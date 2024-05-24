HB
Fashion, News | May 24, 2024

Louis Vuitton Celebrates America’s Cup Barcelona With New Nautical Capsule

Fashion, News | May 24, 2024
Stephanie DiGuiseppe
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton has unveiled their new nautical-inspired capsule collection for both men and women in honor of the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup Barcelona. Established in 1851, the historic event is the world’s oldest international sporting trophy and the luxury fashion House has been sponsoring the event for the past forty years as it upholds and represents the brand’s key values: travel, innovation and performance. In honor of the long-standing partnership, this year the globally prized cup has officially renamed itself as the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup. In celebration, this new capsule serves as an exciting addition featuring an elevated collection of ready-to-wear, bags and accessories that capture all of the excitement and energy of the world’s premier sailing regatta. 

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton’s 37th America’s Cup, including the Louis Vuitton Cup (the qualifying stages), will take place in Barcelona from August 29th to October 27th, with defending champion Emirates Team New Zealand racing against the winner of the Louis Vuitton Cup, which will be battled amongst the USA, Switzerland, Italy, France and the UK. 

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

The new capsule collection is split up between three key themes: “Riding the Waves” which focuses on technical pieces, “A Day on the Deck” with easy, sporty day wear, and “Elegant Summer Evening,” featuring chic evening wear pieces. Throughout the collection, the vibrant America’s Cup logo – the historical graphic ‘V’ – is displayed. The recurring ‘V’ serves as a signature code developed by Gaston-Louis Vuitton, framed by color blocks of red, white, and navy.

The Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup Barcelona capsule collections will be available in-store and online starting on July 18th, 2024.

Related Articles

Istituto Marangoni Miami & Sara Battaglia Unveil “Red Collar” Capsule During Miami Art Week
Fashion

Istituto Marangoni Miami & Sara Battaglia Unveil “Red Collar” Capsule During Miami Art Week

By Adrienne Faurote

Istituto Marangoni Miami (IMM) and renowned Italian designer Sara Battaglia debuted the iconic “Red Collar” capsule during Miami Art Week.

The 2022 Château Mouton Rothschild Label Is Here — As Created By Gérard Garouste
News

The 2022 Château Mouton Rothschild Label Is Here — As Created By Gérard Garouste

By Laura Schreffler

The 2022 Château Mouton Rothschild label is here! As created by Gérard Garouste, it serves as a tribute to Baron Philippe de Rothschild.

Indulge In Clase Azul Cocktails For The Holidays At These Miami Hot Spots
Haute Drinks

Indulge In Clase Azul Cocktails For The Holidays At These Miami Hot Spots

By Adrienne Faurote

This holiday season in Miami, elevate your celebration with the iconic spirits of Clase Azul Mexico and the Clase Azul cocktails.

Inoshin Brings Intimate Omakase Experience To The Four Seasons At The Surf Club
City Guide

Inoshin Brings Intimate Omakase Experience To The Four Seasons At The Surf Club

By Adrienne Faurote

Inoshin, an intimate omakase experience, has opened at the historic Hemingway Tower, nestled within the Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club.

A Work Of Art: Inside The New Fendi Boutique In The Miami Design District
Fashion

A Work Of Art: Inside The New Fendi Boutique In The Miami Design District

By Adrienne Faurote

The wait is officially over: the Fendi Boutique in Miami Design District has finally opened with a stunning new aesthetic.

Redefining Luxury Car Investment For The Next Generation: A Conversation With MCQ Markets Co-Founder Lachlan D...
Haute Auto

Redefining Luxury Car Investment For The Next Generation: A Conversation With MCQ Markets Co-Founder Lachlan D...

By Haute Living

Born in Toronto and raised under the Fort Lauderdale sunshine, Lachlan DeFrancesco’s zest for speed and style started early.

