Embarking on a luxurious adventure, Haute Living had the privilege of sailing aboard the epitome of elegance on the Seine—The Dior Spa Cruise. To kick off Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris, Dior has transformed a bespoke yacht named Excellence, into a remarkable floating oasis dedicated to wellness. The Spa Cruise promises a truly holistic journey for complete mental, emotional, and physical well-being, the cruise exceeded our highest expectations. Excellence, has been redesigned to create a sanctuary for the body and mind of each passenger Stepping foot onto the cruise, we were instantly transported into the captivating world of the Maison. The space exuded an air of refinement, adorned with the iconic Toile e Jouy décor in exquisite blue and beige tones, complemented by Dior cane work. The yacht offers an extraordinary setting for relaxation and rejuvenation.

Each cruise lasts for two hours, offering a blend of tranquility and indulgence. Against the picturesque backdrop of the Seine, guests can spot iconic landmarks, from the Eiffel Tower, to Notre Dame as they sail up and down the river. During the booking process guests are presented with two options, each promising a personalized experience. The Treatment Cruise, spanning two hours, begins with a one-hour targeted face or body treatment, followed by an hour of pure relaxation on the deck. On the other hand, the Wellness Cruise invites guests to indulge in an hour of relaxation, followed by an hour dedicated to invigorating well-being activities such as pilates, meditation, yoga, and more. Both options are crafted around specific themes, ensuring a tailored experience for guests. The themes include detox, balance, reverse-aging, power, or relaxation. Every moment is crafted to your well-being and offer a memorable escape.

We opted for the D-Tissue Massage, a highlight of the Treatment Cruise centered around the invigorating theme of power. This transformative experience aimed to guide guests towards inner balance, reviving their vitality and restoring self-confidence. Our journey began on the lower deck, where we changed into a sumptuous robes and plush slippers. To set the tone for relaxation, we were graciously offered a Glow Shot Beauty Elixir, a delightful concoction of eau de rose, sakura, collagen, and acérola. Once ready to start the treatment we were escorted to a serene cabin, where the gentle hum of the boat and light music created the perfect ambiance. The D-Tissue Massage awaited us, a meticulously crafted deep tissue treatment that infused our muscles with newfound oxygenation. Through a harmonious blend of firm and soothing strokes, this remarkable massage technique effectively expelled toxins and alleviated any lingering muscle tensions, leaving us with a sense of relief and rejuvenation. The entire experience was one we will never forget. The entire cruise was the epitome of luxe and serenity. The Dior Spa Cruise is docked at Port Henri IV and guests can set sail until July 14th.