Photo Credit: Telmont Champagne

For the fourth consecutive year, Champagne Telmont will once again have the honor of being the official supplier of the Cannes International Film Festival.

This renewed confidence is a tribute to the quality of the cuvées offered by the century-old Champagne House, based in Damery, and to its commitment “In the Name of Mother Nature,” which involves converting all its vineyard to organic agriculture, and drastically reducing its environmental footprint.

Wines from Maison Telmont will be featured at various events throughout the two weeks on the Croisette. For Maison Telmont, being present at Cannes is always a wonderful opportunity to share not only its passion for the seventh art, but also its know-how, convictions and commitment “In the Name of Mother Nature”.

Thierry Frémaux, General Delegate of the Cannes Film Festival: “I’m delighted that, once again this year, Telmont joins us to celebrate cinema and its artists. Telmont, a pioneering house by its commitment to the environment, proves that it is possible to combine excellence and high environmental standards, conviction, and passion for a century-old product. An inspiring example for all those who want to make a difference!”

Ludovic du Plessis, President of Maison Telmont: “It’s a great honor for Telmont to be present at Cannes again this year. Thanks to the Festival for its renewed trust! This partnership holds great significance for Telmont, as our shared commitment to the environment brings us closer together, and urges us to act together. In the name of Mother Nature!”

Photo Credit: Olha Solodenko/Shutterstock.com