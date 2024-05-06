HB
Fashion, Jewelry | May 6, 2024

Inside Bulgari’s New Luxurious South Coast Plaza Boutique

Fashion, Jewelry | May 6, 2024
Stephanie DiGuiseppe
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Bulgari

Bulgari is the latest luxury brand that has announced the opening of its newly expanded and relocated boutique with over 5,000 square feet in the beloved shopping destination, South Coast Plaza. The new space pays homage to the brand’s Roman roots and rich heritage with a modern design concept. Channeling the majesty and grandeur of Rome, the Eternal City, the boutique features iconic luxurious materials and a contemporary Italian design throughout. The store’s new and innovative facade is inspired by Bulgari’s iconic Tubogas, symbolic of ancient craftsmanship techniques from the 1940s. 

For the first time at this location, the Maison will showcase the High Jewelry category through the “Californian Journeys” capsule collection. This exclusive offering includes High Jewelry and Watch pieces, Fine Jewelry, and Accessories inspired by California’s captivating landscapes and the timeless grandeur of the Eternal City. The debuting High Jewelry collection will highlight the House’s iconic designs, featuring exquisite stones like mandarin garnets, rubellites, morganites, and pink tourmalines, reflecting the warm hues of West Coast sunsets. The exclusive “Crystal Sparkle” Leather Goods collection will also unveil a Fuji Crocodile Serpenti Forever handbag with a pave diamond Serpenti clasp for the first time. Additionally, the South Coast Plaza location will present the Roman Maison’s most iconic jewelry and accessories from core collections like sculptural B.zero1, sleek Serpenti, and delicate Divas’ Dream.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Bulgari

“I am thrilled to celebrate the re-opening of our South Coast Plaza boutique in a new location at Costa Mesa. The store’s freshly imagined concept seamlessly blends the luxurious materials and iconic Italian designs that reflect Bulgari’s heritage, with a contemporary, best-in-class client experience. The introduction of High Jewelry at this location and a stunning new Watch Salon provide exceptional opportunities to discover the exquisite craftsmanship of the brand. I look forward to welcoming our clients back to South Coast Plaza to share Bulgari’s rich heritage and dazzling creations with this vibrant community,” shared Jean-Cristophe Babin, CEO of Bulgari Group.

Guests are welcomed into a magnificent space through a white Travertino Navona marble, a stone synonymous with Roman architecture, in the same shape as the entrance portals from Via dei Condotti’s historic flagship store. A key focus is the exceptional chandelier in the form of Serpenti by Venini in Murano glass which celebrates one of the brand’s icons representing uniqueness as well as the harmonious continuity between Bulgari’s Greco-Roman heritage and contemporary design. The recognizable Bulgari Condotti eight-point star in red porphyry, which dates to the first Bulgari shop opened by Sotirio Bulgari in Rome in 1884, is a focal point in the middle of the store. 

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Bulgari

The boutique now features a dedicated watch salon exclusively showcasing Bulgari’s timepiece creations. This salon will offer an extensive selection of ladies’ and men’s watches, including sought-after High Jewelry timepieces and intricate men’s watches. Noteworthy pieces include a Serpenti Misteriosi, previewed exclusively at this new location. This rose gold and black lacquer watch is set with mandarin garnets and features the Piccolissimo, the smallest round mechanical movement on the market. Additionally, the boutique will offer a collection of watches from the Octo Finissimo World Record Saga.

Related Articles

Inside Louis Vuitton 57th Street NYC: Louis Vuitton’s Grand Love Letter To New York
Fashion

Inside Louis Vuitton 57th Street NYC: Louis Vuitton’s Grand Love Letter To New York

By Adrienne Faurote

Last evening was the unveiling of Louis Vuitton’s latest New York City marvel: Louis Vuitton 57th Street NYC, an expansive temporary store.

A Celebration of Time, Space, and Whisky Mastery: The Macallan’s VIP Miami Celebration
Haute Partners

A Celebration of Time, Space, and Whisky Mastery: The Macallan’s VIP Miami Celebration

By Mary Gibson

In an unforgettable tribute to its 200-year journey, The Macallan hosted an exclusive VIP celebration in Miami to unveil its TIME : SPACE Collection

These Are The 15 Restaurants Awarded With Stars In The Inaugural MICHELIN Guide Texas
City Guide

These Are The 15 Restaurants Awarded With Stars In The Inaugural MICHELIN Guide Texas

By Laura Schreffler

These 15 restaurants were awarded with stars in the inaugural MICHELIN Guide Texas. Check out which eateries made the cut!

Where To Dine & Drink Around Austin
Travel

Where To Dine & Drink Around Austin

By Laura Schreffler

Consider this to be your handy and haute guide on the best places to eat, drink, stay, and play in Austin, Texas.

