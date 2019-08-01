Artist & Designer Lina Condes Shares Her Haute Guide To South Florida

Photo Credit: Artem Tsipanov
Lina Condes is the creator of the iSculpture, famous for her stick figure and emoji art. With a love of art and an eye for design, Condes fuses her talents to create beautiful pieces of art through both ART+Technology. Condes focuses on the creation of large scale, contemporary and interactive ARTificial intelligence “iSculptures”. Condes’ work displays attributes of minimalism, surrealism and pop art. Some of her works include a 16-foot iSculpture inspired by Zaha Hadid Architecture, which was created for Biennale di Venezia. She brought this to the iconic Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach with a special installation during Art Basel Miami Beach 2017.
Photo Credit: Tina Sokolovskaya
Abroad, you can find her work in galleries located in Monaco, Geneva, London and Dubai. Her pieces have been placed in collections of notable names including the Tisch family, John DeLuca, Susan Estes, Bruce A. Beal Sr., and more. Her pieces are also on display in sheiks collections in the Middle East and private residences of the Bacardi family in Monaco and Ibiza. Right here in Miami, her work can be found in Avant Gallery, as well as in Avant Gallery at Hudson Yards in New York City.
Here, Haute Living sits down with the artist to find out her haute secrets to South Florida, including her favorite places to dine & drink, relax, visit and shop.
Where were you born: Ukraine
How long in Miami: Two years
Neighborhood: Fort Lauderdale
Occupation: Artist, interior designer, art advisor
Favorite Restaurant: Carpaccio at Bal Harbor Shops
Best Sushi: Buccan in Palm Beach
Best Italian: Casa Tua in South Beach
Best dessert: Vanilla Meringue Cake from Cipriani
Best place for a romantic date: Anywhere I can spend some alone time with my husband, as we both travel often!
Best Sunday brunch: OB House Fort Lauderdale
Best place for a power business meeting: Any conference room or lobby of a hotel.
If you have out of town guests, which hotel would you recommend? Faena
Favorite shopping venue/boutique: Miami Design District
Favorite place to buy jewelry/watches: That would be a question for my husband!
Best Spa: St. Regis Bal Harbor
Favorite Charity Event: Hearts and Stars Gala
Favorite Cultural Event: Art Basel Miami
Photo Credit: Kinza
Favorite Cultural Institution: Frost Museum of Science
Best Steakhouse: Reds in Miami Beach
Best Pizza: Lucali
Best Lunch: Pita Plus
Best Gym/Athletic Facility: Any Private Gym
Best Massage: Four Seasons
Best new restaurant: Novikov
Best hidden gem: KYU
Best cocktails: Hakkasan (Not much of a drinker to be honest)
Best wine list: Cipriani
Best beach club: Soho Beach House
Best Museum/Exhibit: Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM)
Describe your city in three words: Happiness, Colors, and Imagination!
All-around favorite spot in Miami: Biltmore in Coral Gables or Breakers in Palm Beach
Best Aspect of Miami: Tropical weather all year round
You can find Lina Condes online at:
Instagram: @condeslina
Photo Credit: Tina_Sokolovskaya