Miami F1: The Trophy House Trackside Oasis Is The Nicest Venue On The Circuit

As May approaches, anticipation builds for the prestigious Miami Grand Prix, asserting its dominance as the ultimate highlight of Formula 1’s calendar. This year, Miami is the host of two F1 races in one weekend, a rare treat for only a few select cities.

In the vibrant tapestry of Miami’s Grand Prix, luxury hospitality reaches unparalleled heights with exclusive, invitation-only venues such as the renowned Trophy House, a private trackside villa that epitomizes motorsport extravagance, fusing high-octane racing, pulsating music, soulful art, and exhilarating entertainment.

The Trophy House: The Pinnacle of Exclusivity and Elegance

This meticulously designed villa features multiple climate-controlled lounges adorned with tiered, living-room-style seating. Its shaded rooftop deck and secluded courtyards offer a lavish setting for relaxation and entertainment.

The manicured courtyards house an array of exclusive attractions, including a trackside platform for private sunset concerts, a 1942 trackside tequila lounge, and tasting bars with a rare collection of exceptional bottles of spirits from Diageo and fine wines from John Anthony Vineyards.

Trophy House Video Overview

The Finest Food & Spirits, L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon

Fine dining will be provided by the sole two-star Michelin restaurant in the state, L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon and the Michelin-Starred Le Jardinier, both part of The Bastion Collection, one of the global leaders in the highest number of Michelin stars for a hospitality group with a collective 9 stars since 2019.

Spirits will be presented by Diageo Rare & Exceptional with a Tequila Don Julio lounge, a beautifully designed whisky garden destination featuring rare offerings from Johnnie Walker, Lagavulin, Oban, Crown Royal, and more, as well as daily spirits tastings led by National Luxury Ambassador, Ewan Morgan will showcase the breadth of Diageo’s luxury offerings.

The garden also features tastings of the world renowned John Anthony Vineyard, including their signature collection with Sauvignon Blancs from Carneros; Syrah and Merlot from Oak Knoll District; Vineyard-designate Cabernet Sauvignons from Calistoga, Oak Knoll and Coombsville; and John Anthony Reserves of Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Merlot, and Syrah, selected from the best of each harvest.

The gastronomic journey unfolds throughout the day, each course outdoing its predecessor: premium cuts of meat, ocean-fresh fish, luxurious caviar selections, hand-spun crepes, distinctive artisan desserts, and gourmet vegan ice cream.

The Best View in the World

With its envied location at turn one, the Trophy House offers an incomparable lens into the direct view of the start and finish straight.

Every corner of the Trophy House, from the rooftop deck to the plush, climate-controlled living room lounges, offers breathtaking vistas of the race’s most thrilling moments, providing an up-close view of the pulse-pounding starts, high-speed overtakes, powerful collisions, and jaw-dropping finishes.

The Ultimate Vibe: A Tapestry of Grammy-Winning Performances

A rotating roster of international DJs keeps the daytime vibes pulsating from dawn to dusk with an eclectic mix of soundscapes, culminating in a private sunset concert.

After the checkered flag falls, the stage ignites with a collection of Grammy-decorated artists, orchestrated by International superstar Luis Fonsi—the creator of the most-streamed song of all time, “Despacito.” As other F1 enthusiasts grapple with post-race traffic, Trophy House guests enjoy a series of unforgettable private performances while savoring Michelin-starred dishes paired with 1942 and rare bottles in Diagios collection.

Last year’s sunset concert showcased an illustrious lineup of artists, such as Fonsi, Sebastian Yatra, Mau y Ricky, Llane, Piso 21, Yoli, and Cimafunk. Highlights spanned the musical spectrum, from Sebastian Yatra’s captivating anthems to Llane’s much-anticipated reunion with Piso 21. The pinnacle of the evening was a collaborative performance of “Despacito,” bringing together all the artists for a memorable trackside jam that resonated late into the evening

The Art of Racing

The Trophy House is being taken over by one of the most interesting artists of our time- the great Peter Tunney. Tunney’s “Invincible Summer” exhibit will be displayed throughout the Trophy House and it’s courtyards. The gardens also feature one of the most expensive electric supercars in the world – the Czinger, the ultimate electric supercar. The Czinger is the fastest, sleekest, and one of the most eco-friendly and expensive cars on the planet. Crafted with cutting-edge technology and sustainable materials, it redefines speed and sophistication in the electric car world.

An Invitation-Only Sanctuary for Leaders

The Trophy House gathers an elite roster of individuals—from owners of professional sports teams and pioneering entrepreneurs to celebrated athletes, acclaimed artists, motorsport legends, high-fashion models, and Grammy-winning musicians.

The singular alchemy of visionaries and influential leaders sets the tone for the Trophy House’s uniquely soulful atmosphere, creating rare connections between tech luminaries and chart-topping artists or groundbreaking fashion designers and digital trailblazers. “We’ve curated a special collection of people from varied backgrounds who add to the soul of the Trophy House,” explained the creator of the exclusive venue.

Entry to the Trophy House is by invitation only, extended through a few curators. Previous guests include Archie Drury, Bob Pittman, Brandon Marshall, Brett David, Enrique Ramirez, Gracie Hunt, Jamal Mashburn, JP Saxe, Karolina Kurkova, Larsa Pippen, Lennox Lewis, Loren Ridinger, Luis Fonsi, Marcus Jordan, Mau & Ricky, Nitin Motwani, Peter Tunney, Romero Britto, Sebastian Echavarria, Sebastian Yatra, Taylor Hill, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Tyler Herro, amongst many others.

Exclusive Party at the Iconic Scarface Estate

VIP guests attending the Trophy House will start the weekend with an exclusive dinner concert at the iconic $150M Scarface Estate on Key Biscayne, owned by John & Selene Devaney. The dinner will feature a special presentation by L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon, paired with an exclusive collection of rare wines by Foundation Reserve. The evening’s entertainment will feature a sunset concert with performances by Yoli, the Cuban Adele, alongside JP Saxe and international superstar Luis Fonsi. This celebration not only kicks off a weekend of high-energy Formula 1 action but also shines a spotlight on mental health awareness. The event supports the #NotAlone challenge, the largest mental health campaign in history, with all proceeds dedicated to providing vital resources to those affected by mental health issues. This exclusive experience is sponsored by Foundation Reserve and its members, who enjoy VIP access to exclusive experiences and luxurious estates around the world.

The Trophy House: A Masterpiece of Motorsport Luxury

With prime trackside views, gourmet 2-star Michelin dishes, exquisite spirits, free-flowing champagne, and private concerts with Grammy-winning artists, the Trophy House represents the zenith of motorsports luxury and entertainment.

Virtual Tour of Trophy House