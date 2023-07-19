Rachel Zoe
A Taste Of Italian Nostalgia Comes To Brickell With The Opening Of Mamo

Haute Cuisine, News

A Taste of Italian Nostalgia Comes to Brickell With The Opening Of MamoPhoto Credit: Courtesy of MamoSince its inception in 2015 in the iconic neighborhood of SoHo, Mamo has been a beacon of Italian culinary excellence. Drawing inspiration from the fond memories of his Italian grandfather Angelo ‘Mamo’ Mammoliti and his upbringing in the South of France, Mikaël ´Mamo’ Mammoliti, known as Mike, along with his partners Chef Salvatore Marcello and Steven Fruman, set out to create a modern twist on Italian nostalgia, introducing Mamo to the world. Now, Mamo is making its mark on Miami — perhaps one of the most impactful culinary scenes in the US right now — in the heart of Brickell, as it prepares to re-open its doors on Friday, July 21st.

A Taste of Italian Nostalgia Comes to Brickell With The Opening Of MamoPhoto Credit: Courtesy of MamoWith a deep-rooted connection to Miami through his grandmother’s presence in the city, Mammoliti has cherished memories of this vibrant town that echo the lifestyle of his hometown on the French Riviera. He believes in the magic of simplicity: “I believe that less is better. I want people to forget their reality for a minute, even if it’s just for the time of their dinner. I’ve been trying to capture a time when elegance and manners were just a norm. I’m kind of nostalgic [for] certain eras that were before my time. That’s why you see these original movie posters in the restaurant that I have been collecting over the years,” says Mammoliti.

Mamo’s interior exudes this nostalgic charm, adorned with original movie posters that Mike has lovingly collected over the years, adding a touch of classic Hollywood glamour to the restaurant’s ambiance.

A Taste of Italian Nostalgia Comes to Brickell With The Opening Of MamoPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Mamo

For Mammoliti, bringing Mamo to Miami was a natural decision. He is thrilled to share the culinary delights and warm hospitality of his restaurant with the people, friends, and family of this vibrant city. With its roots in Italian tradition and the soul of the French Riviera, Mamo is set to captivate the taste buds and hearts of Miami’s discerning diners, offering an enchanting experience that harkens back to the golden age of elegance.

A Taste of Italian Nostalgia Comes to Brickell With The Opening Of MamoPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Mamo

At Mamo, guests can look forward to savoring delectable dishes crafted with love and passion, inspired by the rich culinary heritage of Italy and the South of France. The fusion of flavors and the artful presentation of each dish reflect the restaurant’s commitment to culinary excellence and an unwavering dedication to providing a memorable dining experience. The city is set to welcome a culinary gem that will transport diners to a world of Italian nostalgia and classic charm — and of course, its incredibly intimate, friendly atmosphere as if it was your own grandmother cooking for you. 

A Taste of Italian Nostalgia Comes to Brickell With The Opening Of Mamo Photo Credit: Courtesy of Mamo

