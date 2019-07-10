An Art Enthusiast’s Dream: A Closer Look At Avant Gallery’s Latest Art Collection

In Menace to Society, Mariano, known by his tag BNS, weaves together a psychedelic explosive portrait of Frida Kahlo. Jam-packed with symbolism and meaning, BNS gives the viewer a unique take on the life and work of the acclaimed artist. There is clear reference to pain and suffering, shown by the man with knives piercing his body and the praying skeleton but there is also a plethora of beauty — wallpaper-like imagery covers her face, flowers and decorative patterns peep through the background. The portrayal of Frida depicted here is complicated, one that mimics her inner life.

Florian Eymann, known for his dark oil paintings, experiments with the deconstruction of form and content by reinterpreting faces and expressions of traditional portraiture. In the painting shown here, Eymann gives the viewer his take on the widely acclaimed painting, Salvator Mundi by Leonardo da Vinci. Eymann’s version not only manipulates the painting by the use of expressive brush strokes, but also by changing the face from Jesus to the Mona Lisa. Eymann’s style is often compared to the works of Francis Bacon, both for his abstraction of figures and stirringly raw imagery.

Named after a street in Paris, Rue Bois le Vent, presents the viewer with a wonderfully sultry photograph of a woman in the bath, smoking. Her nails seem perfectly painted, her makeup still unsmudged. She gazes far off camera, unphased by the intrusion of the photographer. The even, flat lighting in this image aids in creating a more casual atmosphere, one in which we can almost smell the scent of her cigarette, hear the water as she adjusts in the tub. Photographed by the legendary Guy le Baube, who was once the go-to photographer for Anna Wintour.

Born and based in Nigeria, Jacqueline Suowari is a full-time ballpoint pen artist and draughtswoman. Her foray into art started from the early age of five and for the past decade, she has stunned her ardent collectors with magnetic pieces which over time, have grown larger than life. Jacqueline is motivated by the power inherent in the intriguing art of drawing.

“Hair is an important part of identity. The way a person choose to carry their hair portrays their sense of confidence and self appreciation. This is especially true when they choose to do it in a way that is not the usual. Dreadlocks and unusual amounts of facial hair in Nigeria used to only be associated with the spiritualist and mentally disturbed and so was not widely accepted. Today, that ideology of identity is rapidly transforming in its narrative but some are still passively discriminatory about it. Being able to carry hair this way, whether you are male or female portrays an inner strength and is something that I admire.” Jacqueline Suowari said.

“ The blue door represents the blue passport. For an immigrant who comes to this country, the goal is to become a citizen and the passport represents this. People adapt to the culture and contribute with their own. That’s why the woman in the painting is wearing a hat that is representative of African decent from the Pacific coast of Colombia and the baby is wearing a Yankees hat. ”

Lina Condes, a Ukrainian artist, incorporates principles of bionic architecture and design into her work. Her sculptures such as Love is The Only Way (Emoji) reflect the emptiness and anonymity of common objects. Condes renders her work via computer technology, mimicking the personal removal of any mass produced item. Though emojis are meant to be used as modes of expression, because of their overuse worldwide, Condes shows us how emotionally hollow these characters have come to be by turning the character into a real life metal object.

Skyler Grey, the genre bending young artist, turns to fashion and cartoon imagery in Mickey’s Chanel Twist in Red, a work which forces the viewer to draw connections between two cultural kings of our time, a luxury brand and a pop icon. With Mickey as Karl Lagerfeld and Minnie as Coco Chanel, Grey manipulates our beloved mouse figures into the Chanel logo, their extremities dripping with paint. Grey’s fresh take on pop culture makes us question our relationship to these public symbols and what they mean to us.