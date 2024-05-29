HB
Haute Scene, News | May 29, 2024

Haute Living And The Macallan Support Our Veterans At America First Gala At Mar-a-Lago Club

Haute Scene, News | May 29, 2024
Darby Kordonowy
By Darby Kordonowy

On April 11, Haute Living and The Macallan came together to support our veterans at the annual America First Gala fête at Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, FL.

Guest, April Donelson, Gabriela Sprinceana, Dragos Sprinceana, Teresa Sutton, and Bob Sutton

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images

Everyone’s heart was filled with gratitude as influential figures, respected veterans, and compassionate guests came together to support Grey Team, the incredible nonprofit organization dedicated to preventing military suicides.

Ari Cohen, Lavinia Cohen, Kamal Hotchandani, Sherya Arun, Katie Nahat, and April Donelson

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images

Notable guests included Mara New, Cary Reichbach, Maureen Bannon, Alan McFarland, K. T. McFarland, Vanessa Horabuena, Bob Sutton, Sarah Rutland, Jose Carlos Gonzalez, Paul Davide, Dragos and Gabriela Sprinceana, William Heyman, Katherine Dietze, Frank McKinney, and Katharine Rutland.

Alan McFarland, KT McFarland, Katherine Dietze, and William Heyman

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images

Guests

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images

April Donelson, Katie Nahat, and Katharine Rutland

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images

Guest, Jose Carlos Gonzalez, Katie Nahat, and Paul Davide

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images

Daniel Bryant and Annie Bryant

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images

April Donelson, Katharine Rutland, Mathew De Valle, Kamal Hotchandani, and Edward De Valle

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images

Sascha Davis, Phillip Davis, and Katharine Rutland

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images

Leslie Elliott Brist and Alison Elliott Brist

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images

Guests

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images

Sherya Arun

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images

Guests

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images

Related Articles

Haute Living Celebrates Ronnie Fieg During Art Basel Miami Beach With Cincoro Tequila
Top Main Featured News

Haute Living Celebrates Ronnie Fieg During Art Basel Miami Beach With Cincoro Tequila

By Adrienne Faurote

The Haute Living family came together like never before to celebrate cover star Ronnie Fieg with Cincoro Tequila at The Moore.

The New Van Cleef & Arpels Boutique On Madison Avenue Spans Five Floors — Here’s A Look Inside
Top Main Featured News

The New Van Cleef & Arpels Boutique On Madison Avenue Spans Five Floors — Here’s A Look Inside

By Adrienne Faurote

Van Cleef & Arpels just unveiled its third New York City boutique, located at the corner of Madison Avenue and 62nd Street.

Trends Shaping The Future Of High-End Hospitality In 2025
Entrepreneur

Trends Shaping The Future Of High-End Hospitality In 2025

By Haute Living

As 2024 draws to a close, luxury travel is continuing a profound transformation, shaped by shifting priorities and emerging trends that promise to define the industry in 2025.

Jason Hyde: Redefining Luxury Jewelry With Sustainability, Style, And Purpose
Entrepreneur

Jason Hyde: Redefining Luxury Jewelry With Sustainability, Style, And Purpose

By Haute Living

In the evolving world of luxury fashion, Jason Hyde is redefining the very essence of fine jewelry.

Eddie George Reflects On Life Lately
Cover Story

Eddie George Reflects On Life Lately

By Laura Schreffler

Former NFL star and Heisman Trophy winner and current coach of Tennessee State University, Eddie George is reflecting on life lately.

Haute Living Celebrates will.i.am At The Moore Miami
Haute Scene

Haute Living Celebrates will.i.am At The Moore Miami

By Darby Kordonowy

Haute Living celebrated global music icon and innovator will.i.am with an exclusive cocktail and dinner celebration at The Moore Miami during Art Basel and Miami Art Week.

