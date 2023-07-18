There’s no denying Angela Lindvall is a true icon in the world of fashion. After being discovered by an IMG scout at just 14 years old, Lindvall went on to have one of the most legendary modeling careers for decades. She has graced countless magazine covers, walked the runways for renowned designers, and starred in high-profile campaigns. And today, Lindvall’s impact extends far beyond the runway. She is a vocal advocate for sustainable living, using her platform to raise awareness about environmental issues and promote conscious consumption. Through her work with organizations like the Natural Resources Defense Council, she continues to inspire others to make positive changes for a greener future. Lindvall’s beauty and influence go hand in hand with her dedication to the planet, making her a true role model.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Mark Squires for Haute Living

We sat down with Lindvall at the Chateau Marmont (yes, two icons in one place) during our exclusive Gucci editorial — in which Lindvall starred in — to catch up with her, touching on everything from her early modeling days to what’s on the horizon for her.

HAUTE LIVING: ​​With such an incredible modeling career under your belt, what are some major highlights for you?

ANGELA LINDVALL: I’m so grateful for the career I have had! Even after 20 years, it astonishes me! I’ve had the opportunity to work with the best creatives in the industry, from Helmet Newton, Richard Avalon, Irving Penn- to David Simms, Steven Misel, Steven Klien — and many more. I’ve worked with every major fashion brand and publication. It’s so inspiring for me to create images as a creative team. The blessings are immeasurable. I am most grateful for the experiences I’ve had to travel the world, provide for my children while getting to be a present mother, and my exposure to a diverse array of people and lifestyles; it opened my eyes and expanded me so much as a diverse human being.

HL: You were discovered at such a young age; how have you evolved personally and professionally since then? Is there something you wish you could go back and tell your younger self?

AL: I was a tom-boy from a small town that knew nothing of the fashion industry, let alone world travel. I was a bit of a fish out of water, but so open to seeing the world and meeting so many interesting people and experiences. Fashion has helped me evolve as a woman in terms of knowing who I am on a deeper level. I know that I am not my “image,” but it is my internal being that makes me uniquely me. I’ve learned that my femininity is not makeup and clothes but my inner essence. If I had the chance to speak to my younger self, I would just tell her that she is badass, keep shining her light, and never compare, judge, or define herself by others.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Mark Squires for Haute Living

HL: Is there a certain campaign or show that you still look back on and love?

AL: Oh goodness, SO many! I was such a chameleon that I loved becoming and projecting the character that the team and brand desired. From CHANEL to Valentino, Then Prada to Calvin Klie — that’s what I love most.

HL: What does it mean to you to be modeling now, decades later?

AL: First, it’s an honor to now represent a mature woman who has experienced life and developed herself. I love seeing how the industry has embraced more diversity in terms of age, sex, race, and size. Fashion is a sign of the times, expressing social and cultural perspectives. Fashion pushes the boundaries and hopefully inspires positive change. This also runs true in the realms of making sustainable choices in beauty and fashion, in which we now have more options and choices.

HL: What does success look like to you now?

AL: Inner peace is success to me. Doing what we love and how we spend our time is [ultimate] success. Time is more valuable than anything else. It’s like a bank account that goes down each day, never goes up, and we don’t even know how much we have left. Also, seeing my now adult children grow into beautiful, well-rounded young men makes me most proud. That feels successful!

HL: Can you walk us through your journey as a wellness coach? How did it come about?

AL: It started as an advocate for the environment actually. Then, I realized that taking care of ourselves, our choices, and our physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual well-being affects the collective whole. I trained and became certified through the Institute of Integrate Nutrition. I went through yoga teacher training. I also became a Dula. It gives me great joy to support others in empowering them on their personal journey of wellness. I started a platform called Peace Begins In Me.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Mark Squires for Haute Living

HL: What are some of your favorite wellness practices?

AL: Meditation is probably my favorite because it gives us the balance of the mind and thoughts to make sound decisions and feel at peace. Moving our body daily in some way and eating clean food is also integral. Not only putting good things in our body, I’m a big fan of detoxing to get rid of all the toxins we are exposed to. I do this through seasonal cleanses, sauna, and colon hydrotherapy. I’m also a big fan of workshops and circles that help us dive deep into our inner being through ritual and self-examination.

HL: What’s on the horizon for you for the remainder of the year?

AL: I’m getting back into acting, so really focusing on that and continuing to work in fashion. I will also be holding moon ceremonies, doing volunteer work with horses and children, as well as my real estate investments.

HL: What are some of your career goals for the next few years?

AL: I’d love to be working on fun stuff as an actress, be a spokesperson for a beauty/wellness brand I align with, and create an online workshop for expecting mothers to support them and their partners on the journey into pregnancy, labor, and birth — it’s a real passion of mine.

HL: We, of course, shot a stunning Gucci editorial. So, what are your favorites —Gucci shoes?

AL: I love the Gucci Women’s Screener Sneaker with Web.

HL: Must-have Gucci handbag?

AL: I am loving the Jumbo GG Small Belt Bag.