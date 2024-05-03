HB
News | May 3, 2024

Carmelo Anthony Releases First Collab With Robert Mondavi Winery, Ode To Soul

News | May 3, 2024
Laura Schreffler
By Laura Schreffler
Genevieve, Carmelo, and Asani

Photo Credit: Martin Blanco

Today saw the merger of two great names as Carmelo Anthony‘s VII(N) The Seventh Estate hard-launched a multi-year partnership with Robert Mondavi Winery. The collaboration kicked off today with the release of Ode to Soul as its first offering.

Photo Credit: Maya Barkai

Robert Mondavi Winery is revered for a decades-long, rich heritage and acclaim for crafting exceptional wines that represent both innovation and uncompromising quality. VII(N) The Seventh Estate is driven by a mission to bring new voices into the world of wine, offering premium wines while connecting perspectives and individuals from all walks of life. Together, this is the perfect pairing of old meets new.

Carmelo

Photo Credit: Martin Blanco

Ode to Soul, the partnership’s inaugural wine venture, is a proprietary red wine that embodies the essence of true collaboration between three dynamic connoisseurs with diverse perspectives on wine. Crafted by Robert Mondavi Winery’s chief winemaker Geneviève Janssens in partnership with VII(N) The Seventh Estate co-founders Carmelo Anthony and Asani Swann, Ode to Soul is the culmination of each contributor’s unique experiences, distinct palate and creative processes. Drawing from the world-renowned To Kalon Vineyard in Napa Valley’s Oakville AVA, Ode to Soul showcases a blend of Cabernet Franc, Cabernet Sauvignon, and a touch of Petit Verdot. A harmonious blend of rich heritage and future-focused innovation, the 2021 vintage offers a wine experience that is both exhilarating and powerful, yet elegant and classic.

Asani and Carmelo

Photo Credit: Martin Blanco

Ode to Soul is available for purchase beginning today, exclusively at Robert Mondavi Winery’s Arch & Tower lounge in downtown Napa, and online HERE, retailing for $275.

Genevieve, Carmelo, and Asani

Photo Credit: Martin Blanco

Haute Living Welcomes Antonela Roccuzzo To Miami With Maison De Sabré & MG Developer
Top Main Featured News

Haute Living Welcomes Antonela Roccuzzo To Miami With Maison De Sabré & MG Developer

By Adrienne Faurote

Last night, Haute Living celebrated its Miami October 2024 cover star, the incredibly stunning Antonela Roccuzzo, in Miami at Casadonna.

The Vanderbilt Estate Brings Members-Only Luxury To Thailand
Haute Partners

The Vanderbilt Estate Brings Members-Only Luxury To Thailand

By Mary Gibson

The Vanderbilt Estate is the first and only authentic English Georgian estate in all of Asia.

Jimmy Choo’s Winter 2024 Campaign Is The Ultimate Holiday Party
Fashion

Jimmy Choo’s Winter 2024 Campaign Is The Ultimate Holiday Party

By Adrienne Faurote

Jimmy Choo has launched its Winter 2024 campaign, “The Party,” a collection that radiates the festive energy of the holiday season. As its name suggests, the campaign is a true holiday party. Set against the lush baroque interiors of Le Carmen in Paris, this campaign creates an opulent stage for an extravagant winter collection that […]

The New Ferragamo Hug Bag Is This Season’s ‘It’ Bag
Fashion

The New Ferragamo Hug Bag Is This Season’s ‘It’ Bag

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

The Ferragamo Hug bag has recently undergone a major revamp, marking itself as a new timeless classic in the world of accessories.

Haute Living Hosts Fraser Yachts Hospitality Mansion At The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show
Haute Scene

Haute Living Hosts Fraser Yachts Hospitality Mansion At The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

By Darby Kordonowy

Haute Living and Fraser Yachts hosted a five-day Fraser Hospitality Mansion at the 65th annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show with partners Haute Jets and artist Johnathan Schultz.

The Ritz-Carlton Cayman Cookout: A Culinary Celebration Like No Other
Haute Partners

The Ritz-Carlton Cayman Cookout: A Culinary Celebration Like No Other

By Haute Living

The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman, proudly presents the 16th annual Cayman Cookout—a legendary festival celebrating culinary mastery in one of the world’s most stunning destinations.

Haute Living Welcomes Antonela Roccuzzo To Miami With Maison De Sabré & MG Developer
Top Main Featured News

Haute Living Welcomes Antonela Roccuzzo To Miami With Maison De Sabré & MG Developer

By Adrienne Faurote

Last night, Haute Living celebrated its Miami October 2024 cover star, the incredibly stunning Antonela Roccuzzo, in Miami at Casadonna.

The Vanderbilt Estate Brings Members-Only Luxury To Thailand
Haute Partners

The Vanderbilt Estate Brings Members-Only Luxury To Thailand

By Mary Gibson

The Vanderbilt Estate is the first and only authentic English Georgian estate in all of Asia.

Jimmy Choo’s Winter 2024 Campaign Is The Ultimate Holiday Party
Fashion

Jimmy Choo’s Winter 2024 Campaign Is The Ultimate Holiday Party

By Adrienne Faurote

Jimmy Choo has launched its Winter 2024 campaign, “The Party,” a collection that radiates the festive energy of the holiday season. As its name suggests, the campaign is a true holiday party. Set against the lush baroque interiors of Le Carmen in Paris, this campaign creates an opulent stage for an extravagant winter collection that […]

The New Ferragamo Hug Bag Is This Season’s ‘It’ Bag
Fashion

The New Ferragamo Hug Bag Is This Season’s ‘It’ Bag

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

The Ferragamo Hug bag has recently undergone a major revamp, marking itself as a new timeless classic in the world of accessories.

Haute Living Hosts Fraser Yachts Hospitality Mansion At The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show
Haute Scene

Haute Living Hosts Fraser Yachts Hospitality Mansion At The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

By Darby Kordonowy

Haute Living and Fraser Yachts hosted a five-day Fraser Hospitality Mansion at the 65th annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show with partners Haute Jets and artist Johnathan Schultz.

The Ritz-Carlton Cayman Cookout: A Culinary Celebration Like No Other
Haute Partners

The Ritz-Carlton Cayman Cookout: A Culinary Celebration Like No Other

By Haute Living

The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman, proudly presents the 16th annual Cayman Cookout—a legendary festival celebrating culinary mastery in one of the world’s most stunning destinations.

