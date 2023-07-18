We first discovered Darrell Mbow through his remarkable work with Reprezent Agency, where he has spearheaded groundbreaking campaigns for prestigious brands such as Vogue Magazine, GQ Magazine, and Rolls Royce. Intrigued by his discreet yet influential presence in the industry, we approached him to learn more about his entrepreneurial journey and were captivated by his latest venture – Meet AI, a revolution in the hiring process.

With a background rooted in resilience and determination, Darrell has built a reputation for his exceptional ability to navigate the challenges of the business world. From his humble beginnings in a challenging immigrant family, he has risen to great heights, forging profitable partnerships and leaving a mark on renowned brands.

During our conversation, Darrell emphasized the transformative power of Meet AI in redefining the way we hire. This innovative platform harnesses the potential of artificial intelligence to streamline the recruitment process, saving time, and resources while ensuring the selection of top-tier talent. It is a testament to Darrell’s vision and commitment to revolutionizing the industry.

As the founder of Molitor International, a company recognized by Forbes as one of the top 100 companies representing French excellence, Darrell has established himself as an expert in the field of recruitment. Molitor International specializes in providing innovative solutions and strategic consulting recruitment services to businesses, enabling them to navigate the complexities of the global market. With a team of industry experts and a deep understanding of market dynamics, Molitor International has earned a reputation for delivering exceptional results and driving business growth.

Joining forces with Darrell Mbow in this exciting new venture are two distinguished associates. Ishaq Cisse his best friend and forever partner, also the former marketing director of Uber Portugal and co-founder of Molitor International, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the team. Additionally, Mat Fuller, Founder and CEO of Dark Matter Fx, an Emmy Award-nominated and Multiplatinum Billboard director renowned for his work with leading brands such as Pixar, Jaguar, Chrysler, and a slew of prominent artists including Lil Baby, Lizzo, Ariana Grande, and Chris Brown. He serves as the Tour Visual Creative Director for Chris Brown, leveraging the power of AI in creating stunning visuals, demonstrating first-hand the transformative potential of AI technology.

This exceptional trio combines their unique skills and perspectives to drive the success of Meet.AI.

Meet.AI is already generating significant buzz in the industry, with over 1,500 companies eagerly awaiting early access to the platform. Even before its scheduled launch in October/November 2023, Meet.AI has successfully raised over $5 million in funding. This overwhelming response reflects the high demand for this transformative recruitment solution.

So, what sets Meet.AI apart? The platform boasts a range of groundbreaking features designed to revolutionize talent acquisition:

AI-Powered Avatar Interviews: Meet.AI utilizes AI avatars to conduct real-time interviews with candidates. saving valuable time and effort.

Intelligent Candidate Sourcing: With just a job description, Meet.AI’s AI actively seeks out potential candidates, reaching out to them as if it were a human recruiter. This proactive approach ensures a constant influx of qualified candidates directly into your Meet.AI Applicant Tracking System (ATS).

Automated Candidate Feedback: Meet.AI handles all candidate communication. This ensures a consistent and respectful engagement with all applicants, enhancing the candidate experience.

Synchronized Calendar Management: Streamline your recruitment process with Meet.AI’s synchronized calendar management. Meetings and interviews are automatically updated, ensuring a smooth and organized workflow.

Global Reach and Unconscious Bias Elimination: Meet.AI’s AI transcends geographical and unconscious biases, promoting a fair and diverse recruitment process. Say goodbye to biases and hello to a more inclusive workforce.

Multilingual Capability: Meet.AI is fluent in English, French, Mandarin, Cantonese, Spanish, Portuguese, and Indian, ensuring that no language barrier will hinder your recruitment process. And soon, we’re expanding to include Japanese, Korean, German, Italian, and Russian.

With these innovative features combined into a single platform, Meet.AI optimizes your recruitment process, allowing you to focus on building a successful team. The time and resources saved equate to a competitive edge in your industry.

As the launch of Meet.AI approaches, a limited number of spots for early access remain available.

Don’t miss this rare opportunity to be among the first to leverage AI’s potential in recruitment. Secure your spot on Meet.AI’s exclusive waitlist https://m-e-e-t.ai/join-waitlist/ and prepare to revolutionize your hiring process.

Written in partnership with Tefuel