Wynn Resident DJ ACRAZE Shares His Haute Secrets To Sin City
Haute Secrets

Wynn Resident DJ ACRAZE Shares His Haute Secrets To Sin City

By Laura Schreffler

Wynn’s hottest new resident DJ, ACRAZE, spills all of his haute secrets on the best places to play, stay, dine, and drink in Sin City.

Haute Living Welcomes Antonela Roccuzzo To Miami With Maison De Sabré & MG Developer
Top Main Featured News

Haute Living Welcomes Antonela Roccuzzo To Miami With Maison De Sabré & MG Developer

By Adrienne Faurote

Last night, Haute Living celebrated its Miami October 2024 cover star, the incredibly stunning Antonela Roccuzzo, in Miami at Casadonna.

Latest Stories

  • Inside Louis Vuitton 57th Street NYC: Louis Vuitton’s Grand Love Letter To New York
    Fashion

    Inside Louis Vuitton 57th Street NYC: Louis Vuitton’s Grand Love Letter To New York

  • A Celebration of Time, Space, and Whisky Mastery: The Macallan’s VIP Miami Celebration
    Haute Partners

    A Celebration of Time, Space, and Whisky Mastery: The Macallan’s VIP Miami Celebration

  • These Are The 15 Restaurants Awarded With Stars In The Inaugural MICHELIN Guide Texas
    City Guide

    These Are The 15 Restaurants Awarded With Stars In The Inaugural MICHELIN Guide Texas

  • Where To Dine & Drink Around Austin
    Travel

    Where To Dine & Drink Around Austin

  • Wynn Resident DJ ACRAZE Shares His Haute Secrets To Sin City
    Haute Secrets

    Wynn Resident DJ ACRAZE Shares His Haute Secrets To Sin City

Inside Louis Vuitton 57th Street NYC: Louis Vuitton’s Grand Love Letter To New York
Fashion

Inside Louis Vuitton 57th Street NYC: Louis Vuitton’s Grand Love Letter To New York

A Celebration of Time, Space, and Whisky Mastery: The Macallan’s VIP Miami Celebration
Haute Partners

A Celebration of Time, Space, and Whisky Mastery: The Macallan’s VIP Miami Celebration

These Are The 15 Restaurants Awarded With Stars In The Inaugural MICHELIN Guide Texas
City Guide

These Are The 15 Restaurants Awarded With Stars In The Inaugural MICHELIN Guide Texas

Where To Dine & Drink Around Austin
Travel

Where To Dine & Drink Around Austin

Wynn Resident DJ ACRAZE Shares His Haute Secrets To Sin City
Haute Secrets

Wynn Resident DJ ACRAZE Shares His Haute Secrets To Sin City

Trending Articles

Related Articles

Inside Louis Vuitton 57th Street NYC: Louis Vuitton’s Grand Love Letter To New York
Fashion

Inside Louis Vuitton 57th Street NYC: Louis Vuitton’s Grand Love Letter To New York

By Adrienne Faurote

Last evening was the unveiling of Louis Vuitton’s latest New York City marvel: Louis Vuitton 57th Street NYC, an expansive temporary store.

A Celebration of Time, Space, and Whisky Mastery: The Macallan’s VIP Miami Celebration
Haute Partners

A Celebration of Time, Space, and Whisky Mastery: The Macallan’s VIP Miami Celebration

By Mary Gibson

In an unforgettable tribute to its 200-year journey, The Macallan hosted an exclusive VIP celebration in Miami to unveil its TIME : SPACE Collection

These Are The 15 Restaurants Awarded With Stars In The Inaugural MICHELIN Guide Texas
City Guide

These Are The 15 Restaurants Awarded With Stars In The Inaugural MICHELIN Guide Texas

By Laura Schreffler

These 15 restaurants were awarded with stars in the inaugural MICHELIN Guide Texas. Check out which eateries made the cut!

Where To Dine & Drink Around Austin
Travel

Where To Dine & Drink Around Austin

By Laura Schreffler

Consider this to be your handy and haute guide on the best places to eat, drink, stay, and play in Austin, Texas.

Wynn Resident DJ ACRAZE Shares His Haute Secrets To Sin City
Haute Secrets

Wynn Resident DJ ACRAZE Shares His Haute Secrets To Sin City

By Laura Schreffler

Wynn’s hottest new resident DJ, ACRAZE, spills all of his haute secrets on the best places to play, stay, dine, and drink in Sin City.

Haute Living Welcomes Antonela Roccuzzo To Miami With Maison De Sabré & MG Developer
Top Main Featured News

Haute Living Welcomes Antonela Roccuzzo To Miami With Maison De Sabré & MG Developer

By Adrienne Faurote

Last night, Haute Living celebrated its Miami October 2024 cover star, the incredibly stunning Antonela Roccuzzo, in Miami at Casadonna.

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black