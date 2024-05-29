Dior Takes Over The Beverly Hills Hotel — An Inside Look

Photo Credit: Paul Vu

On the heels of last year’s pop-up, Dior has officially opened its second Dioriviera pop-up at The Beverly Hills Hotel, a Dorchester Collection hotel, on Sunset Boulevard. This exclusive event celebrates the launch of this year’s Dioriviera capsule collection, transforming the legendary pool area of The Beverly Hills Hotel into a coastal paradise.

The Dioriviera pop-up is part of a global series of activations, including eight Dior boutiques, 12 resort concept stores, and six pop-up boutiques worldwide. Overlooking the pool, the pop-up features a stunning toile de Jouy display of the sun, trees, and lions crafted from shells, creating an enchanting Mediterranean ambiance. The interior of the boutique has been reimagined to resemble a relaxing beachside resort, complete with raffia wallpaper, bamboo décor, and comfortable furniture like sofas, armchairs, and coffee tables. This inviting setup encourages guests to relax and immerse themselves in the Dioriviera experience.

The iconic poolside area has been transformed with the new toile de Jouy Soleil print, which adorns loungers, sunshades, cushions, and drapery in a vibrant coral pink. Guests can also explore the citrus garden, which showcases pieces from the Dioriviera collection. The garden is outfitted with deck chairs, umbrellas, floor pillows, and cushions, providing a serene retreat for guests to relax and enjoy refreshments throughout the summer.

In addition to the pop-up boutique, the Dior Spa Residency returns to The Beverly Hills Hotel from May 24 to September 2, 2024. Located near the citrus garden and pool, the Dior Spa Residency offers a luxurious escape that celebrates the joy of living and the art of dreaming. The spa, dressed in the same coral Toile de Jouy Soleil as the pop-up, includes the hotel’s spa reception and retail areas, a relaxation lounge, and three treatment rooms.

The Dior Spa will offer a selection of Dior’s skincare and fragrance collections, including L’Or de Vie, Dior Prestige, and La Collection Privée Christian Dior. Guests can indulge in a top-tier treatment program that showcases their expertise, with six signature treatments for the face and body designed to help the skin and senses thrive during the summer: The Californian Glow by Dior, L’Or de Vie Miracle, Kobi-Dior, D-Calm, Constellation, and D-Tissue.

The Beverly Hills Hotel has been a favored retreat for Hollywood royalty for over a century. The “Pink Palace,” with its 12-acre gardens and legendary pool opens its doors once again to the Dioriviera pop-up and Dior Spa Residency for the ultimate summer experience in Los Angeles.