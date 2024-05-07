Awakening Elegance: Reflecting on the Top Beauty Looks from the 2024 Met Gala

The 2024 Met Gala red carpet has officially closed its curtains at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, marking the end of fashion’s most anticipated night. This year’s exhibit, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” breathed new life into the timeless allure of haute couture. As celebrities and fashion icons graced the event with their presence, they brought forth an array of stunning ensembles that paid homage to the ethereal and the sublime. Amidst the opulent display of gowns and avant-garde designs, the beauty looks stole the spotlight. Let’s take a closer look at this year’s top beauty moments straight from the Met Gala red carpet!

Alexandra Daddario

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Alexandra Daddario stunned in a glamorous beauty look curated by Lottie Stannard for Dior Beauty. Draped in Dior Haute Couture by Maria Grazia Chiuri, Daddario’s glowing complexion was achieved using Dior Capture Totale Le Sérum and Dior Capture Totale Hyalushot for skincare. For her flawless complexion, Dior Forever Glow Star Filter in #0 and Dior Forever Skin Glow Foundation in #1N were applied, complemented by Dior Forever Skin Correctors in various shades. The golden glow was enhanced with Dior Forever Glow Maximizers in Gold and Pearly, along with a touch of Dior Rouge Blush in #277 Osée. Her eyes were captivated with shades from Diorshow 5 Couleurs in #559 Poncho and Diorshow Mono Couleur in #616 Gold Star, accentuated by Diorshow On Stage Crayons in Brown and Black. The look was finished with Diorshow Iconic Overcurl Mascara in Black for voluminous lashes. Daddario’s lips exuded elegance with Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil in #020 Mahogany, Rouge Dior Contour in #300 Nude Style, and Rouge Dior Lipstick in #220 Beige Couture, completing her breathtaking transformation.

Rosalía

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Mike Coppola/MG24/Getty Images

Dior unveiled a stunning makeup look for Rosalía, created by Shelby Smith. Dressed in Dior Haute Couture by Maria Grazia Chiuri, Rosalía’s makeup featured a radiant complexion achieved with Dior Forever Glow Star Filter, Dior Forever Skin Glow Foundation, and Dior Forever Skin Correct. Adding depth and warmth were the touches of Dior Forever Natural Bronze in both #02 Natural Bronze and #04 Tan Bronze, complemented by the soft flush of Dior Rosy Glow Blush in #012 Rosewood. For her eyes, a mesmerizing combination of Diorshow 5 Couleurs in #539 Grand Bal and Diorshow Iconic Overcurl in #694 Brown created a captivating gaze, enhanced by Diorshow Maximiser 4D and defined brows using Diorshow Brow Styler and Diorshow On Set Brow. Completing the look, Rosalía wore Rouge Dior Contour in #400 Nude Line, while her lips were adorned with the captivating shades of Rouge Dior Lipstick in #840 Rayonnante and #866 Together.

Tyla

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Getty Images

Tyla’s look was inspired by the timeless beauty of the “sands of time,” a vision brought to life by makeup artists Ernest Robinson and Ryan Burke for Pat McGrath Labs. Starting with a flawless base using Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Foundation and Concealer, they created a radiant canvas. Bronze tones adorned her cheeks with Divine Cream Blush and Skin Fetish Highlighter, while her lips shimmered with LUST: Gloss in FAUX REAL. Eyes were mesmerizingly adorned with shades from Mothership V: Bronze Seduction and Mothership X: Moonlit Seduction, enhanced by precise eyeliner and mascara. The result? Tyla transformed into a goddess, exuding the timeless allure of ancient sands.

Sydney Sweeney

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney, known for her role in Anyone But You, debuted a captivating makeup look reminiscent of a modern-day Snow White turned villain. Inspired by the juxtaposition of her custom Miu Miu gown’s delicate blue tulle and bold black gloves, makeup artist Melissa Hernandez crafted a balance of edginess and ethereal femininity. Using Armani Beauty products, Sweeney’s complexion was perfected with the Luminous Silk Hydrating Primer, Foundation in shade 5.75, and Concealer in shade 5. For a romantic flush, the new Cheek Tint in shade 53 provided a bubble-gum hue, complementing the gown’s black details. Hernandez enhanced Sweeney’s eyes with the Smooth Silk Eye Pencil and Eyes to Kill Classico Mascara, while her lips were adorned with Lip Power Lipstick in shade 102 topped with Prisma Glass Lip Gloss in shade 01, completing a look that exuded both glamour and intrigue.

Janelle Monae

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Getty Images

Janelle Monae’s stunning look was crafted by makeup artist Keita Moore using Guerlain products. Drawing inspiration from the ethereal and classical elements of her dress, Moore aimed for a radiant complexion and mesmerizing eye makeup, complemented by a nude lip. Moore prioritized skincare prep with Guerlain’s Abeille Royale line before applying makeup. Using Terracotta Le Teint Foundation and Terracotta Luminizer, he achieved a radiant complexion. The eyes featured Ombres G Eyeshadow Quad and Noir G Mascara for a dramatic cat eye. Brows were softly defined with Brow G Eyebrow Pencil, and the look was completed with KissKiss Bee Glow Lip Oil.

Awkwafina

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Getty Images

Awkwafina turned heads at the Met Gala in a stunning off-white cream gown, complemented by flawless makeup by Denika Bedrossian using Neutrogena essentials. Skin prep involved Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Cream and Invisible Daily Defense Mineral Face Liquid SPF. Makeup included Shine Control Primer, Healthy Skin Radiant Cream Concealer, and Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint Foundation for a smooth base. Brows were shaped with the Neutrogena Micro Brow Tint Serum Pen. Eyes had a natural sultry look with a warm shadow and Neutrogena Precision Liquid Eyeliner. Lips were enhanced with a warmer taupe and Neutrogena Hydro Boost Lip Oil. Finally, a touch of Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Cream completed the look.

Brie Larson

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Getty Images

Brie Larson’s look at the 2024 Met Gala, crafted by makeup artist Nina Park using Guerlain products, was inspired by the warm terracotta hues of her Prada dress, evoking the essence of an Italian summer. Park’s skincare regimen included Guerlain’s Abeille Royale line for hydration and luminosity. For the complexion, she used Terracotta Le Teint Foundation and Precious Light Illuminator, setting the makeup with Parure Gold Setting Mist. Warmth and glow were added to Larson’s cheeks with Terracotta Bronzing Powder and Blush, while her eyes were softly defined with Ombres G Eyeshadow Quad and mascara. Park finished the look with Rouge G Lipstick and KissKiss Bee Glow Lip Oil for a subtle yet radiant effect.

Linda Evangelista

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Getty Images

Linda Evangelista’s makeup look for the 2024 Met Gala marked a triumphant return to the iconic event, as the supermodel graced its red carpet for the first time in eight years. Reflecting her timeless allure, Pat McGrath aimed to capture the essence of Linda at her most glamorous and radiant. The makeup centered around enhancing her natural features, with luminous skin, subtly contoured eyes using shades from the Mothership I palette, and exquisitely groomed eyebrows. A nude lip, achieved with the Perma Gel Ultra Glide Lip Pencil in CONTOUR and the MatteTrance Lipstick in PEEP SHOW, completed the look.