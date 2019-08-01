Artist & Designer Lina Condes Shares Her Haute Guide To South Florida

Photo Credit: Artem Tsipanov

Lina Condes is the creator of the iSculpture, famous for her stick figure and emoji art. With a love of art and an eye for design, Condes fuses her talents to create beautiful pieces of art through both ART+Technology. Condes focuses on the creation of large scale, contemporary and interactive ARTificial intelligence “iSculptures”. Condes’ work displays attributes of minimalism, surrealism and pop art. Some of her works include a 16-foot iSculpture inspired by Zaha Hadid Architecture, which was created for Biennale di Venezia. She brought this to the iconic Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach with a special installation during Art Basel Miami Beach 2017.

Photo Credit: Tina Sokolovskaya

Abroad, you can find her work in galleries located in Monaco, Geneva, London and Dubai. Her pieces have been placed in collections of notable names including the Tisch family, John DeLuca, Susan Estes, Bruce A. Beal Sr., and more. Her pieces are also on display in sheiks collections in the Middle East and private residences of the Bacardi family in Monaco and Ibiza. Right here in Miami, her work can be found in Avant Gallery, as well as in Avant Gallery at Hudson Yards in New York City.

Here, Haute Living sits down with the artist to find out her haute secrets to South Florida, including her favorite places to dine & drink, relax, visit and shop.

Where were you born: Ukraine

How long in Miami: Two years

Neighborhood: Fort Lauderdale

Occupation: Artist, interior designer, art advisor

Favorite Restaurant: Carpaccio at Bal Harbor Shops

Best Sushi: Buccan in Palm Beach

Best Italian: Casa Tua in South Beach

Best dessert: Vanilla Meringue Cake from Cipriani

Best place for a romantic date: Anywhere I can spend some alone time with my husband, as we both travel often!

Best Sunday brunch: OB House Fort Lauderdale

Best place for a power business meeting: Any conference room or lobby of a hotel.

If you have out of town guests, which hotel would you recommend? Faena

Favorite shopping venue/boutique: Miami Design District

Favorite place to buy jewelry/watches: That would be a question for my husband!

Best Spa: St. Regis Bal Harbor

Favorite Charity Event: Hearts and Stars Gala

Favorite Cultural Event: Art Basel Miami

Photo Credit: Kinza

Favorite Cultural Institution: Frost Museum of Science

Best Steakhouse: Reds in Miami Beach

Best Pizza: Lucali

Best Lunch: Pita Plus

Best Gym/Athletic Facility: Any Private Gym

Best Massage: Four Seasons

Best new restaurant: Novikov

Best hidden gem: KYU

Best cocktails: Hakkasan (Not much of a drinker to be honest)

Best wine list: Cipriani

Best beach club: Soho Beach House

Best Museum/Exhibit: Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM)

Describe your city in three words: Happiness, Colors, and Imagination!

All-around favorite spot in Miami: Biltmore in Coral Gables or Breakers in Palm Beach

Best Aspect of Miami: Tropical weather all year round

You can find Lina Condes online at:

iSculpture.io

www.CondesArt.com

Instagram: @condeslina

Photo Credit: Tina_Sokolovskaya