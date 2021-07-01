The season is finally here. With the long holiday weekend quickly approaching, summer in the Hamptons is officially back—and better than ever. While there is a major surge of new luxury boutique pop-ups and new Michelin-star restaurants entering the scene, wellness has become a top priority for the beloved summer destination. There’s no doubt that this past year shifted perspectives, bringing health and wellness to the forefront of everyone’s minds. Thus, this season, the Hamptons—from Southhampton to Montauk—is catering to a wellness-centric crowd through new fitness residencies at premier resorts, alternative healing offerings, and more.

Ahead, we’ve curated a list of the top wellness and fitness destinations that are worth checking out this summer while you’re out East.

GURNEY’S MONTAUK RESORT & SEAWATER SPA, MONTAUK

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Talent Hack

This summer, the iconic Montauk resort, Gurney’s, has joined forces with Talent Hack to bring some of Manhattan’s most talented fitness trainers and influencers out east to host a variety of workouts like Sydney Miller’s Housework and Isaac Boots’ TORCH’D LIVE! FROM THE HAMPTONS.

Providing a seamless in-person and virtual experience for a variety of workouts designed to make you sweat and restore your inner calm, SPACES by Talent Hack is thrilled to support both fitness programs this summer. Classes are complimentary to Gurney’s Resorts’ guests, while those not staying on the property can purchase the classes. Click here to sign up for not only a great workout but an even better view oceanside.

In addition, Gurney’s Star Island, located on the Montauk marina, has partnered with FlexIt, a mobile app that connects users with certified personal trainers from well-known national and local fitness brands to host a rotating mix of Pilates, yoga, HIIT, and barre classes led by NYC-based personal trainers. Classes will be held every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 am and 11:00 am through Labor Day. As an added bonus for those staying at Gurney’s Resorts, FlexIt is offering all guests complimentary virtual 1:1 personal training. For booking information, click here.

REJUVENATION HEALTH, EAST HAMPTON

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Rejuvenation Health

Founded by renowned biologic restorative dentist Dr. Gerry Curatola, Rejuvenation Health is a one-stop-shop holistic wellness haven in the East Hampton Village with its total body approach that fuses medicine and dentistry. Indulge in summer-friendly services like The Rejuvenation Teeth Whitening, which includes a restorative, antioxidant gum mask, the popular Emsculpt treatment, IV infusions to restore vitamins, minerals, and electrolytes, and customized lymphatic drainage treatments. To book an appointment, click here.

P.VOLVE RESIDENCY AT TOPPING ROSE HOUSE, BRIDGEHAMPTON

Photo Credit: @toppingrosehouse

P.volve, the celeb-loved fitness brand that is redefining high-intensity fitness using cutting-edge equipment and revolutionary workouts, is residing at the luxury hotel Topping Rose House in Bridgehampton. “As a NY-based studio, we are thrilled to have a presence in the Hamptons this Summer as an extension of our home base,” says Rachel Katzman, the Co-Founder of P.volve. “Being in the Hamptons this summer is another step in keeping our promise to our members by supporting them no matter where they are.”

They will be in residency until July 31st, Wednesdays-Saturdays in the morning. Reserve your spot Topping Rose House’s Mindbody page here, or for a more intimate experience, schedule a one-on-one with a trainer by emailing nycstudio@pvolve.com.

SHOU SUGI BAN HOUSE, SOUTHHAMPTON

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Shou Sugi Ban House

The Hamptons’ first destination spa and wellness retreat, Shou Sugi Ban House, embraces the wabi-sabi philosophy in both ethos and design. Signature programming ranges from meditation to reiki to hikes on the beach. This summer, the property has launched new programming, including the Healing Through Water retreat, which is available to book through Labor Day. The retreat includes accommodations in a private guest studio, daily breakfast, a morning movement class, private hydrotherapy, aquatic fitness, beach meditation, and an ocean plunge. Other new offerings include beach yoga and intuitive painting. They also offer a boat excursion where guests can explore the Peconic Bay with their captain aboard the Chris Craft Corsair 30′. Guests can book by clicking here.

THE REFORM CLUB, AMAGANSETT

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Reform Club

Boutique hotel in Amagansett, The Reform Club in Amagansett, has become a wellness hub this summer through hosting multiple fitness and wellness series throughout July and August. The Reform Club will be the Hamptons home for the following: Mind Body Project, the first-ever fitness concept to combine high-intensity interval training and meditation, addressing the needs of both mental and physical health, on the weekends in July and August, Forward Space on Fridays in August, and Sky Ting yoga at 11:30 am on Saturdays through September.

ORA RESIDENCY AT SOULCYCLE BARN, BRIDGEHAMPTON

Photo Credit: Courtesy of SoulCycle BARN

ORA, a luxury acupuncture space located in NoHo, has a presence out East this summer at the SoulCycle BARN in Bridgehampton, offering post-ride acupuncture, cupping, gua-sha, and more. “Our mission at ORA is to make acupuncture accessible to all, so there’s no better way than to bring our experience to the Hamptons this summer. Our community can access ORA’s offerings through private in-home treatments or join us at our residency at SoulCycle BARN,” explains Kimberly Ross, the founder of ORA. You can find ORA within SoulCycle’s Barn with two treatment rooms, a full tonic bar, and a retail assortment for riders. To book a treatment, click here.

THE WELLNESS PROGRAM AT HERO BEACH CLUB, MONTAUK

Photo Credit: @herobeachclub

Located in the heart of Montauk on the beach, Hero Beach Club’s iconic green lawn has become a go-to space for wellness pop-ups and programming. This summer, Manhattan’s favorite fitness studio will be making an appearance: Sky Ting yoga will host a class every Sunday at 10:00 am, DanceBody every Saturday in July, Forward Space every Saturday in August, and CosmicRx meditation every Monday at 6:00 pm. You can sign up for all programs directly here.

SOLLIS HEALTH POP-UP, WATER MILL

Photo Credit: @sollishealth

Sollis Health is a members-only emergency room with locations in New York City, Beverly Hills, Miami, and now, the Hamptons. Hamptons A-Listers like Sienna Miller, Ralph Lauren, and Ken Jeong have joined the private concierge for an optimal health experience. From IV infusions to Covid-19 testing to advanced diagnostic imaging, Sollis has full ER capabilities. Outside of a luxe environment, members receive 24/7 access to a doctor just a phone call away. “Our on-demand service in the Hamptons provides members with an alternative and comprehensive way of seeking medical care,” says Sollis co-founder Andrew Olanow. “We want to continue to provide peace of mind to our members and ensure they are healthy and safe.”