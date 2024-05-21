HB
The Van Cleef & Arpels "Fifth Avenue Blooms" Make Their Return

Adrienne Faurote
The Van Cleef & Arpels "Fifth Avenue Blooms" Make Their ReturnPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Van Cleef & Arpels

For the third consecutive year, Van Cleef & Arpels celebrates the enchantment of spring along New York City’s famed Fifth Avenue. In partnership with the Fifth Avenue Association, the Maison will unveil numerous sidewalk installations as part of ‘Fifth Avenue Blooms™’ from May 1-31. French artist Alexandre Benjamin Navet’s work will be featured in these installations, transforming the Avenue between 50th and 59th Street into a vibrant, interactive garden.

Navet’s designs, known for their sketch-like quality and bright colors, will bring a 3-D garden to life. This year’s installations will include sensory elements such as auditory and moving parts, creating an immersive experience. Select structures will be illuminated at night, echoing the design of Van Cleef & Arpels’ New York Flagship on 57th Street. Pedestrians are invited to explore and enjoy these captivating displays.

“I am very excited to see my designs at this scale and the unfolding gardens displayed in such a vibrant and inspiring place,” stated Navet. “This season’s dialogue with the Maison is inspired by a walk in a beautiful garden when Spring is blooming.”

Navet, who first collaborated with Van Cleef & Arpels in 2020, uses techniques like Japanese watercolor and pencil to create his lively designs. This year, he has incorporated new materials that mimic cut-out paper and color, adding a fresh perspective to his work.

The Van Cleef & Arpels "Fifth Avenue Blooms" Make Their ReturnPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Van Cleef & Arpels

“The month of May is host to many milestones and celebrations, and Fifth Avenue will once again be in bloom, thanks to the creativity and contribution from Van Cleef & Arpels and Alexandre Benjamin Navet,” said Marie Boster, President of the Fifth Avenue Association. “We are grateful to Van Cleef & Arpels for their ongoing commitment to New York.”

During the first three weekends in May, Van Cleef & Arpels will host a daytime program featuring cultural partners and family-friendly activities. Events include live contemporary dance performances, children’s storybook readings, live painting, poetry readings, and educational conversations at The 550 Garden at 550 Madison Avenue and other locations around New York City. Elements of Navet’s spring universe will also be present at the Plaza Hotel and the Peninsula Hotel.

The Van Cleef & Arpels "Fifth Avenue Blooms" Make Their ReturnPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Van Cleef & Arpels

Announced cultural partners include the New York Academy of Art, the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, the Academy of American Poets, and others. Helen King, President and CEO of Van Cleef & Arpels Americas, expressed excitement about the spring celebration, emphasizing the joy and beauty it brings to the city.

