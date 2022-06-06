A Complete Guide To This Summer In The Hamptons

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gurney’s ResortsFrom new luxurious stays, dining experiences, and spa offerings to fashionable pop-ups, discover Haute Living’s guide to a sizzling summer in the Hamptons ahead.

WHERE TO STAY

BACCARAT HOTEL NEW YORK X THE ROUNDTREE, AMAGANSETT “SEA TO CITY”

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Roundtree, Amagansett

This Hamptons season, Manhattan’s Baccarat Hotel New York and Amagansett’s The Roundtree have partnered to offer a premium summer getaway, offering the best of both worlds through the “Seat to City” that includes two evenings at each luxurious property enhanced with an exclusive packaging unique to each hotel. At Baccarat Hotel New York, guests can indulge in one 60-minute treatment at Spa de La Mer, including a one-hour private poolside cabana reservation. At The Roundtree, Amagansett, guests can enjoy a premium beach experience consisting of transportation to and from the nearby beach via the hotel’s beach buggy, lounge chair and umbrella setup, towels, and gourmet picnic basket at The Roundtree, Amagansett. City: 28 W 53rd St, New York / Sea: 273 Main St, Amagansett

EHP RESORT & MARINA

Photo Credit: Courtesy of EHP Resort & Marina

The stunning nine-acre property debuted its first phase of the multimillion-dollar transformation last year, and this summer, it is the place to be. The ultimate home-away-from-home, the new Hamptons escape features modern suites and standalone cottages that are enhanced with spacious yet cozy living areas. From the Italian-style bakery, Buongiorno, and the new dining destination, Sunset Harbor, to indulging in the relaxing in-room spa treatments by Naturopathica, there is truly no reason to leave the EHP property this summer. 295 Three Mile Harbor Hog Creek Rd, East Hampton

MARRAM

Photo Credit: Courtesy of EHP Resort & Marina

Montauk luxury boutique resort, Marram, has officially reopened its doors for the 2022 season with two new luxury suites with linens from Frette, amenities from Le Labo, steam showers, a lounge, and kitchen space, as well as outdoor spaces overlooking the ocean. Designed by Brooklyn’s The Post Company, the 96-room resort also features a newly redesigned open-air communal lounge, beach access, and an on-property counter service South American café, Mostrador Marram, helmed by Fernando Trocca of the beloved Mostrador Santa Teresita, and Martín Pittaluga of the lauded Parador La Huella. 21 Oceanview Terrace, Montauk

WHERE TO WINE & DINE

Beloved Italian eatery and café Sant Ambroeus is officially making its East Hampton debut. Set to open this summer on Newtown Lane, guests will be able to indulge in the establishment’s signature breakfast, lunch, and dinner items, both indoors and outdoors, as well as the delicious baked goods for takeaway. Joining its sister restaurants, Dopo La Spiga in Sag Harbor and East Hampton and Dopo Argento in Southampton is Dopo il Ponte. Bringing its Italian fare to Bridgehampton, Dopo il Ponte will serve wood-burning-oven pizzas and signature Italian dishes, ultimately setting the stage to become a new neighborhood dining staple. Another Italian dining destination entering the scene this summer is Tutto Café in East Hampton, right on Main Street. A new café concept in Donna Karan’s Tutto Il Giorno family, Tutto Café will feature wine, coffee, pastries, and more. In addition, Chef PJ Calapa, the New York chef behind Manhattan staples like Scampi and The Spaniard, is set to take over Amagansett’s legendary dining establishment, Astro’s Pizza. And, in Southampton, the team from the Si Si in East Hampton will unveil a new French-inspired bistro, Enchanté. Finally, Montauk is welcoming a new surf-and-turf spot, Mavericks, helmed by sommelier Vanessa Price and chef Jeremy Blutstein, who have opted to define their establishment thusly: ‘A Steak Place. But not a Steak Place.’

WHERE TO RELAX & RECHARGE

GURNEY’S MONTAUK RESORT & SEAWATER SPA

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gurney’s Resorts

After an extensive $20 million renovation focused on holistic wellness, innovation, and sustainability, Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa has unveiled a renewed Seawater Spa just in time for summer. The 30,000-square-foot holistic venue features the only ocean-fed seawater pool in North America, a full bathhouse experience that includes a caldarium, thermal baths, sauna and steam, a salt room, indoor-outdoor treatment suites overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, a curated indoor/outdoor wellness space with a state-of-the-art cardio and weight equipment, movement studio, and areas for activations and activities. And, for the first time, the resort is now offering exclusive spa memberships.

SHOU SUGI BAN HOUSE

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Shou Sugi Ban House

This summer, integrative wellness retreat and spa Shou Sugi Ban House is debuting an exclusive lineup of wellness programming designed to rebalance the body’s energy. From Rituals for Transformation & Plant Spirit Journey with Christiana Schelfhout to Hydrosonic Therapy with Rosie Warburton, Shou Sugi Ban House is bringing the world’s most innovative treatments to the Hamptons.

EQUINOX X HAMPTONS

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Equinox

Equinox is returning to its incredibly chic space in Bridgehampton with its best-in-class fitness experience. For the first time in club history, Equinox x Hamptons is introducing single classes for guests to experience the club and Group Fitness offering within the Hamptons. Bonberi will be the official food and beverage partner, and Equinox x Hamptons will also feature a range of luxurious spa offerings with varying partners, including Recovery Haus and Grown Alchemist, as well as retail fashion collaborations with Monse and Rhone.

FITNESS PROGRAMMING

Fitness programming will continue to dominate the scene this year, from new studio openings to bespoke hotel programming. Manhattan and Montauk pilates staple, New York Pilates, is set to open in East Hampton and Tracy Anderson is moving her East Hampton studio to a brand new bayside studio in Sag Harbor in early July.

Every Saturday and Sunday through Labor Day, Hero Beach Club will be offering wellness classes from Erika Bloom Pilates, Dogpound, MadMethod, and Brooks Pilates.

FASHIONABLE HAPPENINGS

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Watches of Switzerland

While luxury fashion brands have certainly made their mark in the Hamptons with new brick and mortar stores over the years, this summer, expect to see a lot of fashion pop-ups. Following a summer of fun out east last year, Watches of Switzerland will be once again bringing their iconic luxury Airstream to the Hamptons for summer 2022 with a residency at Gurney’s Star Island. The Airstream will have a mix of brand partners’ latest launches along with a selection of vintage watches from Analog Shift, and new this summer will be an ever-changing array of jewelry options from Mayors. Across the way, at Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa, Dior is set to do a major takeover featuring the ultimate summer getaway collection designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri: Dioriviera. The House’s signature design elements — from toile de Jouy to bayadère stripes — are woven throughout the collection of ready-to-wear, leather goods, and shoes, as well as summertime classics like parasols, beach games, and fans, in vibrant shades of blue, orange, and pink, which will be seen throughout the resort. Expect to see Dolce & Gabbana return this summer with a stationary pop-up at EHP Resort & Marina. Additionally, Surf Lodge will host a rotation of fashion brands popping up in its boutique, including Helmut Lang, Maje, and more.

In terms of new storefronts, LoveShackFancy returned to Sag Harbor, home of their first retail shop, to open a new flagship location this May on Madison Street, and Rag & Bone opened a 3,000-square foot space in the heart of East Hampton at 46 Newton Lane.