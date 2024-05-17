We’ll Always Have London: The 2025 Gucci Cruise Show

Photo Credit: Valerio Mezzanotti

This week, Gucci took its talents to London for the Cruise 2025 collection under the creative vision of Sabato De Sarno, marking his Cruise debut at the helm with an evocative showcase at London’s Tate Modern. A city with deep connections to both De Sarno and Gucci, London served as the perfect backdrop for the show. In fact, Guccio Gucci, the founder of the brand, began his illustrious career as a porter at the Savoy Hotel in London, making the city an integral part of Gucci’s heritage.

The show was graced by the presence of several iconic British “it-girls” from various generations, including Kate and Lila Moss, Alexa Chung, Pixie Geldof, Poppy Delevingne, Dua Lipa, and Little Simz. These stars gathered to celebrate De Sarno’s creative vision and to witness the unveiling of the Cruise 2025 collection. Notably, Dua Lipa, who has often been seen wearing De Sarno’s designs, further cemented her affinity for the brand by attending this landmark event.

Photo Credit: Gaspar Ruiz Lindberg

One of the highlights of the show was the introduction of the newest iteration of the iconic Gucci Blondie bag. This bag, first introduced in the early 1970s, features a rounded version of the archival Interlocking G. The original Blondie bags, crafted in suede, captured the liberated spirit of the 1970s. The latest versions, showcased at the Cruise 2025 show, are made from luxurious Tuscan leather or canvas adorned with the GG monogram, embodying a blend of tradition and modernity. Debbie Harry, the legendary frontwoman of Blondie, was spotted carrying the new Blondie bag, adding a touch of rock-and-roll glamour to the event.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

De Sarno’s reflections on the show reveal his deep connection to London and its cultural vibrancy. He expressed his admiration for the city’s ability to blend contrasts and foster creativity. The Tate Modern, with its grand Turbine Hall and the Tanks, provided an ideal venue for this celebration. The show’s setting, characterized by a juxtaposition of bare concrete and lush greenery, symbolized the harmonious coexistence of opposites—a theme echoed throughout De Sarno’s collection.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

The Cruise 2025 collection is a testament to De Sarno’s ability to reinterpret and innovate while honoring Gucci’s rich heritage. The designs showcased a blend of romanticism and contradiction, with precise tailoring juxtaposed against soft, floral motifs. The collection also featured intricate embroideries, laser-cut organza, and hand-molded sequins, highlighting the craftsmanship synonymous with Gucci.

Photo Credit: Gaspar Ruiz Lindberg

The Gucci Cruise 2025 show further celebrates individuality and the fusion of diverse ideas and identities — values that De Sarno continues to infuse into the brand. The Cruise 2025 collection, with its mix of English and Italian influences, redefined traditional fashion codes and challenged preconceptions. It demonstrated how fashion can be a universal language, bridging cultures and creating new forms of expression.