Where Dreams And Nature Collide: Empire Tours And Productions’ Luxurious Wedding Venues

Photo Credit: Empire Tours and Productions<https://empire-tp.com/>

Every couple dreams of a wedding day that stands apart—a day that elegantly threads their unique love story into the very fabric of the celebration. In recent years, the demand for wedding venues with natural backdrops has been on the rise. Couples are increasingly drawn to the idea of exchanging vows surrounded by breathtaking scenery, but the search for the perfect venue can be complex.

One of the key difficulties is finding a venue that not only offers a stunning backdrop but also meets some practical requirements, such as capacity. However, as more and more people strive to leave a minimal impact on the environment, the factor of sustainability has played another critical role in selecting the dream wedding destination.

Nestled in the serene landscapes of Wisconsin and the Appalachian region, a collection of cabins and lodges conceived and developed by Empire Tours and Productions stands at the very intersection of sustainability and authenticity.

With a keen eye for detail and an unwavering commitment to sustainable and one-of-a-kind experiences, Empire Tours’ CEO Steven Garcia meticulously incorporated an eco-friendly model into the design and operation of each of his stunning locations.

“Sustainability is at the core of our values. We believe that celebrating any of life’s milestones shouldn’t come at the expense of the environment,” he shares. “That’s why we took great care in designing our locations in a way that minimizes our ecological footprint.”

The secret to what makes the Ohio cabins so unique hides in their very architecture. Garcia reveals they were made from Ohio-sourced repurposed barn wood. But, not one to merely delegate, Garcia chose a hands-on approach, hauling the wood to the sawmill and shaping it himself.

“It wasn’t just about selecting a sustainable construction method. We wanted to ensure the local charm and spirit would be preserved and celebrated,” he says.

Photo Credit: Empire Tours and Productions<https://empire-tp.com/>

Wisconsin Lodge: The Crown Jewel of Cassville Bluffs

Overlooking the beauty of the Mississippi River from a 150-foot cliff is the breathtaking Wisconsin Lodge. As one of the most scenic locations in the Midwest, the lodge greets spectators with an uninterrupted view that stretches far and wide down the river.

Beyond the picturesque landscape that immerses guests in serenity, the Wisconsin Lodge is a genuine architectural gem that sets the stage for unforgettable weddings. Its warmth, charm, and thoughtful design make it the perfect venue to celebrate the union of two souls.

“Its versatility is what makes it ideal. It has both indoor and outdoor spaces, allowing couples to curate the ambiance however they wish,” Garcia adds.

Ohio Cabins: Rustic Charm Meets Luxury

Located in Shawnee State Park in the Ohio River valley, Garcia’s Ohio cabins offer a unique rustic experience that seamlessly blends with a touch of contemporary luxury. These stunning cabins, crafted from century-old barn wood that brings a sense of character and authenticity, exude a timeless elegance.

One of the standout features of the Ohio cabins is the wedding barn venue and its cedar interior, which further enhances the charm with its natural warmth and aromatic scent. Moreover, the views from the back deck and the wedding stage look straight down the Appalachian mountain range, offering a scenic backdrop to the ceremony.

“There are sandstone cliffs on the property, with amazing views of the mountains,” Garcia says.

While the allure of Empire Tours and Productions’ venues is undoubtedly set to invite couples eager to say their ‘I dos’ amidst perfect calm, there’s much more to these luxurious cabins.

They have long been part of Garcia’s partnership with Airbnb, keeping their doors open to numerous curious travelers and visitors seeking a place to rejuvenate and connect with nature. Beyond Ohio and Wisconsin, there are several equally mesmerizing rentals in Garcia’s native Louisiana, driving Empire Tours’ environmentally-conscious mission further.

Photo Credit: Empire Tours and Productions<https://empire-tp.com/>

Looking ahead, Garcia and his team are dedicated to expanding the reach of the company and bringing their sustainability vision to even more breathtaking locations. As Empire Tours is preparing for a break into the European continent, Garcia remains steadfast in his commitment to the environment, highlighting that the way to go forward in the tourism sector must be ‘green’.

As he says, “For us, it’s not just about creating venues, but about crafting experiences. These experiences will be passed down as stories for generations, and to do that, we must travel responsibly and leave a minimal impact on our environment.”

Written in partnership with Tom White