Latest Stories

  • Haute Living Celebrates Ronnie Fieg During Art Basel Miami Beach With Cincoro Tequila
    Top Main Featured News

    Haute Living Celebrates Ronnie Fieg During Art Basel Miami Beach With Cincoro Tequila

  • The New Van Cleef & Arpels Boutique On Madison Avenue Spans Five Floors — Here’s A Look Inside
    Top Main Featured News

    The New Van Cleef & Arpels Boutique On Madison Avenue Spans Five Floors — Here’s A Look Inside

  • Trends Shaping The Future Of High-End Hospitality In 2025
    Entrepreneur

    Trends Shaping The Future Of High-End Hospitality In 2025

  • Jason Hyde: Redefining Luxury Jewelry With Sustainability, Style, And Purpose
    Entrepreneur

    Jason Hyde: Redefining Luxury Jewelry With Sustainability, Style, And Purpose

  • Eddie George Reflects On Life Lately
    Cover Story

    Eddie George Reflects On Life Lately

Haute Living Celebrates Ronnie Fieg During Art Basel Miami Beach With Cincoro Tequila
Top Main Featured News

Haute Living Celebrates Ronnie Fieg During Art Basel Miami Beach With Cincoro Tequila

The New Van Cleef & Arpels Boutique On Madison Avenue Spans Five Floors — Here’s A Look Inside
Top Main Featured News

The New Van Cleef & Arpels Boutique On Madison Avenue Spans Five Floors — Here’s A Look Inside

Trends Shaping The Future Of High-End Hospitality In 2025
Entrepreneur

Trends Shaping The Future Of High-End Hospitality In 2025

Jason Hyde: Redefining Luxury Jewelry With Sustainability, Style, And Purpose
Entrepreneur

Jason Hyde: Redefining Luxury Jewelry With Sustainability, Style, And Purpose

Eddie George Reflects On Life Lately
Cover Story

Eddie George Reflects On Life Lately

Trending Articles

Related Articles

Haute Living Celebrates Ronnie Fieg During Art Basel Miami Beach With Cincoro Tequila
Top Main Featured News

Haute Living Celebrates Ronnie Fieg During Art Basel Miami Beach With Cincoro Tequila

By Adrienne Faurote

The Haute Living family came together like never before to celebrate cover star Ronnie Fieg with Cincoro Tequila at The Moore.

The New Van Cleef & Arpels Boutique On Madison Avenue Spans Five Floors — Here’s A Look Inside
Top Main Featured News

The New Van Cleef & Arpels Boutique On Madison Avenue Spans Five Floors — Here’s A Look Inside

By Adrienne Faurote

Van Cleef & Arpels just unveiled its third New York City boutique, located at the corner of Madison Avenue and 62nd Street.

Trends Shaping The Future Of High-End Hospitality In 2025
Entrepreneur

Trends Shaping The Future Of High-End Hospitality In 2025

By Haute Living

As 2024 draws to a close, luxury travel is continuing a profound transformation, shaped by shifting priorities and emerging trends that promise to define the industry in 2025.

Jason Hyde: Redefining Luxury Jewelry With Sustainability, Style, And Purpose
Entrepreneur

Jason Hyde: Redefining Luxury Jewelry With Sustainability, Style, And Purpose

By Haute Living

In the evolving world of luxury fashion, Jason Hyde is redefining the very essence of fine jewelry.

Eddie George Reflects On Life Lately
Cover Story

Eddie George Reflects On Life Lately

By Laura Schreffler

Former NFL star and Heisman Trophy winner and current coach of Tennessee State University, Eddie George is reflecting on life lately.

Haute Living Celebrates will.i.am At The Moore Miami
Haute Scene

Haute Living Celebrates will.i.am At The Moore Miami

By Darby Kordonowy

Haute Living celebrated global music icon and innovator will.i.am with an exclusive cocktail and dinner celebration at The Moore Miami during Art Basel and Miami Art Week.

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black