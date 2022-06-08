Real Estate Visionary Robert Rivani Purchases $19.55 Million Billionaires’ Row Mansion

Robert Rivani, real estate mogul and President of Black Lion, has purchased this 4,650 square foot mansion for $19.55 million. The former home of Fox and HBO executive Michael Lambert, this Mediterranean-style mansion is located in Malibu’s Carbon Beach, AKA ‘Billionaires’ Row.’

Founded in 2014, commercial real estate investment company Black Lion has transacted more than $500 million in deals across the United States. They are growing at lightning speed, having bought and sold over $100 million in real estate in just the last six months alone. This new Malibu purchase will be Black Lion’s first foray into the ultra-luxury West Coast real estate market.

Rivani plans to flip the waterfront property into a luxury “Carbon Oasis,” which is only minutes from Malibu hot spots such as Nobu Malibu, Soho House, and Mastro’s Ocean Club. Rivani’s new notable neighbors will include Dr. Dre, Rob Reiner, Larry Ellison, and former Dodgers CEO Jamie McCourt, among others.

Black Lion is continuing to expand, with its current focus on hospitality ventures in South Florida. Recent projects include Brickell Bay Boardwalk, Wynwood Jungle, Amara at Paraiso in Edgewater, and new venues at Marea South Beach, a yet-to-be-named restaurant concept on the ground level of the SLS LUX in Brickell, and another exciting restaurant concept at Continuum on South Beach.

For more information visit http://blacklion.inc.