Photo Credit: Courtesy of Rejuvenation Health

Summer in the Hamptons is officially in full swing. And while there are plenty of new hotels and dining destinations to explore, from Sag Harbor to Montauk, wellness still stands at the forefront of Hamptonites’ minds. At the helm of holistic health in East Hampton is the renowned biologic restorative dentist and founder of Rejuvenation Health, Dr. Gerry Curatola. With over three decades of clinical practice experience treating the top clients out East and at his Manhattan outpost, Dr. Curatola has mastered the mouth-body and mind connection through Rejuvenation Health in East Hampton.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Rejuvenation Health

At Rejuvenation Health in East Hampton, Dr. Curatola and his team focus on fusing medicine and dentistry through a total body approach by offering cutting-edge treatments and techniques, from lymphatic drainage and IV drips for detoxification to nutritional counseling and energy healing to restore and nurture the body. And this summer, Rejuvenation Health is bringing an innovative new treatment out East: FLOWpresso. Ahead, Haute Living sits down with Dr. Curatola to learn everything about this new treatment and why it’s expected to be the hottest treatment in the Hamptons this summer.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Rejuvenation Health

HAUTE LIVING: Can you tell us a bit about FLOWpresso?

DR. GERRY CURATOLA: Absolutely — FLOWpresso® is a breakthrough non-invasive wellness therapy that delivers a 3-in-1 sensory treatment via an innovative bodysuit that utilizes deep rhythmic compression, far infrared, and nano vibrational therapy. It really is a treatment that benefits the mind, body, and spirit.

During FLOWpresso, you are fully clothed at all times and will be assisted by a trained technician who puts you into the suit. While lying horizontally, your feet, legs, abdomen, and arms are enclosed by the suit. You’re given an eye mask to enhance the relaxing experience, which will last forty minutes so the suit can work its magic on you.

HL: What are the benefits? Who would you recommend using it? How often should patients do it?

DR.C: FLOWpresso helps to restore the natural biological balance allowing you to repair, recover and rejuvenate, enhancing your mental and physical well-being. In addition to the effects on lymphatic circulation, it helps shift the body’s autonomic nervous system (ANS) to shift from the sympathetic mode known as “fight or flight” to the more natural regenerative state of the parasympathetic nervous system.

We generally recommend a weekly or biweekly session for most patients over the course of a month during active therapy and a monthly maintenance session thereafter. People who should avoid FLOWpresso are pregnant women, those with deep vein thrombosis (DVT), cardiac pacemakers, phlebitis, and any spinal curvature and bone fractures.

Photo Credit: @rejuvenationhealth

HL: What is the reason you decided to bring it to Rejuvenation Health as a new treatment?

DR.C: FLOWpresso is the perfect wellness therapy to integrate with biologic dentistry, naturopathic medicine, and other wellness treatments such as IV infusions, acupuncture, and craniosacral therapy for a unique holistic experience that is slightly different and personalized for every individual. Whether before a stressful dental treatment or after to enhance recovery, FLOWpresso has a multitude of benefits on the physical body, mind, and spirit. While some say it helps them feel light and refreshed, others say it leaves them de-stressed, rested, and more in tune with their body.

HL: Do you anticipate this being the hottest treatment in the Hamptons this summer?

DR.C: YES, indeed! The FLOWpresso experience is like no other and the perfect fit for quickly reducing physical, mental, and emotional stress, enhancing weight loss from lymphatic stagnation, and/or improving recovery after a busy Hampton’s party weekend.

HL: What other wellness trends are you forecasting this summer in East Hampton?

DR.C: This summer’s biggest wellness trends in the Hamptons are all about restoring mental, emotional, physical, and spiritual vitality. By restoring our immune system, reducing stress, improving sleep, and strengthening our spirit, we can positively impact our quality of life. [As a result], I see more therapies, products, classes, and practices that help make our mind, body, and spirit more resilient and adaptive to the stress and uncertainty of current times.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Rejuvenation Health

At Rejuvenation Health, we have curated a menu of uniquely therapeutic products, services, and experiences that are clinically proven to do just this. Our entire team is not only trained in rendering this care but in receiving and rejuvenating ourselves as well. Last week, we completed our second Rejuvenation Health mind-body-spirit staff retreat with two days of yoga, guided meditation, holistic nutrition, incorporating positive communication skills, and active stress reduction. We hope to introduce these programs to patients working with other professionals in the wellness community on the East End.

Rejuvenation Health East Hampton is located at 56 The Cir, East Hampton, NY 11937; for more information, visit the website, here.