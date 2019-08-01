Inside Le Royal Monceau-Raffles Paris Royal Garden Summer Terrace

This summer, a breath of fresh air is blowing on Le Royal Monceau-Raffles Paris Royal Garden Terrace as it gets a rustic facelift. The luxurious Parisian hotel is known for its contemporary art and as a rendezvous for many artists and writers as well as luxury seekers and adventurers. The reinvented terrace is bringing the soft colors of summer, imaginative cocktails and a selection of couture pizzas to its guests. Here’s a look at what to expect this summer at the Royal Garden Terrace.

Couture Pizzas

Chef Gennaro Nasti brings Italian flavors to the summer terrace with his couture pizzas. Nasti is an established name in the Paris dining scene with his restaurant in the 18th arrondissement of Paris, Bijou. Guests who visit the terrace can indulge in three pizzas that are perfect for sharing: the fondant of the Quattro Pomodori, the vibrant Stracciatella and summer truffle, and the smoked Bresaola. Combining Neapolitan know-how and exceptional products, the Nasti showcases Italy in the heart of the Royal Garden for the delight of gourmands.

Frozen Cocktails and Tanqueray

Inspired by Tanqueray gins, the bar and the tasting room showcase the beauty of nature complete with plant walls, natural lighting and of course, a summer breeze. For the occasion, Le Royal Monceau’s Chef Barman has personally crafted a selection of frozen cocktails that offer a rich and diverse tasting experience. The refreshing line-up of cocktails includes the Royal Tonic with grapefruit, berry and timutap pepper and the English Frozé with watermelon and lemon, which are perfect for enjoying the summer season on the terrace.

Tacos With A Japanese Twist

Tacos, synonymous with South America and sun, bring a little color to the terrace and immerse taste buds with an explosion of flavor: chicken tacos with jalapeño sauce, lobster and sweet corn or vegetarian with edamame and fresh tomatoes. These summer recipes are available 4 by 4, perfect for sharing with friends and family while you sit back, relax and take in the Parisian atmosphere.

Ice Creams by Pierre Hermé Paris

There is nothing better than the sight of an ice cream cart on a sweltering day. Terrace guests of all ages will be able to choose their favorite flavor from the selection offered and enjoy the sophisticated ambiance that surrounds them at the edge of the pool. The frozen creations will be available every afternoon at the hotel’s Long Bar from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., replacing the pastries at the Royal Goûter.