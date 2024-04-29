HB
News | April 29, 2024

On World Wish Day, This Newly Launched App Is Set To Make Your Dreams Come True

April 29, 2024
Haute Living
By Haute Living

WishewPhoto Credit: Wishew

Wouldn’t it be a wonderful world if your every wish was granted? That’s the aim of new social platform app Wishew, which officially launches in the US market today, World Wish Day.

Wishew is the first social network on a global scale that combines the world of personal crowdfunding with the 2.0 narrative of current social networks. The concept is simple: to fulfill both goals and bucket-list items via a socially focused app that creates connections with like- minded individuals, making solidarity and mutual support the coolest actions ever.

Upon the release of the app, which is available via Android and Apple, all the user has to do is post their wishes to aim to make them come true with the help of other dreamers. Within Wishew’s discover section, users will discover thousands of videos waiting for them, which are shared personal stories, challenges, and dreams. It’s an immersive, vibrant, and uniquely human experience that embraces the user from the first moment. Participation is intuitive and rewarding: through voluntary donations, users contribute to the fulfillment of others’ wishes, earning rewards and special privileges in return. At the same time, users can share their own wishes through personal videos, inviting other dreamers to support them.

This inclusive, dream-to-reality app is the brainchild of three Italian entrepreneurs: Giacomo Vose (founder & CEO), Antonino Risicato (CMO & co-founder), and Vincenzo De Caro (CGO & co-founder). The three gents are offering a fresh approach to the crowdfunding space by applying their tapped in social knowledge.

Following the United States launch, the platform will debut in the UK, Canada, Europe, Mena, and Latin America. The goal and initial projection is to hit 10 million users + in a bid to disrupt the market and revolutionize the social communities offered in the space by offering a new type of platform. Speaking of disruption, Wishew also has closed one of the highest pre-seed funding rounds in the world of over $10 million, with the main investor being the public figure Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio through his fund, LMDV Capital; Maria Del Vecchio is the chief strategy officer of Luxottica and also the owner of the LMDV Capital Fund.

The owners weighed in with their thoughts on their exciting new venture. Says Antonino, “The launch of Wishew marks the dawn of a new era in social networking. A world connected through the universal language of wishes.” Vincenzo wonders, “Imagine billions of people sharing their wishes, dreams, and challenges. Wishew is truly an experience.” And finally, Giacomo adds, Altruism and inclusivity: these are the foundations upon which we’ve built the cool, modern, human social network the world has been waiting for.”

WishewPhoto Credit: Wishew

