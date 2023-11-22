Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

If you have been in the Miami Design District (MDD) lately, chances are you’ve seen the new Gucci Men’s store on the corner under wrap, and today, it’s officially open. As the latest dedicated men’s boutique in the MDD, Gucci has solidified its commitment to the American market. This new establishment, spanning over 4,200 square feet across two floors, brings an expanded offering of Gucci’s iconic men’s products and an elevated shopping experience to Miami.

Marking the second Gucci store to grace the MDD, the men’s store stands proudly just around the corner from its neighboring store. Gucci’s decision to open a dedicated men’s boutique in this thriving neighborhood underscores the brand’s recognition of Miami as a fashion-forward and style-conscious destination. The new men’s boutique offers an extensive array of men’s products, including shoes, ready-to-wear clothing, luggage, small leather goods, and eyewear. One notable highlight is the inclusion of Gucci Valigeria, the House’s signature travel offering, alongside lines presented alongside the Cruise collection.

From the moment guests approach the boutique, they are greeted by a striking green and white facade adorned with a mono-hued motif that tastefully frames Gucci’s iconic logo. The design of the interiors continues to exude refinement, drawing inspiration from various elements of Gucci’s collections. The dual-colored marble flooring mirrors the facade’s discreet palette and geometric patterns. Soft, luxurious fabrics in lighter tones adorn the walls, creating a harmonious contrast with the ivory boiserie that delicately serves as a backdrop for the displayed items. Clean lines and an understated palette contribute to the boutique’s polished and subtly charming ambiance.

Gucci’s new MDD boutique has been thoughtfully designed to make guests feel at home. The store features built-in displays reminiscent of walk-in closets, offering a unique and personal shopping experience. Art-deco mesh metal patterned racks gracefully accommodate diverse product categories. To add to the comfort, Gucci Décor velvet armchairs and leather sofas are strategically placed throughout the store, complemented by shaggy moss-green, wool monochrome rugs that define intimate corners.

In line with Gucci’s commitment to eco-friendly initiatives and energy-efficient technologies, the boutique is designed following LEED guidelines and principles to monitor and promote energy efficiency. This forward-thinking approach aligns with Gucci’s dedication to sustainability, ensuring that the brand’s stores not only offer exceptional luxury but also contribute positively to the environment.

Opening just before Miami’s biggest annual event, Art Basel, the Gucci Men’s store marks an exciting time for both the brand and the city of Miami.