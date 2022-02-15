Marni, the luxury Italian designer clothing and accessory brand, has arrived at a new destination: Palm Beach. Marni popped up at the iconic Colony Hotel this past weekend, making for a very fashionable affair.

Photo Credit: Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Industry insiders and local tastemakers were in attendance at the celebration, indulging in Marni’s vibrant colors, playful prints, and Haute Couture-inspired silhouettes. The Colony Hotel’s sun-drenched solarium with its French doors, marble floors, statement-making chandeliers, and perfect poolside positioning was a dream-like setting for guests to shop skirts, tailored jackets, straw totes, and feather-light knits. Fashions for the home were also in residence; Marni Market, a capsule collection of lifestyle goods including shaggy throw pillows and striped PVC and iron chairs and accent tables (which double as stools), brought even more character to a space already bursting with eclectic style.

Marni’s guest appearance in Palm Beach, much like its short stay at The Hamptons’ chic Shelter Island last year, was dubbed “Marni Marine”—an ode to the thoughtfully selected seaside locales where Marni is popping up. It’s the shape of things to come, as this recent Palm Beach pop-up is among the first of many retail initiatives Marni has planned for 2022. In case you missed it, you can enter the whimsical world of Marni on their website, here.

