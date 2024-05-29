HB
Haute Scene, News | May 29, 2024

RAFA Racing Celebrates F1 Miami with Haute Living at Seaspice

Haute Scene, News | May 29, 2024
Darby Kordonowy
By Darby Kordonowy

On May 4, RAFA Racing and Haute Living celebrated F1 Miami with a one-of-a-kind event hosted by RAFA Racing founder Rafael ‘Rafa’ Martinez at Seaspice in Miami.

RAFA Racing founder Rafael ‘Rafa’ Martinez

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

The riverside venue gave guests expansive views of mega yachts during the intimate dinner.

Rafael Martinez and guests

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

During the celebratory evening, motorsport enthusiasts sipped on bespoke cocktails, including dirty martinis, spicy margaritas, and espresso martinis.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

At the dinner, guests dined on family-style appetizers such as pata negra croquettes, black cherry compote, and Malanga bites, and savored main dishes such as a grilled 1855 prime filet mignon and pan-seared branzino filet. For a sweet treat, an assortment of sorbets delighted attendees.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Drinks were flowing all night and guests enjoyed a festive entertaining parade of Clase Azul bottles.

Rafael ‘Rafa’ Martinez and Seth Semilof

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

 

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Rafael ‘Rafa’ Martinez and guests

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

