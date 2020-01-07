Photo Credit: Bergdorf GoodmanBergdorf Goodman shoppers are in for a treat—literally. The iconic shopping store has officially opened its new luxury bar and restaurant Goodman’s Bar inside its Men’s Store with some all-star assistance: Michelin starred chef Austin Johnson of Paris’ Frenchie, as well as former Eleven Madison Park wine director Dustin Wilson.

The space evokes the mood and ambiance of chic European cafes and bars, juxtaposing architectural details inspired by the Art Deco exterior façade of the building with the natural elements of nearby Central Park. A bespoke hand-painted mural designed in partnership with de Gournay sets the tone for the interiors, accented with decorative lighting by New York-based design studio Apparatus and avian photography by Australian artist Leila Jeffreys. The dining room is furnished with vintage Franz Schuster chairs, while seating in the rotunda features custom backgammon tables and wingback chairs by Tom Dixon.

Bergdorf Goodman Men’s Fashion Director Bruce Pask collaborated with denim guru and artisanal up-cycler Maurizo Donadi of Atelier & Repairs to create a Goodman’s take on the classic work apron using vintage herringbone denim patched with chambray pockets and contrasting embroidery for a unique new uniform.

For the cocktail menu, sommelier Wilson has curated a unique selection of wines and spirits from around the world. The extensive beverage list features small production wines, in addition to riffs on classic cocktails, designed to complement Chef Johnson’s culinary confections. Featured producers include perennial classics like Krug, Arnaud Mortet and Montevetrano, as well as more progressive wineries like Dhondt-Grellet, Girolamo Russo, Jolie-Laide and Dominio del Águila, among others. Wilson has also developed a cocktail lineup that includes the signature “Goodman’s Manhattan” with Templeton Rye, Carpano Antica and Hella aromatic bitters and the “Oaxacan Mary,” a creative take on the Bloody Mary, featuring Yola mezcal.

In tandem with Wilson’s offerings, Chef Johnson’s menu offers a curated selection of refined dishes with a modern interpretation. Menu highlights include classics like the breakfast sandwich, featuring a runny egg, English cheddar, HP Sauce and jambon de Paris on a toasted English muffin and warm gougères with bacon and cheddar and potato chips served with sour cream and onion, caviar, chive oil and horseradish oil. Entrees range from housemade tagliatelle with white truffle and Parmesan to seared scallops with salt-baked celery root, roasted apples and pickled Meyer lemon.

Goodman’s Bar is fully open today during normal store hours.