Photo Credit: Martin Blanco

Today saw the merger of two great names as Carmelo Anthony‘s VII(N) The Seventh Estate hard-launched a multi-year partnership with Robert Mondavi Winery. The collaboration kicked off today with the release of Ode to Soul as its first offering.

Photo Credit: Maya Barkai

Robert Mondavi Winery is revered for a decades-long, rich heritage and acclaim for crafting exceptional wines that represent both innovation and uncompromising quality. VII(N) The Seventh Estate is driven by a mission to bring new voices into the world of wine, offering premium wines while connecting perspectives and individuals from all walks of life. Together, this is the perfect pairing of old meets new.

Photo Credit: Martin Blanco

Ode to Soul, the partnership’s inaugural wine venture, is a proprietary red wine that embodies the essence of true collaboration between three dynamic connoisseurs with diverse perspectives on wine. Crafted by Robert Mondavi Winery’s chief winemaker Geneviève Janssens in partnership with VII(N) The Seventh Estate co-founders Carmelo Anthony and Asani Swann, Ode to Soul is the culmination of each contributor’s unique experiences, distinct palate and creative processes. Drawing from the world-renowned To Kalon Vineyard in Napa Valley’s Oakville AVA, Ode to Soul showcases a blend of Cabernet Franc, Cabernet Sauvignon, and a touch of Petit Verdot. A harmonious blend of rich heritage and future-focused innovation, the 2021 vintage offers a wine experience that is both exhilarating and powerful, yet elegant and classic.

Photo Credit: Martin Blanco

Ode to Soul is available for purchase beginning today, exclusively at Robert Mondavi Winery’s Arch & Tower lounge in downtown Napa, and online HERE, retailing for $275.

Photo Credit: Martin Blanco