This year, I attended the prestigious Saint Barths Bucket Regatta, a historical yachting event that dates back to 1995 on the luxurious French island in the Caribbean. Arriving at the Bucket Owners opening celebration at Nikki Beach with a glass of the Sainte Marguerite en Provence Fantastique in hand, I quickly drew the parallel between the rich histories that the Saint Barths Bucket Regatta and Sainte Marguerite en Provence both possess — both honor their history, value the French lifestyle, and uphold the highest set of values and standards.

Photo Credit: Courtesy

In fact, with each collection of Sainte Marguerite en Provence — Symphonie, Fantastique, and the latest cuvée Marguerite, the love for the history of the wine is evident. And while the history of the wine is quite extensive, the Sainte Marguerite en Provence experience is quite intimate. Guided throughout the weekend by winemaker (and son of Brigitte and Jean-Pierre Fayard who founded the winery in 1977) Olivier Fayard, his passion for the new cuvée Marguerite flowed just as smoothly as he poured each tasting. As we thoroughly experienced each of the three rosé cuvées, it became clear that the three collections were like a family, playing off each other’s different structures and finesse. For Olivier, Sainte Marguerite en Provence is all about connecting the lifestyle back to his family in Provence — and he has done just that.

Photo Credit: Courtesy

A brief history: When the Fayard family took over in 1977, the property had already been classified as a Cru Classé des Côtes-de-Provence since 1955, recognizing its superior terroir, winemaking expertise, and outstanding wines. By 2024, only 18 estates held this prestigious title. From the outset, Brigitte and Jean-Pierre recognized the immense potential of Provence wines. They dedicated themselves to elevating the quality of the region’s rosé, actively contributing to the prestige of Provence rosé wine. Their unwavering commitment to excellence has since become a family mission: to make the name of Provence shine. Today, Sainte Marguerite en Provence produces top-quality rosé, white, and red wines, following a demanding and uncompromising path.

Since acquiring the initial seven hectares in 1977, the vineyards of Sainte Marguerite en Provence have expanded to nearly 200 hectares, including some of the best terroirs in the Côtes-de-Provence PDO. The estate achieved Ecocert certification in 2003, signifying a firm commitment to organic practices — impressively, the Fantastique range (a personal favorite) is even registered with the Vegan Society.

Photo Credit: Courtesy

Perhaps the most unique element of Sainte Marguerite en Provence is its 11 parcels spread across 22 kilometers, a rare attribute in the Côtes-de-Provence PDO. This diversity of terroirs between La Londe and Pierrefeu allows for a wide range of exposures, climates, and soils, providing Olivier and Enzo Fayard with an extensive aromatic palette to create their blends — as the singular signature is achieved through Grenache, Cinsault, and Rolle. In 2022, the brand hit a major milestone as the Fayard family partnered with Pernod Ricard to continue developing Sainte Marguerite en Provence. This collaboration is built on shared values, including a human and family dimension, a love of Provence, an eco-conscious approach, a relentless focus on quality, and a shared vision for the estate’s wines.

If one thing is for certain, Olivier possesses a great sense of pride in the diversity of terroirs — in fact, as we enjoyed our last day in Saint Barths, he couldn’t help but think about what was waiting for him at home. The land in Provence is currently evolving, and he could not wait to get back to continue being a part of the integral day-to-day processes (well, of course, with the exception that life in Saint Barths isn’t so bad).

Photo Credit: Courtesy

As the second generation of the Fayard family, Olivier continues to uphold the visionary spirit, ensuring that Sainte Marguerite en Provence remains a benchmark for quality in the world of Provence wine while also making sure that the joie de vivre of French lifestyle transcends beyond each bottle.