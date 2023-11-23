Michelle Yeoh Is The New Face Of Balenciaga

Legendary actress, producer, and martial artist of international renown, Michelle Yeoh has been announced as Balenciaga’s newest brand ambassador. Already a friend of the house, Yeoh’s latest role will grow in an official capacity with the Demna-led brand.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Balenciaga

“I am thrilled to join Balenciaga as a brand ambassador,” says Michelle. “For me, fashion is a form of art. It’s not just about a dress but about self-expression, how you feel in the dress, and the values you embody wearing it; it is a way to communicate my work and who I am to the world. Wearing Balenciaga makes me value the artistry and craftsmanship behind every piece. The brand embodies a sense of originality and relevance while always remaining true to its heritage as a couture atelier. It is an honor to partner with Balenciaga.”

With a decade-spanning career, Yeoh is credited with perfecting many genres from action to heroine to dramatic lead. Since her start as an actress in the 80s, Michelle has become even more influential than ever before when she broke several barriers this past year including winning a Golden Globe, a SAG Award, and an Oscar – making her the first Asian to win the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All a Once and the first to win in the leading category.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Balenciaga

Michelle’s new ambassador position is commemorated with a portrait by the documentary photographer Platon, who is known for capturing the world’s most prominent, fashionable, and revolutionary personalities as well as Balenciaga’s previously named ambassadors Isabelle Huppert and PP Krit Amnuaydechkorn, who also star alongside Yeoh in Balenciaga’s Spring ‘24. The campaign is a series of photographs that expands upon the collection’s digital presentation, showing scenes from a chic Parisian apartment. Along with the ambassadors, the campaign also stars additional friends of the House Malgosia Bela, Arthur Del Beato, Eva Herzigova, Soo Joo Park, and Khadim Sock. They wear looks from Spring ‘24 with the season’s iconic bags, the Le Cagole Sling, 24/7, Monaco, Crush, and Crush Sling.