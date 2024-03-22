Photo Credit: Barbara Kraft

Hot on the heels of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants Awards taking place in Las Vegas, the most luxurious of Sin City properties, Wynn Las Vegas, is unveiling its own homage to haute cuisine in the form of Revelry, an all-new culinary festival that will bring together some of the world’s most esteemed chefs, best-in-class vintners, mixologists, art installations, and live entertainment.

Taking place Wednesday, June 5 through Saturday, June 8, Revelry will showcase a variety of events and curated experiences throughout Wynn Las Vegas, featuring top culinary talent from the resort and across the country.

The festival will include intimate master classes, inventive collaborative dinners featuring talent from the Wynn culinary team, and a speakeasy concept, playfully called the Living Room, from Wynn’s Master Mixologist Mariena Mercer Boarini. The week’s events will culminate in the festival’s signature event, Revelry: The Feast, a gastronomic grand tasting featuring four distinct experiences each showcasing a different type of cuisine.

Photo Credit: Wynn Las Vegas

The Revelry festival lineup includes the events below:

● East Meets Best Collaboration Dinner: Wednesday, June 5 at Wing Lei. Chef Xian Ming Yu from Wing Lei at Wynn Las Vegas will welcome Chef Andre Chiang of Sichuan Moon at Wynn Palace; Chef Tam Kwok Fung of Chef Tam’s Seasons at Wynn Palace; Chef Henry Zhang of Golden Flower at Wynn Macau; and Chef Jen Yee, Executive Pastry Chef at Wynn Las Vegas, to prepare the finest haute Chinese cooking.

● Master Class Collaboration from Wynn Master Mixologist Mariena Mercer Boarini and Master Mixologist Kate Gerwin: Thursday, June 6 at Casa Playa. Dubbed “Class in the Glass,” this master class will feature Wynn Master Mixologist Mariena Mercer Boarini and award-winning mixologist Kate Gerwin of Happy Accidents as they lead guests through an immersive mixology class and tasting, showcasing how to reimagine classic cocktails.

● 50 Best Signature Session: Icons Dinner: Thursday, June 6 at Lakeside. An iconic group of chefs previously recognized by The World’s 50 Best Restaurants Awards will come together to present this world-class experience. The epic lineup includes Chef Daniel Humm of Eleven Madison Park; Chef Junghyun Park of Atomix; Chef Thomas Keller of The French Laundry and Per Se; Chef Kyle Connaughton of Single Thread; Chef Dominique Crenn of Atelier Crenn; Pastry Chef Pía Salazar of Nuema; and Pastry Chef Dominique Ansel of Ansel Bakery. This once-in-a-lifetime dinner will form part of 50 Best Signature Sessions, an exclusive calendar of collaborative dinners between chefs from The World’s 50 Best Restaurants list and some of the city’s most exciting restaurants. The full line-up of 50 Best Signature Sessions will be announced on April 16.

● Revelry All-Star Chefs Dinner: Friday, June 7 at Lakeside. Hosted by Wynn’s Vice President of Culinary Operations and Development, Chef Christopher Lee, this experiential collaboration dinner will include dishes from Chef Brad Kilgore of Kilgore Culinary; Angie Mar of Le B; Chef Philip Tessier of Press; Pastry Chef Margarita Manzke of République; and Pastry Chef Jen Yee of Wynn.

Photo Credit: Steve Legato

● Revelry: The Feast: Saturday, June 8 at Wynn Event Pavilion and Lawn. The inaugural Revelry festival will conclude with The Feast, the signature grand tasting event that will take guests on an immersive, multi-sensory journey through four culinary experiences:

1) Four Sixes Ranch™ Country Cookout: Brought to life by Chef Christopher Lee, with special guests Chef-Owners Andrew and Michelle Muñoz of Moo’s Craft Barbecue and Pastry Chef Heather Wong of Flouring Cake Shop, guests can expect masterful sample cuts from Taylor Sheridan’s Four Sixes Ranch™ cooked to perfection on wood burning rotisseries and barbecued specialties from a custom-built outdoor smoker, plus a selection of artisan brews, great wines, and spirits.

2) Road to Tulum: This celebration of coastal Mexican fare will feature a variety of fresh and colorful options from Chef Sarah Thompson of Casa Playa joined by Chef Gilberto Cetina of Holbox, as well as desserts from Pastry Chef Jen Yee.

3) The Casbah Marketplace: James Beard Award-honored Chef Alon Shaya of Safta 1964 at Wynn Las Vegas, in collaboration with Chef Laura and Chef Sayat Ozyilmaz of Dalida, will entice guests with the flavors of the Mediterranean and Middle East with a variety of savory dishes, freshly baked pastries, and signature beverages.

4) Shibuya Crossing: Guests can taste their way through inventive sushi preparations and small dishes prepared by Michelin-recognized Chef Jeff Ramsey of Mizumi at Wynn Las Vegas, alongside Pastry Chef Erika Chan of Dunsmoor and LA culinary innovators Liwei Liao and Yakitoriguy, with elevated interpretations of Japanese street foods.

Photo Credit: Wynn Las Vegas