Haute Living And The Macallan Support Our Veterans At America First Gala At Mar-a-Lago Club
On April 11, Haute Living and The Macallan came together to support our veterans at the annual America First Gala fête at Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, FL.
Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images
Everyone’s heart was filled with gratitude as influential figures, respected veterans, and compassionate guests came together to support Grey Team, the incredible nonprofit organization dedicated to preventing military suicides.
Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images
Notable guests included Mara New, Cary Reichbach, Maureen Bannon, Alan McFarland, K. T. McFarland, Vanessa Horabuena, Bob Sutton, Sarah Rutland, Jose Carlos Gonzalez, Paul Davide, Dragos and Gabriela Sprinceana, William Heyman, Katherine Dietze, Frank McKinney, and Katharine Rutland.
Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images
Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images
Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images
Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images
Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images
Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images
Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images
Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images
Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images
Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images
Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images
Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images
Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images
Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images
Related Articles
Haute Living Celebrates Ronnie Fieg During Art Basel Miami Beach With Cincoro Tequila
The Haute Living family came together like never before to celebrate cover star Ronnie Fieg with Cincoro Tequila at The Moore.
The New Van Cleef & Arpels Boutique On Madison Avenue Spans Five Floors — Here’s A Look Inside
Van Cleef & Arpels just unveiled its third New York City boutique, located at the corner of Madison Avenue and 62nd Street.
Trends Shaping The Future Of High-End Hospitality In 2025
As 2024 draws to a close, luxury travel is continuing a profound transformation, shaped by shifting priorities and emerging trends that promise to define the industry in 2025.
Jason Hyde: Redefining Luxury Jewelry With Sustainability, Style, And Purpose
In the evolving world of luxury fashion, Jason Hyde is redefining the very essence of fine jewelry.
Eddie George Reflects On Life Lately
Former NFL star and Heisman Trophy winner and current coach of Tennessee State University, Eddie George is reflecting on life lately.
Haute Living Celebrates will.i.am At The Moore Miami
Haute Living celebrated global music icon and innovator will.i.am with an exclusive cocktail and dinner celebration at The Moore Miami during Art Basel and Miami Art Week.
Latest Stories
Trending Articles
Related Articles
Haute Living Celebrates Ronnie Fieg During Art Basel Miami Beach With Cincoro Tequila
The Haute Living family came together like never before to celebrate cover star Ronnie Fieg with Cincoro Tequila at The Moore.
The New Van Cleef & Arpels Boutique On Madison Avenue Spans Five Floors — Here’s A Look Inside
Van Cleef & Arpels just unveiled its third New York City boutique, located at the corner of Madison Avenue and 62nd Street.
Trends Shaping The Future Of High-End Hospitality In 2025
As 2024 draws to a close, luxury travel is continuing a profound transformation, shaped by shifting priorities and emerging trends that promise to define the industry in 2025.
Jason Hyde: Redefining Luxury Jewelry With Sustainability, Style, And Purpose
In the evolving world of luxury fashion, Jason Hyde is redefining the very essence of fine jewelry.
Eddie George Reflects On Life Lately
Former NFL star and Heisman Trophy winner and current coach of Tennessee State University, Eddie George is reflecting on life lately.
Haute Living Celebrates will.i.am At The Moore Miami
Haute Living celebrated global music icon and innovator will.i.am with an exclusive cocktail and dinner celebration at The Moore Miami during Art Basel and Miami Art Week.
Subscribe to Haute Living
Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep
Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.
Haute Black Membership
Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences
Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events