanes throughout and will receive his favored mini roast beef sandwiches as well) and Frank Sinatra.

Photo Credit: Beverly Hills Hotel

Chaplin’s eclectic and quirky persona comes to life in Bungalow 9 courtesy of Champalimaud Design, who pays homage to the world’s most famous silent screen star by combining classic design elements and subdued hues with character pieces and movie-palace architecture, with an expressive collage of different materials and shapes interwoven throughout each room. Quiet nods to the entertainer’s English roots reveal themselves through the thoughtful curation of elegant patterns, while wall-to-wall carpets add cohesion to the space, which includes an open kitchen that’s perfect for entertaining.

Photo Credit: Beverly Hills Hotel

The two-bedroom bungalow includes a living room with dining area, a fireplace and half bath; master suite, full master bath and dressing room; second guestroom with two double beds and full bath; private terrace; and the option for one adjoining bedroom.

Photo Credit: Beverly Hills Hotel

Guests staying in Bungalow 9A will appreciate Charlie Chaplin-themed services and amenities, including a library featuring classic Charlie Chaplin books; The Chaplin Cocktail kit, made with sloe gin, apricot brandy and lemon juice, served in a highball glass topped with club soda; and a chocolate dessert upon arrival inspired by Charlie Chaplin, highlighting his career such as a chocolate shoe paying homage to his role in “The Gold Rush.”

Photo Credit: Beverly Hills Hotel

Bungalow 9 is available for $7,700 a night.

Photo Credit: Beverly Hills Hotel

The Beverly Hills Hotel is located at 9641 Sunset Boulevard Beverly Hills, CA 90210

Photo Credit: Beverly Hills Hotel