Sir Rod Stewart
Cover Story
The Drinking Song: Sir Rod Stewart Spills All On His Spirited New Venture, Wolfie’s Whisky
Michael Chow
Cover Story
The World Is Michael “M” Chow’s Stage: But What Is An Act, And What Is The Truth?
JOSH HART
Cover Story
NY Knicks Star Josh Hart Has Wine & Winning On His Mind
D'Angelo Russell
Cover Story
D’Angelo Russell: A Closed Book Opens Up
Marc Anthony
Cover Story
Marc Anthony: A Star Is Born, And Continues To Rise

Michelle Yeoh Is The New Face Of Balenciaga

Celebrities, Fashion, News

Legendary actress, producer, and martial artist of international renown, Michelle Yeoh has been announced as Balenciaga’s newest brand ambassador. Already a friend of the house, Yeoh’s latest role will grow in an official capacity with the Demna-led brand. 

Michelle Yeoh Is The New Face Of Balenciaga
Balenciaga Brand Ambassador, Michelle Yeoh

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Balenciaga

“I am thrilled to join Balenciaga as a brand ambassador,” says Michelle. “For me, fashion is a form of art. It’s not just about a dress but about self-expression, how you feel in the dress, and the values you embody wearing it; it is a way to communicate my work and who I am to the world. Wearing Balenciaga makes me value the artistry and craftsmanship behind every piece. The brand embodies a sense of originality and relevance while always remaining true to its heritage as a couture atelier. It is an honor to partner with Balenciaga.”

With a decade-spanning career, Yeoh is credited with perfecting many genres from action to heroine to dramatic lead. Since her start as an actress in the 80s, Michelle has become even more influential than ever before when she broke several barriers this past year including winning a Golden Globe, a SAG Award, and an Oscar – making her the first Asian to win the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All a Once and the first to win in the leading category. 

Michelle Yeoh in the Balenciaga Spring 2024 Campaign

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Balenciaga

Michelle’s new ambassador position is commemorated with a portrait by the documentary photographer Platon, who is known for capturing the world’s most prominent, fashionable, and revolutionary personalities as well as Balenciaga’s previously named ambassadors Isabelle Huppert and PP Krit Amnuaydechkorn, who also star alongside Yeoh in Balenciaga’s Spring ‘24. The campaign is a series of photographs that expands upon the collection’s digital presentation, showing scenes from a chic Parisian apartment. Along with the ambassadors, the campaign also stars additional friends of the House Malgosia Bela, Arthur Del Beato, Eva Herzigova, Soo Joo Park, and Khadim Sock. They wear looks from Spring ‘24 with the season’s iconic bags, the Le Cagole Sling, 24/7, Monaco, Crush, and Crush Sling. 

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
News
November 23, 2023
5 Best Wine Bars and Restaurants in Boston
By Darby Kordonowy
Claridge's Christmas Tree 2023 by Louis Vuitton
News
November 23, 2023
Claridge’s Heralds The Arrival Of The Holidays Today With Its Louis Vuitton Christmas Tree
By Laura Schreffler
Chef Andrew Carmellini Makes His Return To Fine Dining With The Opening Of Café Carmellini In Manhattan
City Guide
November 23, 2023
Chef Andrew Carmellini Makes His Return To Fine Dining With The Opening Of Café Carmellini In Manhattan
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe
Gucci Opens A New Men's Boutique In The Miami Design District Just In Time For Art Basel
Fashion
November 22, 2023
Gucci Opens A New Men’s Boutique In The Miami Design District Just In Time For Art Basel
By Adrienne Faurote

Los Angeles

New York

Miami