Olivia Palermo
Cover Story
The Etymology Of An ‘It Girl’ — One On One With Olivia Palermo
Hannah Waddingham
Cover Story
Hannah Waddingham Has Entered Her ‘IDGAF’ Era. This Is How ‘Ted Lasso’ Helped Her Get There.
Taylor Fritz
Cover Story
The Sky Is The Limit For America’s Top Ranked Tennis Pro, Taylor Fritz
Aaron Donald
Cover Story
LA Rams Star Aaron Donald On The Art Of Starting Over
Jalen Ramsey
Cover Story
Jalen Ramsey Is A Ray Of Sunshine After Signing With The Miami Dolphins

Haute Living Celebrates Cover Star Olivia Palermo Ahead of New York Fashion Week

City Guide, Haute Scene, News

Olivia Palermo

Photo Credit: Jason Mendez/Getty ImagesOn the eve of NYFW SS24, ‘It Girl’ Olivia Palermo kicked off another season in style, this time gracing her very own cover of Haute Living New York.

Olivia Palermo and Kamal Hotchandani

Photo Credit: Jason Mendez/Getty ImagesThe front-row darling greeted guests at Avra Madison Estiatorio, indulging in signature cocktails provided by acclaimed single malt whisky label The Macallan.

The Macallan

Photo Credit: Jason Mendez/Getty ImagesHaute Media Group CEO Kamal Hotchandani paid tribute to the spirit of “The City” star acknowledging her decades of work and the sophistication that epitomizes the Haute Living brand. Tables adorned with Venus et Fleur filled the room with the scent of roses, as attendees savored delectable Greek cuisine while buzzing with excitement for Fashion Week.

Atmosphere as Haute Living celebrates cover star Olivia Palermo with The Macallan and 111 Skin at Avra Madison Estiatorio

Photo Credit: Jason Mendez/Getty ImagesPalermo raised her glass in a radiant toast, expressing her gratitude to Haute Living for an “incredible shoot.” Each guest received gifts from 111SKIN to maintain a radiant appearance.

Saline Woods, Olivia Palermo, and Les Woods

Photo Credit: Jason Mendez/Getty ImagesFinally, a whiskey-paired dessert tasting, left everyone with a sweet and smoky memory, creating an evening that tantalized all the senses.

Sonny Chadha and Seema Chadha

Photo Credit: Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Gillian Parkinson and Shreya Aroon

Photo Credit: Jason Mendez/Getty Images

PREVIOUS POST
Louis Vuitton Crafts Elegance For The Rugby World Cup France 2023 Trophy
Fashion
September 13, 2023
Louis Vuitton Crafts Elegance For The Rugby World Cup France 2023 Trophy
By Adrienne Faurote
Haute Hotel
September 11, 2023
Loews Regency New York Hotel Welcomes Families With Exciting New Offerings
By Haute Living
News
September 11, 2023
Cinematic Visionary Alejandro Monteverde Transforms Cinema One Masterpiece At A Time
By Haute Living
Fashion
September 11, 2023
The City Of Light Serves As The Backdrop For Jimmy Choo’s AW23 Campaign
By Shelby Comroe

Los Angeles

New York

Miami