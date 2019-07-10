beyonce
An Art Enthusiast’s Dream: A Closer Look At Avant Gallery’s Latest Art Collection

Art, News

Founded in 2007 in Miami Beach by Dmitry Prut, Avant Gallery, which also recently opened its New York location at Hudson Yards, has been known to push the envelope with its contemporary art exhibitions.  Here, we’re taking a closer look at some of the gallery’s latest and most jaw-dropping works of art including a reimagined take on Frida Kahlo, a Chanel twist on Mickey and Minnie Mouse, a Muhammad Ai & Sonny Liston lifesize knock-out scene made out of newspaper, and more.

Menace to Society, 2018BNS (Argentinian)  
In Menace to Society, Mariano, known by his tag BNS, weaves together a psychedelic explosive portrait of Frida Kahlo. Jam-packed with symbolism and meaning, BNS gives the viewer a unique take on the life and work of the acclaimed artist. There is clear reference to pain and suffering, shown by the man with knives piercing his body and the praying skeleton but there is also a plethora of beauty — wallpaper-like imagery covers her face, flowers and decorative patterns peep through the background. The portrayal of Frida depicted here is complicated, one that mimics her inner life.
Avant Gallery
Salvator Mundi, 2019 Florian Eymann (French)

Florian Eymann, known for his dark oil paintings, experiments with the deconstruction of form and content by reinterpreting faces and expressions of traditional portraiture. In the painting shown here, Eymann gives the  viewer his take on the widely acclaimed painting, Salvator Mundi by Leonardo da Vinci. Eymann’s version not only manipulates the painting by the use of expressive brush strokes, but also by changing the face from Jesus to the Mona Lisa. Eymann’s style is often compared to the works of Francis Bacon, both for his abstraction of figures and stirringly raw imagery.

avant gallery
Rue Bois le Vent, 1971
Guy le Baube (French)

Named after a street in Paris, Rue Bois le Vent, presents the viewer with a wonderfully sultry photograph of a woman in the bath, smoking. Her nails seem perfectly painted, her makeup still unsmudged. She gazes far off camera, unphased by the intrusion of the photographer. The even, flat lighting in this image aids in creating a more casual atmosphere, one in which we can almost smell the scent of her cigarette, hear the water as she adjusts in the tub. Photographed by the legendary Guy le Baube, who was once the go-to photographer for Anna Wintour.

Bin Dunmou Tua Owei, 2018
Jacqueline Suowari (Nigeria)
Born and based in Nigeria, Jacqueline Suowari is a full-time ballpoint pen artist and draughtswoman. Her foray into art started from the early age of five and for the past decade, she has stunned her ardent collectors with magnetic pieces which over time, have grown larger than life. Jacqueline is motivated by the power inherent in the intriguing art of drawing.
“Hair is an important part of identity. The way a person choose to carry their hair portrays their sense of confidence and self appreciation. This is especially true when they choose to do it in a way that is not the usual. Dreadlocks and unusual amounts of facial hair in Nigeria used to only be associated with the spiritualist and mentally disturbed and so was not widely accepted. Today, that ideology of identity is rapidly transforming in its narrative but some are still passively discriminatory about it. Being able to carry hair this way, whether you are male or female portrays an inner strength and is something that I admire.” Jacqueline Suowari said.
Blue Door, 2019
LaSso (Cali, Colombia)
The blue door represents the blue passport. For an immigrant who comes to this country, the goal is to become a citizen and the passport represents this. People adapt to the culture and contribute with their own. That’s why the woman in the painting is wearing a hat that is representative of African decent from the Pacific coast of Colombia and the baby is wearing a Yankees hat.
Love Is The Only Way (emoji) 2018
Lina Condes (Ukraine)
Lina Condes, a Ukrainian artist, incorporates principles of bionic architecture and design into her work. Her sculptures such as Love is The Only Way (Emoji) reflect the emptiness and anonymity of common objects. Condes renders her work via computer technology, mimicking the personal removal of any mass produced item. Though emojis are meant to be used as modes of expression, because of their overuse worldwide, Condes shows us how emotionally hollow these characters have come to be by turning the character into a real life metal object.
Mickey’s Chanel Twist In Red, 2018
Skyler Grey (American, b. 2000)
Skyler Grey, the genre bending young artist, turns to fashion and cartoon imagery in Mickey’s Chanel Twist in Red, a work which forces the viewer to draw connections between two cultural kings of our time, a luxury brand and a pop icon. With Mickey as Karl Lagerfeld and Minnie as Coco Chanel, Grey manipulates our beloved mouse figures into the Chanel logo, their extremities dripping with paint. Grey’s fresh take on pop culture makes us question our relationship to these public symbols and what they mean to us.
Fun House 3Scale Model, 2018
Tom Fruin (American)
Tom Fruin, a contemporary American sculptor is known for his large scale installations. Fruin most commonly uses steel and highly-colored plexiglass to create monumental sculptures referencing local building structures. He describes his drive to make art that is publicly accessible, as well as sustainable by working with reclaimed materials and alternative energy. Fruin’s largest installation to date, the Water tower series, is installed on multiple rooftops across New York City and around the country. Shown here is one of his model scale studies, Fun House 3, which emanate the same sense of wonder as his larger works. He currently lives and works in Brooklyn, New York.
Ali Liston Knockout, 2018 Will Kurtz (American)

Will Kurtz demonstrates the mastery of his craft in this iconic ode to the greatest fightMuhammad Ali vs Sonny Liston. He uses wood, wire, tape, glue, magazines and newspaper to create hyperrealistic depictions. Through sheer effort and talent, Krutz takes an iconic scene and captures its true essence.

