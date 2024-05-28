Photo Credit: iStock

As summer paints Europe in vibrant hues, a call to adventure echoes across mountains and valleys. The continent transforms into a playground for outdoor enthusiasts, beckoning you to explore its breathtaking landscapes on foot. Whether you’re a seasoned hiker or a curious beginner, Europe offers trails to suit every pace and preference.

No matter your skill level or destination choice, Europe offers an adventure waiting to be unfurled. So, pack your backpack, lace up your boots, and get ready to experience the continent’s natural beauty on foot.

HotelPlanner’s picks in the following top destinations:

Fair Head, Ireland:

Fairhead, Ireland, is a paradise for climbers and walkers. Thrill-seekers can tackle challenging cliffside climbs with stunning ocean views, while walkers can enjoy a scenic loop trail with dramatic sea cliffs, ancient archaeological sites, and peaceful loughs.

Parknasilla Resort & Spa: Overlooking the stunning Kenmare Bay, Parknasilla Resort & Spa offers luxurious accommodations and a chance to unwind in a scenic Irish atmosphere. Guests can enjoy golf on the 9-hole course or hit the nearby beaches and hiking trails.

Peak, UK:

The Peak District in the UK is a dream destination for climbers. Gritstone crags provide some of the world’s best traditional climbing and exciting bouldering opportunities. Meanwhile, walkers can explore well-maintained trails that weave through valleys and moors, offering stunning scenery and a breath of fresh air.

The Castle by Innkeepers Collection: The Castle by Innkeepers Collection offers a charming stay in the heart of Castleton, England. This former coaching inn boasts traditional pub fare and comfortable rooms, perfect for exploring the Peak District National Park.

Dorset, UK:

Dorset’s coastline around Portland, Swanage, and Lulworth is a haven for walkers and climbers. Climbers can choose their adventure: tackle hundreds of bolted sport routes on Portland’s limestone cliffs, conquer challenging trad climbs with rappels in Swanage, or test their skills with deep water soloing at Lulworth. Walkers, meanwhile, can explore dramatic cliffs, hidden coves, and charming villages along scenic coastal paths, with options for all levels, from gentle strolls to challenging hikes.

The Fox Inn: The Fox Inn in Dorchester entices visitors with its charming atmosphere and delicious pub fare. This historic inn offers a delightful place to relax and refuel after exploring the countryside.

Lakes, UK:

Lace-up your boots and head to the Lake District in the UK for an outdoor adventure. Walkers can wander along serene lakes or conquer England’s highest peak, Scafell Pike. Climbers can challenge themselves on multi-pitch ascents or hone their skills on single-pitch crags. With rolling hills, dramatic valleys, and cascading waterfalls, the Lake District caters to all levels, making it a walker’s and climber’s paradise.

Rothay Garden Hotel: In Grasmere village, Rothay Garden Hotel boasts captivating views of gardens and the lake. This elegant escape in the UK Lake District offers guests award-winning cuisine and easy access to the surrounding countryside.

Cairngorms, UK:

Walkers delight in rolling hills, hidden lochs, and scenic hikes. Winter, in particular, transforms the landscape for mountaineers—snow-capped peaks beckon thrilling ice climbs, but plan carefully.

Macdonald Aviemore Hotel: Situated amidst the Scottish Highlands, Macdonald Aviemore Hotel offers a scenic retreat for outdoor enthusiasts. Guests can take to the slopes at the nearby Cairngorm Mountain resort or unwind in the hotel’s spa after exploring the region’s natural beauty.

Isle of Skye, UK:

The Isle of Skye, UK, is renowned for its diverse landscapes, including the iconic Cuillin Mountains, making it a top destination for walking and mountaineering. With scenic coastal paths, challenging hikes, and rich wildlife, Skye offers adventure and tranquility, appealing to both experienced climbers and casual walkers.

Skeabost House Hotel: Boasting beautiful waterfront views, Skeabost House Hotel on the Isle of Skye offers an opulent stay in the Scottish Highlands. Guests can savor delicious meals at the on-site restaurant and explore the dramatic surrounding landscapes.

Cotswold Way, UK:

The Cotswold Way, stretching from Chipping Camden to Bath in the UK, is celebrated for its picturesque landscapes, charming villages, and historical sites, making it an ideal route for walking enthusiasts. The trail winds through the scenic Cotswold Hills, offering breathtaking views of rolling countryside, ancient woodlands, and limestone villages. With its well-marked paths, varied terrain, and accessible accommodations along the way, the Cotswold Way provides a delightful and rewarding walking experience for adventurers of all levels.

De Vere Tortworth Court: With stunning manicured grounds, De Vere Tortworth Court near Bristol offers a grand getaway in the English countryside. Guests can explore the historic house, enjoy a relaxing spa treatment, or have a lovely meal overlooking the picturesque landscape.

Chamonix, France:

Chamonix, France, is famed globally as a top spot for mountaineering, skiing, and climbing, thanks to its stunning Alpine vistas, challenging terrain, and extensive trail networks. Near Mont Blanc, Europe’s highest peak, Chamonix offers unparalleled opportunities to explore rugged mountains, glaciers, and deep valleys. With premier ski resorts, iconic climbing routes, and expert guides, Chamonix is a must-visit for adventurers seeking adrenaline-fueled thrills amidst breathtaking scenery.

Alpina Eclectic Hotel: In the heart of Chamonix, the Alpina Eclectic Hotel offers a contemporary escape with stunning views of Mont Blanc. This 4-star hotel boasts modern amenities, a rooftop restaurant with panoramic vistas, and easy access to the world-class skiing and outdoor adventures of the French Alps.

Hôtel Le Morgane: Hôtel Le Morgane offers a central location perfect for exploring the French Alps. This hotel boasts comfortable accommodations and stunning mountain views, perfect for a relaxing ski getaway or an adventure-filled summer vacation.

Tour Du Mont Blanc start/finish point:

Located in the Alps, spanning through France, Italy, and Switzerland, the Tour du Mont Blanc start/finish point is perfect for outdoor activities because it’s nestled amidst the breathtaking Alpine scenery of the Mont Blanc massif, offering prime opportunities for hiking, trekking, mountaineering, and other adventures with well-marked trails and diverse terrain.

Hotel Lo Scoiattolo: For an indulgent stay in the Italian Alps close to the Tour Du Mont finish line, check out Hotel Lo Scoiattolo in Courmayeur. This 4-star hotel boasts relaxation options like a spa and elegant rooms with a possible view of Mont Blanc.

