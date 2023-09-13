Photo Credit: Jason Mendez/Getty ImagesOn the eve of NYFW SS24, ‘It Girl’ Olivia Palermo kicked off another season in style, this time gracing her very own cover of Haute Living New York.

Photo Credit: Jason Mendez/Getty ImagesThe front-row darling greeted guests at Avra Madison Estiatorio, indulging in signature cocktails provided by acclaimed single malt whisky label The Macallan.

Photo Credit: Jason Mendez/Getty ImagesHaute Media Group CEO Kamal Hotchandani paid tribute to the spirit of “The City” star acknowledging her decades of work and the sophistication that epitomizes the Haute Living brand. Tables adorned with Venus et Fleur filled the room with the scent of roses, as attendees savored delectable Greek cuisine while buzzing with excitement for Fashion Week.

Photo Credit: Jason Mendez/Getty ImagesPalermo raised her glass in a radiant toast, expressing her gratitude to Haute Living for an “incredible shoot.” Each guest received gifts from 111SKIN to maintain a radiant appearance.

Photo Credit: Jason Mendez/Getty ImagesFinally, a whiskey-paired dessert tasting, left everyone with a sweet and smoky memory, creating an evening that tantalized all the senses.

Photo Credit: Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Jason Mendez/Getty Images