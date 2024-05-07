Photo Credit: Erik Kellar

INTRODUCING SAMANTHA AND COLONEL JIM BLOOM, THE FORMIDABLE FORCE BEHIND NAPLES’ CULTURAL LANDSCAPE AND COMMUNITY SPIRIT. With Colonel Jim’s honorable career in law enforcement and Samantha’s artistic vision as a visual storyteller, they epitomize the union of dedication, creativity, and compassion that defines Naples’ most influential couples. Yet, amidst their careers and philanthropic endeavors, their unwavering love for family and commitment to their children stand as the cornerstone of their empire. From their humble beginnings to their shared devotion to fostering a nurturing home, the Blooms radiate a strength born from love, laughter, and an unbreakable bond that fuels their every endeavor.

BUILDING AN EMPIRE. Born in Frankfurt, Germany, and raised on a family dairy farm in central Pennsylvania, Jim Bloom’s upbringing instilled in him a strong work ethic and a deep sense of community. His dream of becoming a law enforcement officer led him to pursue a degree in police administration, ultimately landing him a position with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office over three decades ago when he moved to Naples. Starting as a corrections deputy at the Naples Jail Center in 1993, Jim’s trajectory within the Collier County Sheriff’s Office soared as he took on various roles, from patrol deputy to SWAT team leader and commander. His dedication and leadership skills propelled him through the ranks, culminating in his current position as undersheriff. Jim is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy, further enriching his expertise in law enforcement. Reflecting on his journey, Jim shares, “I originally only planned on staying in Collier County for a few years until I had enough experience to apply with the Drug Enforcement Administration. However, around 1998, I realized that the community of Collier County and the Sheriff’s Office were my home, and I wanted to stay here and raise my family.” Over the years, Samantha Bloom has collaborated with over 40 businesses downtown, showcasing their unique offerings through captivating visuals. Reflecting on her experience, she shares, “Visual storytelling is a powerful tool in shaping brand narratives, and it’s been a privilege to work with so many local businesses in our community.” Recently, she took on a new role as co-owner of Gallery One on 5th Avenue South, blending her passion for photography with support for local artists. Leading the gallery’s expansion to 4000 square feet, she notes, “Creating a vibrant community hub where artists can thrive has been incredibly rewarding.” Navigating Naples’ dynamic media and art scene, she emphasizes the importance of creativity, entrepreneurship, and community engagement. “Every click of the camera reminds me of the beauty surrounding us and the stories waiting to be shared,” she reflects.

HOW THEY MET. Their love story began unexpectedly when Jim sought out professional photography services from Samantha. “I wanted to have some professional pictures done for my children for Christmas, and I was told that my now wife was the best in town,” Jim reminisces. “As a result, she wouldn’t let me pay her, so I asked her to dinner, and the rest is history. We had an immediate connection, although we were so different, and ultimately, our own differences seemed to complement each other and eventually led to becoming one of our great connection points as a couple.” Together, Samantha and Jim have embraced the vibrant culture, delicious cuisine, and warm community spirit of Naples, creating a home filled with love, laughter, and unforgettable memories.

Photo Credit: Erik Kellar

FAMILY FIRST. For Jim, fostering a nurturing family environment amidst the hustle and bustle of their busy lives begins with a commitment to traditional values. “It can be very difficult at times to balance family time with career and philanthropic endeavors, but honestly, we seem to have figured out the formula,” Jim shares. “I believe it is imperative to keep your children very active with sports and community events and to also be there to support them while they are involved in those things.” Central to their approach is the ritual of gathering as a family. “I enjoy spending quality time with my husband. He has established a traditional atmosphere for raising our children, where we have family dinners and game nights,” Samantha affirms. “Our family dinners are filled with laughter and delicious meals, while our game nights are always a source of friendly competition and joy,” Samantha reflects. “I am grateful for the traditions we have built as a family, fostering bonds that strengthen us through every moment of our lives.”

GIVING HEARTS. Jim’s philanthropic journey was deeply rooted in his upbringing. “I was raised in a family and a community that taught me the importance of giving back,” Jim shares. “The community of Collier County is one of the most giving communities I have ever seen, and we feel blessed to be a part of it.” His philanthropic endeavors span various causes, with a focus on initiatives benefiting the youth. “A lot of people believe Naples is special because of our beaches or sunsets, but honestly, I believe it is special because of the people who reside here and what they do for our community,” Jim explains. “I personally love several of our local causes, such as The Make-A-Wish Foundation, Youth Haven, STARability Foundation, and the Collier County Junior Deputy League.” Since the beginning of their relationship, Samantha and Jim’s charitable efforts have become intertwined, fueled by a shared desire to uplift the underprivileged. “Observing my husband’s daily battles for the underprivileged has inspired us to champion causes aiding young children and women,” Samantha shares. With a deep understanding of the challenges faced by the less fortunate, Samantha’s philanthropic dedication stems from empathy and compassion. Together, they support organizations striving to make a difference in the lives of those in need.

A LOVE NOTE TO OTHERS. When asked about their advice for aspiring couples, Jim and Samantha offered valuable insights from their own journey. Jim emphasized the importance of unconditional support, highlighting his wife Sammy’s pivotal role as his strongest supporter through highs and lows. He stressed the significance of open communication, stating, “Our ability to respect each other and openly listen to each other’s side has been extremely important and beneficial to both of us over time.” Samantha echoed this sentiment, and emphasized the importance of focusing on personal growth rather than comparing oneself to others. “In Naples, it’s challenging to avoid getting caught up in keeping up with others,” she explained. “However, in our world, we understand that our main competition is ourselves. As long as we are stronger than we were yesterday, we are happy.” Together, their advice underscores the importance of mutual support, trust, and personal growth in building a successful and fulfilling relationship.