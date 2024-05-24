Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton has unveiled their new nautical-inspired capsule collection for both men and women in honor of the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup Barcelona. Established in 1851, the historic event is the world’s oldest international sporting trophy and the luxury fashion House has been sponsoring the event for the past forty years as it upholds and represents the brand’s key values: travel, innovation and performance. In honor of the long-standing partnership, this year the globally prized cup has officially renamed itself as the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup. In celebration, this new capsule serves as an exciting addition featuring an elevated collection of ready-to-wear, bags and accessories that capture all of the excitement and energy of the world’s premier sailing regatta.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton’s 37th America’s Cup, including the Louis Vuitton Cup (the qualifying stages), will take place in Barcelona from August 29th to October 27th, with defending champion Emirates Team New Zealand racing against the winner of the Louis Vuitton Cup, which will be battled amongst the USA, Switzerland, Italy, France and the UK.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

The new capsule collection is split up between three key themes: “Riding the Waves” which focuses on technical pieces, “A Day on the Deck” with easy, sporty day wear, and “Elegant Summer Evening,” featuring chic evening wear pieces. Throughout the collection, the vibrant America’s Cup logo – the historical graphic ‘V’ – is displayed. The recurring ‘V’ serves as a signature code developed by Gaston-Louis Vuitton, framed by color blocks of red, white, and navy.

The Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup Barcelona capsule collections will be available in-store and online starting on July 18th, 2024.