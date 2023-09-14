Fendi Introduces The Origami Bag, A New Fall Must-Have Accessory

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fendi

It’s been quite an exciting year for Fendi as they have had a few handbag launches this year, like the C’mon Bag in July and the Peekaboo Cut Handbag in February. Once again, Fendi pushes the boundaries of creativity and innovation with the introduction of the new FENDI Origami handbag. Silvia Venturini Fendi, the Artistic Director of Accessories and Menswear, has masterfully designed a bag that pays homage to the brand’s multipurpose sensibility. This bag, with its transformative qualities, seamlessly shifts between two distinct silhouettes—a bucket and a tote bag—making it the standout star of the FENDI Women’s Autumn/Winter 2023 Collection.

“I think what is really nice is the movement of the bag, that it can be two things in one,” Silvia Venturini Fendi reflects. “This duality is very FENDI—as is the idea of something which appears simple but, in reality, is very complex,” she continues.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fendi

The name “Origami” draws inspiration from the ancient Japanese folding technique that magically transforms sheets of paper into intricate decorations. In a similar vein, the FENDI Origami bag boasts a complex construction comprising 38 different pieces. It morphs from a cubic bucket shape, with its eight magnets coming together at the center to create a mesmerizing geometrical flower-like figure, into a flat trapezoidal shopper.

Adding to its multifunctionality, small leather straps on the sides serve as functional features that open the bag when pulled, embodying the FENDI Origami’s playful spirit that is quintessentially FENDI. An exquisite pendant on the exterior complements the bag, featuring golden metal FENDI Roma lettering to match the key ring.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fendi

The FENDI Origami can be comfortably carried on the shoulder when used as a shopping bag or by hand when folded into a bucket. Available in three perfect sizes—a large carry-all, an everyday medium, and a mini version with longer handles for convenient shoulder wearability—it seamlessly adapts to various occasions. Its double functionality and clean, sleek silhouette make it the perfect transitional accessory for everyday happenings.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fendi

The delicate-grained texture of the leather selected for the FENDI Origami is enhanced by sophisticated tones such as black and white, taupe, and bright ciclamino pink. Meanwhile, the timeless FF logo jacquard can be found in the classic tobacco-brown color. Precious variants in interlaced leather are fully handcrafted by expert FENDI artisans, while a shearling version of the iconic FF logo adds dynamic bicolor and three-dimensional effects to the large size.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fendi

Fashion enthusiasts around the world can rejoice as the FENDI Origami becomes available in FENDI boutiques worldwide and on fendi.com starting from September 7th, 2023. This remarkable bag not only showcases FENDI’s commitment to innovation but also its ability to seamlessly blend fashion, art, and functionality into a single, captivating accessory. With the FENDI Origami, you can effortlessly switch between styles, all while exuding the unmistakable spirit of FENDI.