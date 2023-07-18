Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Luxury fashion Maisons are taking over some of the hautest summer destinations during the high season. This summer, Louis Vuitton is taking the culinary scene in Saint Tropez to new heights with the arrival of two Michelin-starred chefs, Arnaud Donckele and Maxime Frédéric, at the White 1921 Hotel. The duo, who are not only culinary colleagues but also real-life friends, share a passion for flavor, simplicity, and authenticity, making them the perfect fit to curate a gourmet journey inspired by the local terroir.

Between the Vieux Port and the Place des Lices, Donckele and Frédéric have crafted a menu of Mediterranean flavors that exudes a relaxed, welcoming, and elegant spirit — a reflection of their enduring friendship and Louis Vuitton’s embrace of the summer lifestyle. The gastronomic adventure begins at 3 pm with a delightful sweet snack featuring a range of treats, from desserts to Louis Vuitton’s signature chocolate bars and the iconic tarte tropézienne. The soft brioche, flavored with orange blossom and adorned with the Louis Vuitton Monogram motif, complements the refreshing scoop of sorbet, while the Dolce Vita cup offers a unique blend of three unsweetened ice creams.

As the day progresses to dinner, guests can savor a streamlined menu crafted from the finest regional ingredients. Unfolding unique umami experiences, sushi made with Camargue rice is served alongside a ceviche of sea bream and John Dory from local, eco-friendly fishing. The spotlight remains on the entire region, showcasing delicacies such as mackerel, sardines, Genoese gamberoni (caramote prawns), artichokes, aubergines, hazelnuts, and beefsteak tomatoes grown by Provençal market gardeners. Each dish is prepared with simplicity and precision, staying true to the artisanal excellence of the Louis Vuitton tradition.

The décor of the restaurant is inspired by the world of Louis Vuitton, featuring the Maison’s iconic blue-and-white tile pattern from the new “By The Pool” resort collection. The use of stone, wood, and ceramic creates a natural and inviting ambiance, complemented by pieces from the Objets Nomades collection, including the Zanellato/Bortotto Lanterns and the Origami Flowers by atelier oï.

The Louis Vuitton dining experience at Saint Tropez’s White 1921 Hotel promises to be a celebration of Mediterranean flavors, elegance, and craftsmanship. With the culinary genius of Arnaud Donckele and Maxime Frédéric and the unmistakable touch of Louis Vuitton’s aesthetic, guests are sure to embark on a gastronomic journey unlike any other in the charming coastal village of Saint Tropez.