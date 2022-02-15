Victor Cruz x Haute Living
NFL Legend & Super Bowl XLVI Champion Victor Cruz On His Life Beyond The Football Field
Danica Patrick On The Dream That Drove Her Wild Until It Became A Reality: Her Own Wine Label
NFL Hall Of Famer Charles Woodson Has Another Win With His Wine Label, Intercept
Megan Kaspar Is Making History: How She Is Transforming The Fashion Industry Through The Power Of The Blockchain, Metaverse, NFTs & Beyond
Corey Stoll: Is The New Leading Man Of “Billions” A Prince Or A Villain? The Jury’s Still Out.

The Chicest Places To Dine In Manhattan For NYFW That Will Always Be On Trend

City Guide, Fashion, Haute Cuisine, News

From stylish downtown spots to luxurious midtown destinations—Haute Living is giving an inside look into the most fashionable restaurants in New York to dine at this week for NYFW—that will of course always be on trend.

CASA LEVER

Casa LeverPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Casa Lever

Located on Park Avenue in Gordon Bunshaft’s modernist midtown skyscraper Lever House, is SA hospitality group’s Casa Lever. The dynamic space merges the rich history from the original designer Mark Newson with a modern look restyled by William T. Georgis. The walls, adorned with contemporary artist Damien Hirst’s works of art. Casa Lever is the perfect backdrop for a stylish crowd. 390 Park Ave.

LITTLE PRINCE

Little PrincePhoto Credit: Courtesy of Little Prince Following a brief closure due to the pandemic, co-founders—and the masterminds behind another New York staple, Lola Taverna—Will Makris and Cobi Levy are reopening this downtown institution. Just in time for NYFW. 199 Prince St.

LOLA TAVERNA

Lola TavernaPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Lola TavernaLittle Prince’s sister spot, Lola Taverna brings the greek isles to Soho. The restaurant has quickly become an “it-spot” among a very fashion-forward clientele. In between shows, enjoy fresh greek-fare blanketed under a lush arrangements of florals. 210 6th Ave. 

SADELLES

Sadelle'sPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Sadelle’sBrunch downtown? Sadelle’s is the answer. Start your morning off right with the iconic tower filled with an assortment of smoked salmon, whitefish, fresh bagels, cucumbers, tomatoes, and more that will keep you fueled for a full day of shows and presentations. 463 W. Broadway 

LA MERCERIE

La MerceriePhoto Credit: Courtesy of La MercerieLocated inside the stylish furniture store Roman and Williams Guild in Soho sits La Mercerie. The luxe cafe, helmed by Chef Marie-Aude, offers a classic assortment of French fare. 53 Howard St. 

THE WINTER GARDEN AT THE STANDARD, EAST VILLAGE

The Winter Garden at The Standard, East VillagePhoto Credit: Courtesy of The StandardAfter a long day of back-to-back shows, cozy up at The Winter Garden at The Standard, East Village. Enjoy a heated drink and fondue under twinkling lights or snuggle up and shed some layers in one of the heated alpine yurts. Not to mention, it’s super close to the shows. 25 Cooper Sq. 

GREAT JONES DISTILLING CO.

The GridPhoto Credit: Courtesy of The GridLocated in the heart of NoHo sits Manhattan’s first and only legal whiskey distillery since the Prohibition era. The massive space offers tours, a working distillery, tasting room bar, speakeasy, and retail space. In between shows swing by The Grid, a chic eatery offering a modern approach to American cuisine led by Executive Chef Adam Raksin. Designed by the Groundswell Design Group, inspired by old New York with leather booths and wood-paneled walls, The Grid is a beautiful spot to dine during NYFW. 686 Broadway.

