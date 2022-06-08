Cover Story
Moonlight Gala Hosted at Casa Cipriani Aims To Benefit Children With Special Needs

News, Philanthropy

New York real estate leader, Michael Cayre, and Israeli contemporary artist, Roy Nachum, cordially invite you to benefit CARE in New York at the Moonlight Gala.

Photo Credit: Moonlight Gala

CARE is a parent and community-based organization dedicated to providing support to the parents and families of children with special needs. The organization strives to offer these families the necessary support, guidance and resources they need to function and thrive.

The Moonlight Gala will be held in collaboration with MoonPay, Megamoon and FTX. The event which will be held for such a worthy cause will take place on Thursday, June 23rd in New York at the famed and esteemed Casa Cipriani. Along with Cayre and Nachum, the Moonlight Gala will be co-hosted and sponsored by founder and CEO of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried and co-founder and CEO of MoonPay, Ivan Soto-Wright.

All the proceeds from this evening will be donated to CARE.

Photo Credit: Moonlight Gala

Prices and seat maps for the exclusive event can be seen in the image above. To reserve a seat for the most prestigious charity event of the year, CLICK HERE. Alternatively, if you wish to reserve a table, CLICK HERE.

The Moonlight Gala will surely impact the lives of so many in need in a fantastic way. After a cocktail reception and dinner, which will be held at 7pm and 8pm respectively, a live auction will follow. Attire for the Moonlight Gala is formal chic. For more information, please visit the Moonlight Gala website. 

