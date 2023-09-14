Olivia Palermo
Extraordinary Automobiles: Exotics At Dania Pointe Announces Sixth Annual Showcase

Haute Auto

The prestigious automobile showcase, Exotics at Dania Pointe, returns to Dania Beach, Florida for its sixth year of esteemed events, highly curated cars, and thousands of industry innovators.

The anticipated event will be held at the Dania Pointe Shopping Center on Sunday, November 12, 2023. This year’s showcase will feature 400 highly curated vehicles on display with over 5,000 visitors set to attend from all over the country and abroad. Further, the event anticipates a combined reach of over one million followers across all social and digital platforms.

Over the years, the audience for Exotics at Dania Pointe has grown tremendously to include elite supercar owners, enthusiasts, collectors, and general public spectators. Attendees are offered the unique experience of interacting with the world’s most rare and coveted automobiles, from exotics to customs, up close and personal. The event also presents the opportunity to meet and connect with leading organizations and industry experts who are driving auto craftsmanship to the utmost echelon of showmanship and performance.

This year’s prestigious event will feature several categories of vehicles such as a race car row, classic car row, million-dollar row, Supercar row, and dealer row. Guests can preview some of the rarest, most expensive vehicles including Hyper-cars such as Ferrari Monza SP2 valued at $2 million, Pagani Huayra Roadsters valued at $3 million, and Formula 1 Race Cars.

The 2023 showcase presents a variety of participation and sponsorship opportunities. Further information including VIP attendee and sponsorship packages as well as a complete lineup of the various Florida Exotic Car Weekend events will be released in the coming weeks.

Floyd Rag, Event Producer and Co-Founder of Supercar Saturdays Florida, shares, “We are thrilled to build our new relationship with Dania Pointe for our South Florida event as it’s become nationally recognized and this year it will be even better than ever before.”

