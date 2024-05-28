HB
May 28, 2024

Jenn Nguyen: Pioneering A Path In UX Design, Fashion, And Tech

May 28, 2024
Photo Credit: Abraham Hernandez

Reflecting on her journey, Jenn Nguyen, also known as Jennciaga, notes, “My career in fashion and tech often feels like a wild fever dream.” Grinning in a fabulously chic green suit, Jenn adds, “Did you know that green is the official color of mental health awareness?”. At the intersection of fashion and tech, Jenn has trailed a journey marked by resilience, innovation, and determination. At the helm of Jenn Studio, her newly launched design consultancy, Jenn truly serves as a testament to what navigating life’s hurdles with adaptability can achieve.

The Spark That Led to Her True Calling

Jenn’s story is one of humble beginnings in the suburbs of Toronto. “Born in Toronto, made in Paris, lived in NYC, thriving in Miami”. As the daughter of a Vietnam war survivor who went from busboy to entrepreneur, Jenn’s aspirations have taken her worldwide.

Initially set on a career in healthcare, her love of fashion and design would not let up – pivoting directions to pursue her true passion and potential.

The seeds of Jenn’s ever-ascending career were sown while a student at York University’s prestigious design program. There she started her own fashion zine which led to brushing elbows with Danish royalty, attending fashion week, and securing a coveted internship at Blondie – a Parisian design agency specializing in projects for luxury brands. Working with iconic brands such as Chanel Beauty and Hermès, Jenn honed skills which spanned UX design to marketing, setting the stage for future ventures.

Burnout, Growth, Reinvention

Jenn joined Canada Goose during a pivotal time for the company’s IPO and global expansion. But she soon encountered the daunting specters of burnout and a sense of career stagnation. This, coupled with her therapist’s assumption she might be self-sabotaging her future success, led to some serious soul-searching.

Jenn took her savings and landed in New York City. “It was all or nothing with this $10K”. She used the money to network and buy flights, hotels, and conferences – against the odds, she scored a design role at M.Gemi, an e-commerce DTC startup. Not long after, Jenn was scouted by the Sr. Director of Design at Tory Burch. During her time at Tory Burch, she worked on successful projects with a global reach that included launches across North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

Photo Credit: Abraham Hernandez

Leaping into Entrepreneurship Amidst Adversity

The COVID-19 pandemic and its associated challenges prompted more reflection for Jenn. Returning to Toronto, she lent her expertise to high-profile clients like GameStop and Calvin Klein. Realizing her love of collaborating with founders and startups such as the SevenSevenSix and Night Labs-backed creator economy company Vouch App, Jenn Studio, a design studio crafting industry-leading websites, mobile apps, and brand experiences for technology, startups, and fashion companies, was born.

Personal Growth, Industry Impact

Advocating for a balanced life that accommodates professional success and personal fulfillment, Jenn’s diverse experiences have equipped her to profoundly impact the industry. “Burnout is canceled,” asserts Jenn, reflecting on her Gen-Z-inspired stance against workplace burnout, a stance validated through speaking engagements at York University and Brainstation. Through Jenn Studio, she continues to inspire and empower, translating her experiences into a beacon for aspiring entrepreneurs and businesses aiming for high-impact growth.

Jenn’s journey is filled with high highs and low lows – ultimately underscoring the power of resilience.

Written in partnership with Tom White

