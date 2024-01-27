HB
Haute Auto, News | January 27, 2024

Racing Dreams Unleashed: The IRON DAMES Are Ready To Conquer Daytona

Haute Auto, News | January 27, 2024
Mary Gibson
By Mary Gibson

Photo Credit: IRON DAMES

As the engines roar to life and anticipation builds at the iconic Daytona International Speedway, all eyes are on the trailblazing IRON DAMES. Saturday marks a momentous day for the motorsport world, and the IRON DAMES, as the only all-female line-up, are set to leave an indelible mark on the 24 Hours of Daytona, starting at 1:40 PM Eastern Time in Florida.

The IRON DAMES Project: A Legacy of Empowerment

Founded by Deborah Mayer in 2018, the IRON DAMES project has become the embodiment of overcoming barriers and the redefinition of norms in the male-dominated world of motorsports. The commitment to promoting and supporting women in sports is not just a mission; it’s an attitude, a role-model responsibility for each IRON DAMES. With a mantra of “Women Driven by Dreams,” they race to inspire the next generation to reach for the stars.

Photo Credit: IRON DAMES

Dames Taking on the Daytona 24 Hours

The IRON DAMES’ roster for the Daytona 24 Hours showcases a remarkable fusion of talent and determination. Sarah Bovy, a consistent force from her karting days, has etched an enduring mark on motorsport history. In 2023, she and her teammates achieved a historic milestone by becoming part of the first all-female team to secure victory in the FIA World Endurance Championship. Michelle Gatting, hailing from Denmark, has established herself as one of the fastest female racers, notably earning the title of the first female winner of the prestigious Ferrari Challenge Europe Trofeo Pirelli. Rahel Frey, with a wealth of experience and a dream realized of becoming a professional racing driver for Audi Sport in DTM, has been a pivotal member of the IRON DAMES project. In 2023, she celebrated historic wins in WEC, securing the first position and finishing second in the overall world championship. Doriane Pin, the rising star from France, made history in 2023 as the first woman to win the coveted WEC “Revelation of the Year” Award. Now, she is poised to represent the iconic Mercedes-AMG F1 Team in the 2024 Formula 1 Academy.

Photo Credit: IRON DAMES

Limited Edition T-shirt: A Symbol of Empowerment

To commemorate this thrilling moment at Daytona, the IRON DAMES are launching a limited edition “Women Driven by Dreams” T-shirt. This exclusive piece is more than just apparel; it’s a symbol of empowerment, a statement of resilience, and a testament to the unwavering spirit of the IRON DAMES.

Available for a limited time on the online shop, this T-shirt allows fans and enthusiasts to wear a piece of history and show their support for the incredible journey of the IRON DAMES.

As the 24 Hours of Daytona kick-off, the IRON DAMES gear up for a challenge that goes beyond the racetrack. It’s a testament to their passion, determination, and pursuit of excellence. Join us in celebrating the IRON DAMES as they make History, and don’t miss the opportunity to own a piece of this empowering journey with the limited-edition T-shirt.

Photo Credit: IRON DAMES

Daytona Race Updates:

Iron Dames racing team of Sarah Bovy, Rahel Frey, Michelle Gatting, and Doriane Pin made their second appearance at the Daytona 24 Hours, a remarkable one this weekend. They delivered a bright performance with a strong sixth-place finish, making a significant entry in the History of female drivers in Daytona.

Photo Credit: IRON DAMES

Famed for having more hours of darkness than daylight, the Daytona 24 Hours continues to welcome drivers looking to challenge themselves in extreme conditions in the most avant-garde sportscars. It’s a race that perfectly embodies the teams’ DNA of passion, determination, and excellence.

The IRON DAMES also enjoyed a warm welcome from the American crowd, further solidifying their presence and popularity on the international racing scene. As they look ahead to future challenges, they remain committed to pushing boundaries and achieving new heights in the world of motorsports.

Photo Credit: IRON DAMES

Related Articles

Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury
Entrepreneur

Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury

By Haute Living

Within the world’s largest continent, Japan boasts a distinctive history and heritage.

Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila
News

Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila

By Adrienne Faurote

Last night, Haute Living toasted to the November 2024 Boston cover stars Wyc Grousbeck and Emilia Fazzalari.

Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter
Fashion

Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Italian fashion house Brunello Cucinelli has unveiled its new winter capsule collections exclusively sold on Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter.

This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow
Cover Story

This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow

By Laura Schreffler

This is the newest project in Diplo’s life that is setting his creative juices flowing and his soul on fire.

Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour
City Guide

Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour

By Adrienne Faurote

Carrot Express, Miami’s cherished clean-eating destination, has opened its latest location in the luxurious neighborhood of Sunset Harbour.

The Wellness Oasis: Where Miami Art Week Meets Mind, Body & Spirit
City Guide

The Wellness Oasis: Where Miami Art Week Meets Mind, Body & Spirit

By Adrienne Faurote

This Art Week in Miami, The Wellness Oasis, presented by Chase, will be offering a variety of self-care practices

Latest Stories

  • Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury
    Entrepreneur

    Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury

  • Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila
    News

    Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila

  • Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter
    Fashion

    Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter

  • This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow
    Cover Story

    This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow

  • Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour
    City Guide

    Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour

Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury
Entrepreneur

Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury

Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila
News

Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila

Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter
Fashion

Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter

This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow
Cover Story

This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow

Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour
City Guide

Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour

Trending Articles

Related Articles

Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury
Entrepreneur

Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury

By Haute Living

Within the world’s largest continent, Japan boasts a distinctive history and heritage.

Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila
News

Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila

By Adrienne Faurote

Last night, Haute Living toasted to the November 2024 Boston cover stars Wyc Grousbeck and Emilia Fazzalari.

Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter
Fashion

Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Italian fashion house Brunello Cucinelli has unveiled its new winter capsule collections exclusively sold on Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter.

This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow
Cover Story

This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow

By Laura Schreffler

This is the newest project in Diplo’s life that is setting his creative juices flowing and his soul on fire.

Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour
City Guide

Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour

By Adrienne Faurote

Carrot Express, Miami’s cherished clean-eating destination, has opened its latest location in the luxurious neighborhood of Sunset Harbour.

The Wellness Oasis: Where Miami Art Week Meets Mind, Body & Spirit
City Guide

The Wellness Oasis: Where Miami Art Week Meets Mind, Body & Spirit

By Adrienne Faurote

This Art Week in Miami, The Wellness Oasis, presented by Chase, will be offering a variety of self-care practices

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black