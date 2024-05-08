Valentina Hernandez Botero, a Miami-based entrepreneur, is the visionary behind Sana Skin Studio, a sanctuary for skincare and holistic wellness that she founded with her husband George in 2020. Raised in a family that valued holistic health practices, Botero was inspired early on by the transformative power of botanical remedies and ancient healing traditions. Her unique approach blends time-honored techniques with innovative advancements in the field, using only the finest botanical ingredients for treatments and products. Committed to sustainability, she ensures that Sana minimizes its environmental impact while promoting ethical practices. Beyond her business, Botero shares her expertise through workshops and community outreach, empowering individuals to embrace their natural beauty and prioritize self-care as a vital component of overall wellness.

Photo Credit: Courtesy

Ahead, Haute Living sits down with Botero to discuss her holistic approach to skincare, what’s new for Sana Skin Studio, and some of her go-to products.

HAUTE LIVING: ​​Can you share with us the story of becoming the successful entrepreneur in the skincare and wellness industry that you are? What inspired you to found Sana Skin Studio?

VALENTINA HERNANDEZ BOTERO: Ever since I was little, I knew I wanted to start my own business. I’ve always loved creating experiences for others. But the road to founding Sana Skin Studio came from a personal craving for a better kind of skincare experience. I craved a skin studio that supported me along my skin journey with goal-driven (zero fluff) facials that gave me instant results. I also craved an experience that felt natural, effortless, and zero pretentious. That’s where Sana came about. Sana is a skin studio redefining the skincare experience through goal-driven facials, real guidance, and clean skincare. The name Sana derives from the word Sanar which means to heal in Spanish. Our philosophy when it comes to skin is that we can each become our own skin healers if we learn to listen to our skin and develop what I like to call, our “Skin Intuition”.

The road to becoming an entrepreneur has been a wild and rewarding one. We opened Sana in February of 2020 (which was a crazy year to start a business) and we were able to grow an incredible community and build an amazing team. We are still learning every day and are excited to keep creating, growing, and making the world a little brighter.

Photo Credit: Courtesy

HL: ​​How do you balance healing traditions with modern advancements in skincare at Sana Skin Studio?

VHB: At Sana, we’re all about the hands. As much as we love machines and technology when it comes to skincare. There is nothing more healing and life-giving to the skin than human touch and facial massage, which is why all of our facials include extensive massage. We do, however, integrate technology like Microcurrent and LED to help heal the skin and boost results.

HL: Sustainability and ethical practices are cornerstones of your business philosophy. Can you elaborate on how these principles are integrated into Sana Skin Studio’s operations and product selections?

VHB: We make sure that the brand partners we work with and brands that we carry align with our core philosophy and standards. We like working with transparent brands that state exactly where and how they are sourcing their ingredients and how they are taking steps for a better planet. We’re excited to be starting a recycling initiative this May in collaboration with Pact Collective to allow guests to properly recycle all of their skincare empties.

HL: Your approach to skincare emphasizes the healing power of nature. Could you highlight some of your favorite botanical ingredients and their benefits for skin health?

VHB: In nature, we find all the answers. It wasn’t until I discovered the world of clean beauty that my skin went to the next level in terms of GLOW. Some of my favorite botanical ingredients are carrot seed oil aka nature’s retinol and rosehip renowned for its skin healing properties and high concentrations of Omegas 3, 6, 7 & 9. These two are so healing for the skin and are great for Gua Sha massage.

Photo Credit: Courtesy

HL: How is the Sana experience different?

VHB: Almost every day we have someone tell us that it was the “best facial of their life”. Our experience as a whole is unique. Every touchpoint is thought of with a high level of attention to detail and care. Our facials are goal-driven and educational, and all of the products we use are non-toxic and immensely effective. However, the only way to truly find out why we’re different is to experience it for yourself. See you in Miami!

HL: Looking towards the future, how do you see Sana Skin Studio evolving, and are there any new projects or expansions on the horizon?

VHB: We would like to keep expanding our studios and growing our community. We are always evolving as a brand and a leader in skincare. We’ll be coming out with new exciting additions to our facials later this year.

Photo Credit: Courtesy

HL: Finally, for those who are new to holistic skincare, what simple steps would you recommend for incorporating more natural beauty practices into their daily routines? Or any must-have products?

VHB: Take a look at your beauty products and understand which ingredients are serving your skin and which are unnecessary. As you run out of a product, aim to look into a non-toxic yet effective alternative. Over time this exposure to cleaner formulas will be a part of your wellness routine. Other skin tips are, of course, monthly facials, a powerhouse serum, SPF daily, and gua sha massage.

Here are some of my all-time favorite Sana products (click the links below to discover):