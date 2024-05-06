Photo Credit: Courtesy of Bulgari

Bulgari is the latest luxury brand that has announced the opening of its newly expanded and relocated boutique with over 5,000 square feet in the beloved shopping destination, South Coast Plaza. The new space pays homage to the brand’s Roman roots and rich heritage with a modern design concept. Channeling the majesty and grandeur of Rome, the Eternal City, the boutique features iconic luxurious materials and a contemporary Italian design throughout. The store’s new and innovative facade is inspired by Bulgari’s iconic Tubogas, symbolic of ancient craftsmanship techniques from the 1940s.

For the first time at this location, the Maison will showcase the High Jewelry category through the “Californian Journeys” capsule collection. This exclusive offering includes High Jewelry and Watch pieces, Fine Jewelry, and Accessories inspired by California’s captivating landscapes and the timeless grandeur of the Eternal City. The debuting High Jewelry collection will highlight the House’s iconic designs, featuring exquisite stones like mandarin garnets, rubellites, morganites, and pink tourmalines, reflecting the warm hues of West Coast sunsets. The exclusive “Crystal Sparkle” Leather Goods collection will also unveil a Fuji Crocodile Serpenti Forever handbag with a pave diamond Serpenti clasp for the first time. Additionally, the South Coast Plaza location will present the Roman Maison’s most iconic jewelry and accessories from core collections like sculptural B.zero1, sleek Serpenti, and delicate Divas’ Dream.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Bulgari

“I am thrilled to celebrate the re-opening of our South Coast Plaza boutique in a new location at Costa Mesa. The store’s freshly imagined concept seamlessly blends the luxurious materials and iconic Italian designs that reflect Bulgari’s heritage, with a contemporary, best-in-class client experience. The introduction of High Jewelry at this location and a stunning new Watch Salon provide exceptional opportunities to discover the exquisite craftsmanship of the brand. I look forward to welcoming our clients back to South Coast Plaza to share Bulgari’s rich heritage and dazzling creations with this vibrant community,” shared Jean-Cristophe Babin, CEO of Bulgari Group.

Guests are welcomed into a magnificent space through a white Travertino Navona marble, a stone synonymous with Roman architecture, in the same shape as the entrance portals from Via dei Condotti’s historic flagship store. A key focus is the exceptional chandelier in the form of Serpenti by Venini in Murano glass which celebrates one of the brand’s icons representing uniqueness as well as the harmonious continuity between Bulgari’s Greco-Roman heritage and contemporary design. The recognizable Bulgari Condotti eight-point star in red porphyry, which dates to the first Bulgari shop opened by Sotirio Bulgari in Rome in 1884, is a focal point in the middle of the store.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Bulgari