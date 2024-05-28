Photo Credit: Hudson Street Hospitality

Veteran New York Hospitality entrepreneur, restaurateur Eytan Sugarman, has created Hudson Street Hospitality Group, his official umbrella company housing the multitude of his expeditiously growing empire, many years in the making. With his rapidly expanding Made In New York Pizza empire, the success of Hunt & Fish Club, and ownership of the historic White Horse Tavern, Sugarman has been known in the New York hospitality landscape as a respected owner and operator for over 25 years with venues such as Suede and Southern Hospitality BBQ.

The announcement of Hudson Street Hospitality is long overdue, as Sugarman, a respected hospitality leader, continues to be a voice for New York owners and operators, with good-hearted and pure interest in offering a positive contribution to the ever-evolving Manhattan landscape. Sugarman has spent the last decade focused on mainstay establishments, rather than trendy spots that are short-lived. His vision for Hudson Street Hospitality was based on these leadership beliefs, actioned to form a group representative of his three decades in the business, therefore formulating an instrumental executive team comprised of a carefully chosen group of seasoned industry players and respected friends; Matt Shendell (Chief Operating Officer), known for The Ainsworth; Richie Romero (Chief Branding Officer); operator of Nebula and Hearsay among others; Chief Marketing Officer Shaun Rose, an original partner in Goldbar; and Executive Chef John DeLucie of Ambra, Lion, Waverly Inn as Chief Culinary Officer.

Sugarman tells Haute Living: “At a time when so many hospitality companies are leaving New York I am specifically investing and creating aggressively in New York. Despite all the challenges I still think this is the mecca of the hospitality industry. I aligned myself with a group of like-minded industry professionals who also happen to be good friends who also share my passion and enthusiasm for the NYC hospitality landscape. Each member brings a unique skill set with their breadth of experience. Hudson Street Hospitality is committed to further growth and expansion within New York City. We formed our hospitality company together as an infrastructure to support our impending growth; we have wonderful brands we intend to expand into multiple locations and we have new concepts and brands in the pipeline. We are so excited for the future of Hudson Street Hospitality within New York, and eventually beyond.”

What’s New and Next? The Hudson Club.

Paired with the formation of Hudson Street Hospitality also comes the announcement of The Hudson Club, a sophisticated cocktail bar and restaurant, which will open its doors this Spring on West 55th Street. Furthermore, Sugarman also announces the acquisition of historic South Street 150-year-old brasserie The Paris Cafe, and an ownership stake in the recently opened Greenwich Village Italian restaurant, Ambra, alongside current operating partner Andréa Ienna. Hudson Street Hospitality will also be announcing ownership interest in a few more soon-to-revealed entities, including another West Village locale currently in development.

The vision of The Hudson Club is to be an upscale restaurant and mixology bar in midtown that will pay homage to vintage New York in a fully custom designed sexy yet sophisticated setting. The goal is to offer New York patrons an elegant and elevated cocktail bar and dining experience with a familial and inviting vibe. Sugarman is constructing The Hudson Club from scratch, working with the design team on every element of the much anticipated soon-to-open venue. Picture old New York with a modern twist, essentially a destination for those seeking a membership club experience without a membership being required; accessibility and sophistication in one destination.

The Hudson Club, similar to Hunt & Fish Club, will cater to an elevated clientele, looking for a sophisticated yet fashionable evening, layered with glamor and class. The cuisine and culture of Hunt & Fish Club has maintained itself as an in-demand fine dining destination for a decade now, at the hand of Sugarman’s dedicated direction and skilled vision. The Hudson Club adds another level of sophistication to Sugarman’s repertoire, establishing an exclusive hospitality driven cocktail lounge and dining room, sure to serve the desire of the evolving New York clientele.

The essence of Hudson Club’s design is to evoke a sense of warmth and intimacy within a refined setting. As designed by Legeard Studio, the space integrates classic materials with contemporary aesthetics, drawing inspiration from both the architectural heritage of Manhattan and the modern lifestyle of its inhabitants. This is done through flooring, which features bespoke marble tiles laid out in a striking checkerboard pattern; rich wooden panels and beams, which instill a sense of solidity and tradition; custom lighting, such as pendant lights over each dining table; and additional elements like a fireplace in the lounge area and the visible wine display.

Says Sugarman, “I want to continue to offer New Yorkers both new dining destinations and reinvent historic institutions, with an unwavering goal to continue to create familial, institutional spots for both local and visiting patrons that are inviting, hospitable, and aimed at the experience of the customer. The landmark spots preserve the history of the city, while our new creations are part of the continued, positive evolution.”

The restaurant is set to open this summer with a projected timeframe of June/July.