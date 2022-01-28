Photo Credit: Brad Dickson

Louis Vuitton at the Beverly Center has a brand new look! The luxury brand unveiled its newly expanded store this week, with a fresh space that showcases a diverse array of the Maison’s métiers. The ready-to-wear sections for both the women’s and men’s categories have increased significantly, alongside the latest in women’s and men’s accessories, fragrances, jewelry, leather goods, shoes, travel, and watches.

The space itself is a visual representation of Louis Vuitton’s heritage and craftsmanship. Both international and local works of art and design grace the interior, such as Gradient #36 by LA-based painter Erin D. Garcia in the women’s shoe salon, while the women’s ready-to-wear area features a circular golden collaged work by Russell Frampton, a signature style for the British artist. On the men’s side, works by Tomasz Cichowski of Poznan and Italy’s Studio Canali complement the offerings; petrified wood stools by New York-based Adrianna Shamaris lend an organic touch.

There are bonus offerings here, too, such as an on-site hot-stamping service which offers shoppers the opportunity to personalize a variety of leather goods.

Louis Vuitton is located at the Beverly Center; 8500 Beverly Blvd, Ste 667; Los Angeles