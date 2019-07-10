An Art Enthusiast’s Dream: A Closer Look At Avant Gallery’s Latest Art Collection

Founded in 2007 in Miami Beach by Dmitry Prut, Avant Gallery, which also recently opened its New York location at Hudson Yards, has been known to push the envelope with its contemporary art exhibitions. Here, we’re taking a closer look at some of the gallery’s latest and most jaw-dropping works of art including a reimagined take on Frida Kahlo, a Chanel twist on Mickey and Minnie Mouse, a Muhammad Ai & Sonny Liston lifesize knock-out scene made out of newspaper, and more.
Florian Eymann, known for his dark oil paintings, experiments with the deconstruction of form and content by reinterpreting faces and expressions of traditional portraiture. In the painting shown here, Eymann gives the viewer his take on the widely acclaimed painting, Salvator Mundi by Leonardo da Vinci. Eymann’s version not only manipulates the painting by the use of expressive brush strokes, but also by changing the face from Jesus to the Mona Lisa. Eymann’s style is often compared to the works of Francis Bacon, both for his abstraction of figures and stirringly raw imagery.
Named after a street in Paris, Rue Bois le Vent, presents the viewer with a wonderfully sultry photograph of a woman in the bath, smoking. Her nails seem perfectly painted, her makeup still unsmudged. She gazes far off camera, unphased by the intrusion of the photographer. The even, flat lighting in this image aids in creating a more casual atmosphere, one in which we can almost smell the scent of her cigarette, hear the water as she adjusts in the tub. Photographed by the legendary Guy le Baube, who was once the go-to photographer for Anna Wintour.
Will Kurtz demonstrates the mastery of his craft in this iconic ode to the greatest fight, Muhammad Ali vs Sonny Liston. He uses wood, wire, tape, glue, magazines and newspaper to create hyper–realistic depictions. Through sheer effort and talent, Krutz takes an iconic scene and captures its true essence.