Latest Stories

  • Istituto Marangoni Miami & Sara Battaglia Unveil “Red Collar” Capsule During Miami Art Week
    Fashion

    Istituto Marangoni Miami & Sara Battaglia Unveil “Red Collar” Capsule During Miami Art Week

  • The 2022 Château Mouton Rothschild Label Is Here — As Created By Gérard Garouste
    News

    The 2022 Château Mouton Rothschild Label Is Here — As Created By Gérard Garouste

  • Indulge In Clase Azul Cocktails For The Holidays At These Miami Hot Spots
    Haute Drinks

    Indulge In Clase Azul Cocktails For The Holidays At These Miami Hot Spots

  • Inoshin Brings Intimate Omakase Experience To The Four Seasons At The Surf Club
    City Guide

    Inoshin Brings Intimate Omakase Experience To The Four Seasons At The Surf Club

  • A Work Of Art: Inside The New Fendi Boutique In The Miami Design District
    Fashion

    A Work Of Art: Inside The New Fendi Boutique In The Miami Design District

Istituto Marangoni Miami & Sara Battaglia Unveil “Red Collar” Capsule During Miami Art Week
Fashion

Istituto Marangoni Miami & Sara Battaglia Unveil “Red Collar” Capsule During Miami Art Week

The 2022 Château Mouton Rothschild Label Is Here — As Created By Gérard Garouste
News

The 2022 Château Mouton Rothschild Label Is Here — As Created By Gérard Garouste

Indulge In Clase Azul Cocktails For The Holidays At These Miami Hot Spots
Haute Drinks

Indulge In Clase Azul Cocktails For The Holidays At These Miami Hot Spots

Inoshin Brings Intimate Omakase Experience To The Four Seasons At The Surf Club
City Guide

Inoshin Brings Intimate Omakase Experience To The Four Seasons At The Surf Club

A Work Of Art: Inside The New Fendi Boutique In The Miami Design District
Fashion

A Work Of Art: Inside The New Fendi Boutique In The Miami Design District

Trending Articles

Related Articles

Istituto Marangoni Miami & Sara Battaglia Unveil “Red Collar” Capsule During Miami Art Week
Fashion

Istituto Marangoni Miami & Sara Battaglia Unveil “Red Collar” Capsule During Miami Art Week

By Adrienne Faurote

Istituto Marangoni Miami (IMM) and renowned Italian designer Sara Battaglia debuted the iconic “Red Collar” capsule during Miami Art Week.

The 2022 Château Mouton Rothschild Label Is Here — As Created By Gérard Garouste
News

The 2022 Château Mouton Rothschild Label Is Here — As Created By Gérard Garouste

By Laura Schreffler

The 2022 Château Mouton Rothschild label is here! As created by Gérard Garouste, it serves as a tribute to Baron Philippe de Rothschild.

Indulge In Clase Azul Cocktails For The Holidays At These Miami Hot Spots
Haute Drinks

Indulge In Clase Azul Cocktails For The Holidays At These Miami Hot Spots

By Adrienne Faurote

This holiday season in Miami, elevate your celebration with the iconic spirits of Clase Azul Mexico and the Clase Azul cocktails.

Inoshin Brings Intimate Omakase Experience To The Four Seasons At The Surf Club
City Guide

Inoshin Brings Intimate Omakase Experience To The Four Seasons At The Surf Club

By Adrienne Faurote

Inoshin, an intimate omakase experience, has opened at the historic Hemingway Tower, nestled within the Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club.

A Work Of Art: Inside The New Fendi Boutique In The Miami Design District
Fashion

A Work Of Art: Inside The New Fendi Boutique In The Miami Design District

By Adrienne Faurote

The wait is officially over: the Fendi Boutique in Miami Design District has finally opened with a stunning new aesthetic.

Redefining Luxury Car Investment For The Next Generation: A Conversation With MCQ Markets Co-Founder Lachlan D...
Haute Auto

Redefining Luxury Car Investment For The Next Generation: A Conversation With MCQ Markets Co-Founder Lachlan D...

By Haute Living

Born in Toronto and raised under the Fort Lauderdale sunshine, Lachlan DeFrancesco’s zest for speed and style started early.

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black