Haute Cuisine, News | May 21, 2024

Cronut Founder Dominique Ansel To Debut Second Las Vegas Strip Destination This Fall

Laura Schreffler
By Laura Schreffler

Dominique Ansel Las VegasPhoto Credit: Evan Sung

Following the success of Dominique Ansel Las Vegas, which opened at Caesars Palace in October 2022, James Beard Award-winning pastry chef Dominique Ansel — creator of the cronut — is set to introduce his second new dining destination on the Las Vegas Strip in Dominique Ansel Marché this fall.

Dominique Ansel Las Vegas Photo Credit: Evan Sung

Inspired by the sidewalk markets in France, Dominique Ansel Marché marks the launch of an entirely new concept from chef Ansel, showcasing croissants and viennoiserie baked fresh each morning, made-to-order crêpes, seasonal fresh fruit tarts and cakes, ice cream and more. The Paris Las Vegas location will also offer a variety of savory items, including succulent rotisserie chicken and potatoes as a nod to the Parisian street-side staple.

Dominique Ansel Las Vegas Photo Credit: Dominique Ansel Bakery

“I’ve always loved the open-air markets that often pop up throughout Paris, where you can find the best and freshest foods. These outdoor markets inspired us to create a brand-new concept at Paris Las Vegas,” said Chef Dominique Ansel. “We’ll be baking fresh croissants daily, fruit tarts and cakes with beautiful in-season ingredients, making crêpes to order like my early memories from back home and serving rotisserie chicken and many of our signature pastries. There will be plenty of café seating that’s perfect for people-watching with a cup of coffee, just like on the sidewalks of France.”

Dominique Ansel Las Vegas Photo Credit: Caesars Entertainment

In addition, a selection of the signature menu items fans love at Caesars Palace will find a new home at Paris Las Vegas, such as the iconic cronut, the DKA (Dominique’s Kouign Amann), chocolate chip cookie shots, frozen s’mores, baked-to-order mini madeleines, and croissants.

Dominique Ansel Las Vegas Photo Credit: Evan Sung

Spanning more than 5,000 square feet, Dominique Ansel Marché will offer café-style and park bench seating for approximately 50 guests. Greenery and trees will enhance the experience of dining along the streets of Paris, while flower stands and hanging awnings will add to the market atmosphere.

Dominique Ansel Las Vegas Photo Credit: Evan Sung

Dominique Ansel Marché will occupy the former JJ’s Boulangerie space near The Bedford by Martha Stewart at Paris Las Vegas

