RAFA Racing Celebrates F1 Miami with Haute Living at Seaspice

On May 4, RAFA Racing and Haute Living celebrated F1 Miami with a one-of-a-kind event hosted by RAFA Racing founder Rafael ‘Rafa’ Martinez at Seaspice in Miami.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

The riverside venue gave guests expansive views of mega yachts during the intimate dinner.

During the celebratory evening, motorsport enthusiasts sipped on bespoke cocktails, including dirty martinis, spicy margaritas, and espresso martinis.

At the dinner, guests dined on family-style appetizers such as pata negra croquettes, black cherry compote, and Malanga bites, and savored main dishes such as a grilled 1855 prime filet mignon and pan-seared branzino filet. For a sweet treat, an assortment of sorbets delighted attendees.

Drinks were flowing all night and guests enjoyed a festive entertaining parade of Clase Azul bottles.

