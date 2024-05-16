Photo Credit: Ryan Gobuty

SUR LE VERT

Kermit the Frog famously said, “It’s not easy being green,” and maybe he was right — but those rules don’t apply to Sur le Vert, a gorgeous wine bar in Beverly Hills (the name of which, literally translated, means “on the green”). This beautiful boîte, courtesy of Zach Negin and Nicole Dougherty, the team behind Los Feliz bar Tabula Rasa, is located in the former Bouchon space opposite Beverly Canon Gardens, with an emerald interior that echoes the foliage just outside. Here, former Church & State chef Ben Stephens serves up small plates, snacks, sandwiches, and entrées, as well as caviar service from Petrossian, alongside the feature attraction: unique and hard-to-find cult wines from family-run and independent wineries around the globe. Make sure to ask general manager Sean Beckner-Carmitchel for his picks — no doubt, they’ll be on point given that he was nominated for Sommelier of the Year by Wines of Portugal. 235 N. Canon Drive, Beverly Hills, 90210

BAR MEROIS

Wolfgang Puck’s latest LA offering, Bar Merois, is a treasure. It’s an extension of his existing eatery, Merois, at the Pendry West Hollywood that’s in play to be a true — yet upscale — late-night offering on the Sunset Strip. It’s a spot that echoes the laid-back,

Southern California-cool feel of its sister restaurant and offers spectacular panoramic views of the Los Angeles skyline alongside weekly rotating DJs, table service, signature Puck bar bites such as Karaage chicken, lobster spring rolls, and DanDan fries, with a revised menu featuring some of Merois’ most addictive cocktails. Try the pineapple-Aperol tequila sunrise, Samurai Sword, and large-format mai tai to get your night started right. 8430 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood, 90069

MON AMI

Mon Ami is the best friend you didn’t know you needed — until you pop by for a night out at this aptly named bar, located in the former 41 Ocean space in Santa Monica. As curated by John Sofio of Built Inc., the space, positioned cozily within ac ourtyard right off Ocean Avenue, is a vibe. The intention is to transport diners and imbibers alike to the Mediterranean via the décor — smooth stucco walls painted in warm tones of sage and cream, with cedar and warm mahogany woodwork, lush Mediterranean-inspired landscaping, and elegant furnishings. The sultry summer feel is echoed throughout the fare as well, with an emphasis on cuisine from not only France but also adjacent countries, including Spain, Greece, Italy, and Morocco, with local produce from the nearby Santa Monica Farmers Market. Signature dishes include steak au poivre (a 16-ounce ribeye with mushroom au poivre sauce), prosciutto-wrapped tomatoes, and the Reine des Fraises, or “Queen Strawberry” (sorbet topped with brown-sugar

crispy rice and almond-cinnamon foam). Craft cocktail creations follow suit, with enhanced flavor profiles from the Mediterranean, each concoction is complemented by a unique tall tale. Try the Riviera Punch, with rum, red wine, and strawberry; the Alors on Danse, with gin, Chareau aloe liqueur, Italicus bergamotto, and lemon juice; and the Formentera, with tequila reposado, roasted coconut, and espresso liqueur … but make sure to ask for the story, my friends. 1541 Ocean Ave., Santa Monica, 90401

ESPELETTE BEVERLY HILLS

Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s upscale eatery at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills has been replaced by Espelette, a fine-dining destination serving up “coastal Mediterranean flavors accented by European influences.” Its name is, indeed, French; the restaurant was named after the Espelette pepper, a spice grown in southwest France and used to complement the flavors found in each of chef Steve Benjamin’s dishes. The artfully crafted menu draws inspiration from locations close to the South of France, including Italy, Spain, and Greece, with shareable, seasonal, and locally sourced items such as caviar scrambled eggs with Bordier butter, chives, Espelette, and crème fraîche; salmon tartar; kale salad with an avocado yuzu-kosho vinaigrette; and specialty wood-grilled meats and fish. The craft cocktail program playfully invokes the spirit of the Mediterranean, drawing on

coastal European flavors and aromas while highlighting local ingredients. The extensive wine list has a heavy focus on Spanish and French selections from the Biscay Bay coastal regions. (And not to worry. JG is still very much present at the Waldorf Astoria: his Rooftop by JG is still one of the hottest spots in Tinseltown.) 9850 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, 90210

BAR MONETTE

Bar Monette is a charming beachside concept in Santa Monica that serves up not French, but tapas-style fare, yet in a distinctly French bistro setting. Renowned chef Sean Macdonald’s refined tapas and wine bar draws influence from Spain and Italy in the 900 square-foot space named after Macdonald’s wife, Monette. The menu is split into five categories; Pizza (eg Pesto Dungeness Crab, Pine Nut, Basil, Aged Cheese), Piccoli Piatti (small plates designed to pair with the pizza eg. Butterleaf with Basil, Pine Nut and Passionfruit), Sugo (a selection of sauces and dips for the crusts (eg Burnt Romanesco and Jalapeño Tonnato) and a small selection of Addizionale (eg Shaved Truffle and Caviar). Desserts change daily depending on seasonality and chef preference (eg Black Cacao, Reishi Mushroom and Mint). The menu changes seasonally and offers vegan and vegetarian options. It’s a charming spot for an excellent date night by the sea. 109 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, 90401 Photo Credit: Leo Cabal