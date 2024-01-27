Racing Dreams Unleashed: The IRON DAMES Are Ready To Conquer Daytona

Photo Credit: IRON DAMES

As the engines roar to life and anticipation builds at the iconic Daytona International Speedway, all eyes are on the trailblazing IRON DAMES. Saturday marks a momentous day for the motorsport world, and the IRON DAMES, as the only all-female line-up, are set to leave an indelible mark on the 24 Hours of Daytona, starting at 1:40 PM Eastern Time in Florida.

The IRON DAMES Project: A Legacy of Empowerment

Founded by Deborah Mayer in 2018, the IRON DAMES project has become the embodiment of overcoming barriers and the redefinition of norms in the male-dominated world of motorsports. The commitment to promoting and supporting women in sports is not just a mission; it’s an attitude, a role-model responsibility for each IRON DAMES. With a mantra of “Women Driven by Dreams,” they race to inspire the next generation to reach for the stars.

Photo Credit: IRON DAMES

Dames Taking on the Daytona 24 Hours

The IRON DAMES’ roster for the Daytona 24 Hours showcases a remarkable fusion of talent and determination. Sarah Bovy, a consistent force from her karting days, has etched an enduring mark on motorsport history. In 2023, she and her teammates achieved a historic milestone by becoming part of the first all-female team to secure victory in the FIA World Endurance Championship. Michelle Gatting, hailing from Denmark, has established herself as one of the fastest female racers, notably earning the title of the first female winner of the prestigious Ferrari Challenge Europe Trofeo Pirelli. Rahel Frey, with a wealth of experience and a dream realized of becoming a professional racing driver for Audi Sport in DTM, has been a pivotal member of the IRON DAMES project. In 2023, she celebrated historic wins in WEC, securing the first position and finishing second in the overall world championship. Doriane Pin, the rising star from France, made history in 2023 as the first woman to win the coveted WEC “Revelation of the Year” Award. Now, she is poised to represent the iconic Mercedes-AMG F1 Team in the 2024 Formula 1 Academy.

Photo Credit: IRON DAMES

Limited Edition T-shirt: A Symbol of Empowerment

To commemorate this thrilling moment at Daytona, the IRON DAMES are launching a limited edition “Women Driven by Dreams” T-shirt. This exclusive piece is more than just apparel; it’s a symbol of empowerment, a statement of resilience, and a testament to the unwavering spirit of the IRON DAMES.

Available for a limited time on the online shop, this T-shirt allows fans and enthusiasts to wear a piece of history and show their support for the incredible journey of the IRON DAMES.

As the 24 Hours of Daytona kick-off, the IRON DAMES gear up for a challenge that goes beyond the racetrack. It’s a testament to their passion, determination, and pursuit of excellence. Join us in celebrating the IRON DAMES as they make History, and don’t miss the opportunity to own a piece of this empowering journey with the limited-edition T-shirt.

Photo Credit: IRON DAMES

Daytona Race Updates:

Iron Dames racing team of Sarah Bovy, Rahel Frey, Michelle Gatting, and Doriane Pin made their second appearance at the Daytona 24 Hours, a remarkable one this weekend. They delivered a bright performance with a strong sixth-place finish, making a significant entry in the History of female drivers in Daytona.

Photo Credit: IRON DAMES

Famed for having more hours of darkness than daylight, the Daytona 24 Hours continues to welcome drivers looking to challenge themselves in extreme conditions in the most avant-garde sportscars. It’s a race that perfectly embodies the teams’ DNA of passion, determination, and excellence.

The IRON DAMES also enjoyed a warm welcome from the American crowd, further solidifying their presence and popularity on the international racing scene. As they look ahead to future challenges, they remain committed to pushing boundaries and achieving new heights in the world of motorsports.

Photo Credit: IRON DAMES