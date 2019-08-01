Train Frontman Patrick Monahan On Visiting Tanglewood & Their Next Studio Album

Photo Credit: Brendan Walter

It’s quite an impressive feat to not only have an accomplished 20+ year career with chart-topping hits, but also enjoy the successful release of a Greatest Hits album. That’s just what Grammy-winning multi-platinum selling band Train has done – not to mention creating their own portfolio of wine named after one of their most popular songs “Drops of Jupiter” with proceeds to help support the non-profit Family House, which provides temporary housing for families of seriously ill children undergoing treatment at the University of California, San Francisco Benioff Children’s Hospital.

Earlier this fall, the band released the 16-track album featuring top hits like “Meet Virginia,” “Drops of Jupiter” and “Calling All Angels,” and announced a nationwide summer tour with Grammy-nominated band the Goo Goo Dolls. Next week, they will be stopping at Tanglewood in the Berkshires and continuing on before finishing off their summer tour here at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield on August 17.

We caught up recently with Train frontman Patrick Monahan to discuss their return to Tanglewood next week, their “Sail Across The Sun” cruise over the winter and when we might expect to see their next studio album.

Photo Credit: Chris Freeman

Next week, you are coming to Massachusetts on tour with the Goo Goo Dolls for your fifth (and their first) appearance at Tanglewood. What’s it like to return?

We are such big fans of Tanglewood. It’s so cool there, and I am a big James Taylor fan. To get to go to the Berkshires and play there, I really appreciate the experience to be able to play in a place like that.

Tell us a little about the VIP experience you will be offering fans at Tanglewood.

It gives people a chance to get closer to the band and see the band from a better place. It seems like a pretty valuable and fun experience for all of our fans.

Which Train project are you most proud of?

You know, I lost my mother years ago and I wrote “Drops of Jupiter” right after she passed away. It was an incredibly healing song for me. I would say that is the most emotional song I have written.

You have a new one-off single. When can we expect to see your next studio album?

That’s a good point. After this tour, I am going to be writing an album. I just found out that we are going to be in an episode of Magnum P.I. later this year. We will play a new single in the show. It’s going to be very Hawaii themed.

Next up is your “Sail Across the Sun” cruise on Norwegian Cruise Lines in February 2020?

This is our sixth cruise and it has really taken off. It is so much fun, but we do have to work. It’s a way to give fans more access to the band. We hang at the pool together, take pictures together. It’s just a very close encounter.

Photo Credit: Will Byington