Photo Credit: Courtesy of Hublot

Today, Hublot has announced its latest partnership, marking the brand’s entrance into the burgeoning crypto space. Hublot has merged with Ledger, the world’s leading and most secure crypto and digital asset platform (already trusted by four million customers globally), to create the Big Bang Unico Ledger. The exclusive timepiece is limited to only 50 editions that comes with a Ledger Nano x crypto digital asset wallet.

This partnership fuses high-end crypto technology with Hublot’s unparalleled traditional watch craftsmanship.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Hublot

“Having served as the Timekeeping Partner of January’s Crypto Finance Conference 2022 in St. Moritz, it brings me great pleasure to introduce today a watch that fuses together the many tantalizing possibilities that link high-end crypto and state-of-the-art mechanical watchmaking. I firmly believe this is the year when the watch industry will come to embrace cryptocurrency,” reveals Ricardo Guadalupe, the CEO of Hublot. “Hublot has always been first, unique, different and we’re extremely proud and excited to introduce a luxury Swiss Made watch that brings these two passionate, creative worlds together in such a historic, tangible way. History will show the Hublot Big Bang Unico Ledger as a landmark collaboration that set the new standard for forward-thinking people who love watches, crypto and shaping the future.”

As the first wristwatch to fuse fine watchmaking with innovative crypto technology, the Hublot Big Bang Unico is making history. The watch features the timepiece itself, a limited-edition Ledger Nano X crypto wallet, and a special sapphire watch box. These elements will be delivered in an exclusive presentation box made of a transparent smoked black sapphire chosen to illustrate the transparency and security that is the ethos of blockchain and decentralized currency.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Hublot

“Hublot and Ledger both value creativity, scarcity and community. We are ecstatic to join forces with Hublot on this unique, timeless, extremely limited-edition watch,” says Pascal Gauthier, the CEO of Ledger. “Our collaboration merges the oldest currency from ancient civilizations and cryptocurrency, in the same way that Hublot fuses innovative materials with horology. The combination of the watch and the limited-edition Ledger Nano X becomes a gateway to a self-custody future and the metaverse. We couldn’t be more proud to work with our friends at Hublot on these incredible pieces.”

The overall theme of the watch is openness and is clearly shown in the open-working of the Big Bang Unico Ledger’s skeletonized dial (which showcases the watch’s elegant mechanical workings where normally they’d be obscured by a dial), through to the box and on into the world of cryptocurrency, and Ledger in particular, which has built its reputation on being transparent in the industry. The watch’s most striking feature is the golden bezel cast in a stainless “Electrum” gold and silver alloyed, one of the earliest known coins. And the phrase “Vires in Numeris,” which translates to strength in numbers in Latin and also the motto of Bitcoin, appears all around the bezel’s edge.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Hublot

This watch is indeed the future and will pave the way for the two industries colliding—ultimately redefining luxury in the modern world.